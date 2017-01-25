Infinity Pharma Surges On Latest Cancer Drug Hope

Infinity Pharma (NASDAQ:INFI) has seen its stock price shoot up in recent days due to promising preclinical data on its IPI-549 cancer drug.

The 5-day chart illustrates this:

Investors were badly hit last year when its "Duvelisib" product and related drugs showed harmful side-effects and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) pulled out of joint development.

Now Infinity is partnering with another Big Pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) for IPI-549. The stock remains one though which is only for those with extremely high risk tolerance.

Infinity in 2016.

The stock price chart for the past year tells its own story, as reproduced below:

Infinity specializes in the development of small molecule drugs to target disease pathways for applications in oncology.

In my article in May last year,I provided details of what was quite a promising testing program for the company in conjunction with AbbVie. "Duvelisib" then seemed the vital element in whether the not very well-funded Infinity could survive or not. The problem for "Duvesilib" came about mainly because of its similarity to the "Zydelig" drug of Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD). Both products had similar compound structures and a similar action mechanism.

AbbVie then pulled out of the partnership with Infinity as the purpose for them of the partnership was to investigate combining Abbvie's BCL2 inhibitor with "Duvelisib". The product has since been licensed by Infinity to Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). There is understood to have been no up-front payment by Versatem but the possibility of future payments to Infinity upon approvals (which seem unlikely). Versastem's own stock price has fallen since the deal.

The adverse reactions to the drug announced later in the year led to many investors and analysts pulling the plug on Infinity. This was not helped by what turned out to be overly-optimistic comments by Management, especially CEO Adelene Perkins.

IPI-549 had initially positive results last year as well, and now Bristol-Myers appears to be the latest white knight for Infinity. It is not unlikely though that the same end-result will ensue as did with AbbVie and Duvelisib.

Back in 2008, Purdue Pharma took a big hit when paid US$45 million for 4 million shares in Infinity at US$11.25 per share. Astra Zeneca (NYSE:AZN) pulled out of a similar drug development partnership in 2008.

IPI-549.

This is an orally administered immuno-oncology development product. It is aimed to enhance the effect of checkpoint inhibitors. Trials are measuring whether it can lead to anti-tumour growth inhibition.

Latest results were detailed at the recent Keystone Symposia and produced a flurry of excitement.

Infinity itself described the test results as "favorable" as anti-tumor growth inhibition appeared to be seen on myeloid cells. IPI-549 is targeted at some of the most dangerous and feared cancers. In particular it applies to non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck. These particular cancers represent 17% of all reported cancers in the USA in any given year.

The Phase 1 study was undertaken in conjunction with the "Opdivo" product of Bristol Myers and with results on just nine patients so far. It is part of a larger study. "Opdivo" is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor which is approved in 54 countries. This combination trial is in addition to Infinity's monotherapy Phase 1 trial for IPI-549. Infinity have also been testing the drug in conjunction with "Keytruda" from Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Muddying the water for Infinity investors is the fact that the financial terms of the deal between Infinity and Bristol Myers has not been disclosed. This could be key to the future of the company.

The Big Picture.

Big Pharma is well known to be running short of product pipelines of future drugs. So partnerships and possible takeovers of small players like Infinity are always on the cards. Oncology drugs are a particular target market for the giants of the industry.

Former Infinity partner AbbVie is typical of this. Their best-selling anti-inflammatory drug "Humira" will see its patents expiring soon. It has been buying up cancer drug development companies such as Pharmacyclics and Stemcentrix.

Spending on drugs continues to rise rapidly in the USA. Total spending on prescription drugs in 2015 rose 12.2% to US$425 billion.

According to a study by IMS Health, the market for cancer drugs alone is forecast to rise to US$150 billion by 2020. Almost 90% of the oncology spending is now on targeted agents. The median time period from patent filing to approval is 9.5 years.

Something that is key in the current political climate is the fact that cancer drug costs rose at an annual rate of 11.5% in 2015. This was an increase from 3.8% in 2011. A bearish factor for all drug companies is the possibility that a Trump Administration will seek to clamp down on what is seen as price-gouging by Big Pharma. A cutting of Government support for health care in general by the new Administration also seems to be likely as they seek to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rise in people with health insurance is likely to come to an abrupt halt as ACA enrolment slows.

Infinity Financials.

The company is due to release its Q4 2016 Earnings on 28th February. Of the three analysts covering the stock, forecasts range from a loss of US$0.39 to a loss of US$0.67. More important than the profit and loss figures will be three factors.

Firstly, if more details are given on the situation with Bristol Myers. Secondly, any updates on drug test progress. Thirdly, an up-date on cash reserves.

At the Q3 2016 Earnings call the company stated that as at 30/9/2016 they had cash and cash equivalents in hand of US$112.3 million. They then expected the amount to be US$70 million to US$80 million at year-end. This would be sufficient to keep the company solvent until Q1 2018.

For the 9 months to 30th September 2016, revenues had declined 81% to US$18.7 million. Net loss decreased 92% to US$7.2 million. This decrease was effected on the back of a steep decline in research and development costs. Such a decline is generally not a good sign for a drug development company. Full-time staff count was reduced from 220 to just 20.

Its Current Ratio (measures year ahead liabilities compared to cash in hand, or the ratio of assets to liabilities) at 4.77 has improved substantially. The company has a startling Enterprise Value of only US$6.9 million compared to its Market Cap of US$99.5 million.

A recent report by S & P Capital (subscription required) gave Infinity a Sell rating based on what it saw as the company's poor Valuation and Growth modeling.

Conclusion.

Most metrics for Infinity don't look too promising, and the macro picture for Big Pharma is uncertain under a Trump Administration. IPI-549 may be promising. The path from Phase 1 to FDA approval is a long and torturous road though.

The best bet for Infinity is that Bristol Myers decide that there is good potential for co-operative drug use with Infinity and pays up the cash for further development. There is no way Infinity can raise the capital long-term themselves. Previous partnerships with Big Pharma have come to nothing though.

For the individual investor, this is definitely a high stakes gamble investment. It should be with funds that the investor can afford to lose. It is not known what sort of financial input there is from Bristol Myers and further stock dilution by Infinity is quite possible. A full take-over by Big Pharma is also on the cards if the drug pipeline is seen as sufficiently promising.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.