Is Integra Gold A Good Moonshot Choice For My Dark Side Of The Moon Portfolio?

Article Thesis

This article evaluates whether Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) is a suitable addition to my Dark Side of the Moon (DSOTM) portfolio.

I'll try and point out the issues as I see them, and will call for the many Seeking Alpha readers who are commodities aficionados to see if my buy decision is well reasoned. If not, feel free to provide some helpful feedback in the Comments section.

My Introduction To Gold

John Maynard Keynes famously slandered gold as a barbarous relic. I like gold and I like history and the most interesting history is about barbarians. And when it comes to barbarians, I'm not sure anyone does them better than Dan Carlin. Dan does the Hardcore History podcasts and specializes in barbarians. Here are a few of his podcast series titles:

Death Throes of the Republic

Blueprint for Armageddon

Wrath of the Khans

And my personal favorite - Punic Nightmares. If you like history and like it told well, Dan's your man.

Barbarians and gold go together like bacon and eggs, so it goes without saying that if I like barbarians, I probably also like gold.

My own personal gold story goes back to when I was 13. My dad and I went fishing on the American River in California. Parked next to the river was a Chevy station wagon with New York plates. My dad started talking to the owner who turned out to be a teacher from New York who spent his summers gold prospecting. At the time he was digging under a rock the size of a house, something I thought extremely unwise.

My dad ate this stuff up and spent a lot of time talking to this man, and finally asked the obvious question - "so how much gold are you getting?"

The teacher told my dad that he was getting about an ounce a day. But then he pointed across the river and said something like "but the really big gold is over there". For the life of me I couldn't tell how whatever hill he was pointing at was different from the one on either side, but I could tell he was hooked. I guess I was too.

I'll See You On The Dark Side Of The Moon

I like pictures in articles because the image visualization helps me better understand the article. A couple of articles ago I incorporated this picture of what I want my IRA portfolio to look like:

I didn't think about this while I was creating it, but when I got done it reminded me of the album cover from Pink Floyd's 1973 Dark Side Of The Moon album.

It wasn't intentional. I adopted the "moonshot" term thinking of Google's projects of the same name, but I'm a big Pink Floyd fan, so I decided to run with it. In my earlier articles I described my portfolio as an IRA portfolio. I just like the ring of "Dark Side of the Moon" (DSOTM) better, so that's what I'm calling it from now on.

Almost all of this portfolio consists of what I believe to be high quality, dividend paying stocks. All of my writing has been focused on dividend payers, because durable cash flow from dividends in retirement is what I want from my investments.

I think the normal definition of a moonshot stock is pretty well understood. Instead of looking for a nice single or even double digit return, a moonshot stock compensates for very high risk with the potential for returns calculated in multiples. And dividend? Forget it. So a moonshot stock is a big departure for me, which is why I'm keeping any moonshot positions as a very small percentage of my DSOTM portfolio.

First Encounter With Gold Miners

The 2008 financial crisis convinced me the economy was going to collapse, so I thought buying gold might be a good idea. I bought a couple of one ounce gold coins, made some decent money on them, then started looking at gold mining companies.

Learning some lessons from earlier days, I didn't just jump in and buy companies helter skelter. I spent a great deal of time trying to understand mining as an industry. I did research on different companies, types of deposits, cost structures and production techniques. I don't claim to be an expert on anything mining related, but I made a serious attempt at due diligence.

My interest in precious metals coincided with the highs of 2008-2011. It was pretty hard to find a gold company that didn't go up during that time. So when I say that I made money on gold stocks, that's due to accidental timing as much as anything else.

The economy didn't collapse, stocks recovered, and gold fever started to wane. I realized just how fast commodities can move and decided that maybe it was time to take my winnings and exit the gold scene for a while.

A while's up and I still like gold. So I'm on the hunt for a junior explorer that can break my gold fever. I think Integra Gold is a moonshot stock that fits my DSOTM portfolio and I'm interested in what the SA community thinks.

Integra Gold Overview and Management Assessment

I'd like to start by pointing out that I discussed most of the points in this article with Josh at Integra. Josh is in Business Development and spent quite some time providing clarification, background material and extra detail. He was very helpful, so any mistakes in this article are mine.

