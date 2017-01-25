Alcoa: Buckle Up

Buckle up. Earnings season for Q4 is officially underway. As I have said in the past Alcoa (NYSE:AA) unofficially kicks off earnings each reporting season, though this year it felt like that report came out later than usual. This year is a bit special with Alcoa now reporting its first period as a new, standalone company. Perhaps it is just my imagination on the timing issue. I digress. Over the last few years we have seen the commodities market display weakness which led to Alcoa having struggled. The fact is that this long-standing bellwether company has been operating under some tough conditions the last few years. First, an economy that limps along. Growth that is simply slow. Despite the markets being at all-time highs, the economy is not strong. Since the Great Recession, have we come back? Yes, but not nearly as strongly as we would have expected say 5 years ago. We have moved forward. But not strongly. There has been a resurgence in expectations under a presumably business friendly President Trump, and that has made Alcoa one of my top picks in 2017. Of course the name relies heavily on metal prices in conjunction with a robust construction economy as it produces and manages primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum and alumina. One reason I like the name overall is that it has little competition, which is a big plus but at the same time, it can be tough to be competing with the global economy.

The fundamentals are still under pressure but Alcoa continues to weather the storm and appears to have brighter days ahead. I was of course surprised to see Alcoa delivered a so-so earnings report, but then again, considering the pressure the name is under I should not be surprised. But is this a negative sign for corporate earnings reports this winter, especially for those in the materials sector? That remains to be seen, however one thing we do know is that the prices of metals struggled, but have begun to rebound compared to years past.

First, Alcoa was earnings positive. This is a good thing. This year it has swung from a breakeven quarter in Q1 to net income of $135 million or $0.09 per share in Q2, then up to $166 million of $0.33 per share in Q3. Here in the fourth quarter it saw a drop off to a net loss of $125 million or $0.08. However, making some adjustments, earnings per share was $0.14 per share, or $26 million. The bad news is that it missed consensus estimates by $0.05. That was a wide margin. While the miss hurts, we need to dig a little deeper.

Let's talk about sales. The company posted a revenue miss of $80 million. Revenue came in at $2.54 billion, and this was actually up 3.7% year-over-year. It was also up 9% from Q3. Now, the key reason for this decline was strong performance volume wise in the rolled product business, but more importantly, the company benefited from rising alumina and aluminum pricing.

One thing I noticed that was buried a bit was balance sheet improvement. What do I mean? Since it has become an independent company in November, Alcoa has increased its cash position by $198 million and closed the fourth quarter 2016 with a cash balance of $853 million.

But the earnings tell us where the company has been and not where it's going. For 2017, Alcoa sees balanced global bauxite and alumina markets and a modest global aluminum surplus of 400,000 to 800,000 metric tons. What I think is most critical is demand. I am pleased that Alcoa is projecting 2017 global aluminum demand growth of 4% over 2016. It expects to ship 2.3 million tons of Aluminum and 0.6 to 0.7 million tons of rolled products. The company also estimates that with will see adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion.

As we move forward I want to caution the outlook of course for the revenues and earnings not only depends on volumes but the results are strongly driven by prices of alumina and aluminum. That is why I am pleased with the projections from management. Global aluminum demand is expected to double between 2010 and 2020, so this is a positive for pricing. We are already seeing the growth in demand. Prices haven't caught up yet, but it is more a matter of when, not if. The supply and demand curve is setting up nicely, and as such it is just a matter of time. I continue to like Alcoa long-term, and look forward to covering the new stand alone company further.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.