Businesses, Get Ready For The New Trump Incentives--Executive Takeaway

This will mean that corporate leadership must do everything it can to keep up with the competition, worldwide, even if it means going around the barriers the president is erecting.

First, and most important, is the assumption that this protectionism will not last and that sooner or later US corporations are going to have to be competitive worldwide.

Given the new Mercantilist environment that President Trump is now attempting to create, how should corporate executives guide their companies to succeed both now and in the future?

When I re-read my last post, "Businesses, Get Ready for the New Trump Incentives," I got to thinking about how I should manage a business in this environment. I needed a "takeaway" for executives that are facing decisions about what to do in the near future.

In other words, how should I manage my business in a world facing "the "New Mercantilism"?

My basic belief is that the arising nationalism and protectionist policies will not succeed. Because the spread of information at this time is so pervasive and takes place so rapidly and because innovation is now almost a world wide phenomenon, that a county focusing just on itself and attempting to protect itself from the rest of the world…will become less competitive, not more…and, will lose out to the remaining parts of the globe that continue to work within a more open framework.

Starting with this assumption, I am faced, as an executive, with the problem that globalization will not really slow down much…if at all…and that others living and working in a very competitive world environment will be pushing ahead as fast as they can…just like always. That is the nature of the world today.

Thus, the basic problem I as a CEO will be to set the bar of performance, not within my protected nation, but on the leaders within the world markets. Regardless of whether or not my business is protected from forces outside my country, it is still necessary for me to set the standard of my company to the best there is in the world.

The reason I need to do this is because, in this modern world with information spreading so fast and the rate of innovation being so high, sooner, rather than later, I am going to have to face these competitors "head-to-hear." The protection is not going to live forever…maybe only four years…maybe only eight years….

Thus, I can't lag behind because I am protected. I must do everything possible in order to produce goods and services that are competitive with the best in the world.

What should I do?

Well, I, of course, need to please President Trump as much as I can.

But, after that, I need to do everything possible to stay competitive, whether or not I have to "go around" what current policy might be. This will be a lot more costly than if the protectionism didn't exist, but it is a cost that must be paid. Trump paid it when he was just a businessman.

And, this requires two further uses of resources.

First, I must try and do this as quietly as possible, not disturbing either the President, or the administration, or the Congress, or others in other to be able to sustain the effort. This cost money, but it is a necessary cost.

Second, if I get caught then I will have to find other ways to "get around" things so that I remain competitive on a worldwide basis.

This, of course, will cost my company…and, it will cost the government because they will need to put out resources to try and find out what I am doing.

This brings to mind the experience I had when I was working in the Federal Reserve System. This was during a period when financial innovation was just starting to take off in the United States.

The belief was that the commercial banks were about six months ahead of the Federal Reserve in doing things.

That is, commercial banks would try and get around some regulation. The feeling was that once the commercial banks initiated some action that got the banks around the regulations that it would take about six months for the Fed to catch on to what was going on.

Once the Fed found out what was going on, it changed the regulations to stop the "abuse."

But, the banks moved again to get around the new regulations.

And then it would take six months for the Fed to find out what the banks were now doing.

And so on, and so forth…on and on.

Well, it seems to me that is this is the environment we are now moving into, but for the whole economy not just the commercial banking system.

That is why I believe that executives should do whatever they need to do in order to stay competitive in the world, even though they may have greater protection from foreign competition within the United States itself.

It is the only way to be prepared for what they will face when the protectionism goes away…and, I firmly believe that it will. The question mark here is…when will it go away?