Integra's Lamaque project is located just outside Val d'Or (Gold Valley) Quebec. Quebec is the 8th best mining jurisdiction in the world, according to the 2015 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies. And Val d'Or is no stranger to mining. Agnico Eagle has four operating mines within 15 miles of Val d'Or, and Wesdome's Kiena project is just west of town. As you can see from the slide below, it's hard to get closer to town than Integra's Lamaque project, which is a combination of two separate projects: Sigma-Lamaque and Lamaque South.

Val d'Or was founded in 1935, and has a current population of around 33,000. Natural resource extraction and support services are the town's main economic drivers, so the needed infrastructure is readily available and the local population understands and supports mining.

One thing I like about Integra is what I perceive as management's unconventional thinking. One way this shows up is in this slide:

Getting a fully permitted mill with a C$98 million replacement cost for a net cost of C$6.55 seems like a pretty good deal by itself. When you consider that Integra contributed only C$775,000 in cash towards the total, I like it even better. And that's just the mill cost. Permitting a mill would add more time and money.

What I liked the most about this transaction was the sale of waste rock on the property to a construction company. Not only did this provide a cash offset to the mill purchase cost, it reduced future reclamation costs from C$12.1 million to C$2.5 million.

Another example of this type of thinking had to do with Integra's June 23, 2015 "Gold Rush Challenge". I've selected what I think is the most interesting section of the press release.

In October 2014, Integra completed the acquisition of the Sigma/Lamaque Mine and Mill complex immediately adjacent to its Lamaque South project and in doing so became the owner of 6 terabytes of historical mining and exploration data in a digital format. The Company has spent the last 6 months compiling this information which, once completed, will be released to the public in one consolidated database. The data dates back to 1933 and includes over 30,000 historic drill holes, more than 50,000 gold assays, hundreds of kilometres of mined underground workings, other mining statistics and photos. Integra is in the process of verifying and digitizing additional information, which it expects to release to contestants in September via a special website. Integra says that to its knowledge, no mining company has released such a large amount of proprietary information to the public before.

Source: Integra Gold, June 23, 2015 press release, author emphasis

I like crowdsourcing. Seeking Alpha is a great example of crowdsourced investing data, and I think it works well. As for the Gold Rush Challenge, Integra awarded the $1 million prize to 5 different recipients. What did they get?

The Gold Rush Challenge exceeded our expectations on every front. It has proven our steadfast commitment to always challenge ourselves to think outside the box to create value for our shareholders," stated Integra President and CEO, Stephen de Jong. "A number of the exploration drill targets identified through the Challenge are like nothing we've ever seen before. We have decided to expedite the drill program and start testing a number of these targets in the immediate future.

Source: Integra Gold, March 7, 2016 press release, Author emphasis

Finally, Integra and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are sponsoring #DisruptMining at the 2017 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference. Integra is teaming with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to:

showcase cutting edge technologies in an effort to explore potential applications in the mining sector...

Source: Integra Gold January 11, 2017 press release

Looking over the press releases, I see a consistent theme: increasing resources, decreasing costs, accelerating timelines and innovative approaches to problem solving. That's a sign of good management, and good management may be the most important part of a mining operation, after actually having a deposit to mine.

Lamaque Project

Integra's main asset is the Lamaque property immediately west of Val d'Or. In turn Lamaque consists of seven zones, six of which have resources as shown in the 11/16/16 press release:

The seventh zone is called No. 5 Plug. Three different drifts from three different mines (Sigma, Lamaque, No. 3) at three different levels have identified mineralization at No. 5, but the zone is not currently being drilled.

A noteworthy aspect of this press release is that it increases the resources at the Triangle Zone by 17.5% at a 3 g/t cut-off, and by 15.2% at a 5% cut-off. That's an increase of 242,000 ounces at a 3 g/t cut-off, and 175,000 ounces at a 5 g/t cut-off.

You'll notice that five of six drills are turning at the Triangle Zone. This is the highest priority target. Looking at the chart above, one might think the Parallel Zone, with its higher grades, would be the exploration focus. According to Josh, Integra believes they've outlined the Parallel Zone pretty well, and further drilling would not contribute much more data.

