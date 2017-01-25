It's Quiet Out There

Here's some reflections from myself and from the pros on where things stand and how to position.

It's Wednesday and it's eerily quiet out there.

I actually mean that both figuratively and literally.

It's literally 66° and sunny here at the island condo and there's no wind and no clouds - "just silence" (to quote Jeremy Irons in the classic Wall Street thriller "Margin Call").

Figuratively, the market is sailing along without a care in the world. At least according to the VIX, which is sitting at a (exceedingly absurd) 10 handle.

In short, it feels like we're all suffering a bit of inauguration fatigue - the excitement at the open when the Dow finally summited Mount Siegel notwithstanding.

Credit Suisse agrees. Here's an excerpt from a note out Wednesday morning (my highlights):

The first few days of the Trump administration have been received by the FX market with a mix of relief and fatigue. The lack of immediate follow-through on the more aggressive campaign proposals in the area of international trade was a source of relief. At the same time, markets appeared less sensitive to the apparent lack of cohesion amongst top administration officials with regards to structural policy proposals with large potential FX impact, namely border adjustment taxes and the "strong USD" policy. The net result of this mix of fatigue and relief has been a broad unwind of bullish USD positions since the inauguration day, with a correction lower in implied vols across the FX spectrum.

As I've been pretty adamant about this month, FX vol is going to be exceptionally important going forward as it serves as a kind of barometer for perceived political risk.

Over the past 48 hours or so it kind of feels like we've experienced something of a post-inauguration caffeine crash characterized by a holding pattern (with a bias lower) in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) leading directly to the above-mentioned correction in implied volatility:

(Chart: Credit Suisse)

Ironically, the relative calm has allowed the reflation trade to reassert itself. Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) are setting records and the 10Y (NYSEARCA:TLT) topped 2.51% around noon.

Why is this ironic? Well, because since the election, a higher dollar has been part and parcel of the very same reflation trade.

As I noted earlier this month, with the new administration seemingly determined to talk down the dollar, the positive correlation between the greenback and stocks as well as the correlation between the dollar and yields was going to have to break down lest the entire reflation narrative should fall completely apart.

Sure enough, we've seen those correlations break. "The positive correlation between the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields, which touched 93% on Nov. 1, the highest in three years, has now declined to less than 54%," Bloomberg wrote, earlier this morning, before adding the following:

The dollar remained lower against most of its major peers despite a rush higher in U.S. stocks as the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded past 20,000 and as the 10Y UST yield rose above 2.51%, its highest level since the start of the month.

What does all of this mean for you? Well the funny thing is that no one seems to know, but what we do know is that the divergence between the dollar and yields/stocks is important. We just don't know why yet (I said as much on Tuesday afternoon).

It's funny because if you look at the chart above, think about the reflation narrative and the correlations we've seen since the election, your common sense take on what we ideally want to see might well be as follows: "Ideally, the dollar will kind of drift up as stocks and bond yields rise - that way we can say the reflation story is intact - without rising too far, too fast."

Or at least that was my take this morning.

I thought that was probably too anecdotal. It just didn't feel like a very sophisticated assessment. But as it turns out, I was probably right. Here's what Schroders Wealth Management CIO Caspar Rock told Bloomberg from Milan (my highlights):

It's not yet time to change view on U.S. equities, which are still relatively more attractive despite being more expensive. We are slightly overweight U.S. within an overall neutral view on equities, and neutral to slightly underweight Europe. The most important decision you have to make today is currency positioning; the level of the USD is key in building your portfolio. The ingredients are in place for a stronger dollar, [but we] wouldn't welcome a steep increase in the dollar [as] we've built up our portfolio on expectations of gently stronger USD.

Got that?

Nope?

Me neither. But such is our plight as investors in the early days of the Trump administration.

Thoughts welcome.