Gold Rush Challenge

The first drill hole from the Gold Rush Challenge is shown on this slide. On the slide it's called Gold Rush Target #1, but Integra refers to it as the Sigma East Extension. I think the results look quite nice:

The sixth drill is turning at Lamaque Deeps. Information from the Gold Rush Challenge indicated that mineralization might extend below the 1800 meter level, so a pilot hole was drilled below the target area to confirm further mineralization. The drill hole was completed in November 2016, but the analysis is not yet complete.

As you can see from the slide, the original Sigma mine extended to 1800 meters, and was still in the ore body when closed. The story of why both properties closed is quite interesting, and too long to discuss in this article. I suggest calling Integra directly if interested, but the takeaway I got was that the mine closures had much more to do with management than mining issues, confirming my belief that complicated projects require exceptional management. I'm not a mining expert, but here's a short list of things management has to get right to be successful:

Business Development

Finance

Shareholder Relations

Community Relations

Labor Relations

Government Permitting and Relations

Procurement

Project Management

Geology

Mine Operations

Mill Operations

Reclamation and Waste Management

This is probably a skeleton list, but it helps make the point. If you get any one of these wrong, it can sink the whole project.

I realize this is a good argument for never owning any gold mining company. However, there are companies that do get it right, and when that happens it's a beautiful thing and can be quite profitable.

The Path Ahead

When I looked at the resource estimate, I wondered if some of the smaller zones, like Sixteen, were even worth exploiting.

The Lamaque operation will be set up like a hub and spoke operation. The smaller deposits don't need more infrastructure, so they'll still be exploited. Integra intends to leave no ounce behind.

Here's a slide of current drilling activity:

And here are the satellite deposits and their location:

There's a lot of drilling going on, with regular press release updates. I counted 14 drill results press releases in 2016, with one so far in 2017.

As for what to expect in 2017, Integra helpfully provided a slide with a timeline.

The first quarter is already almost one third over, and we've gotten the first press release. The highlights were as follows:

Press Release Highlights:

Results from the C2 structure ("C2") also include 10.99 g/t gold ("Au") over 2.60 meters ("m") and 9.71 g/t Au over 8.50 m at a vertical depth of 300 m and 225 m respectively (all downhole thickness and uncapped results).

Drill results from the C4 structure ("C4") also include 13.41 g/t Au over 6.80 m and 11.06 g/t Au over 4.80 m in C Splay structure C4-60 (all downhole thickness and uncapped results).

2017 drill program underway with five drill rigs at Triangle and one drill on the Lamaque Deep target.

510 m of development work completed on Triangle deposit exploration ramp.

Source: Integra 1/11/17 Press Release

There are plenty of things to keep interest focused on Integra in 2017. The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and the Updated Resource Estimate will be updated within the next two months. A bulk sample will be drawn and assessed in Q3, and there will be a steady stream of drill results from the nearly 16,000 meters of pending assays.

The 2017 drill program hasn't been released, but Josh described it as "robust". My belief is that the 2017 drill program will be similar to 2016.

The 2015 PEA outlined a scenario where production would be 105,000 ounces/year, at an All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of C$731. Total capital required to get the mine up and running is estimated at C$85 million, which Integra claims in their presentation is "(o)ne of the lowest capex to annual production ratios in the entire industry."

The PEA will be updated in the next two months, and Integra expects the resource to grow. This time the updated PEA will include the Sigma East Extension. I wasn't given a sneak peek at the numbers, but if the results shown in the slide are an indication, I'm expecting a significant increase.

Summary

Integra has an impressive, growing deposit in a historic mining region in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. The mill is permitted and in place, ready for ore.

Once the mine gets built and the mill is processing, Integra should have a low AISC that would make the Lamaque mine profitable even in a low cost gold environment.

Although it doesn't pay a dividend and is highly speculative, I am long Integra. In keeping with my DSOTM position hierarchy, the overall position will be no larger than .5% of the total portfolio value. Yes, .005. That's not much, but the total value of moonshot stocks is not going to exceed 4% of the total portfolio value.

I expect Integra's stock price to grow by multiples, so even a tiny .5% percentage could achieve decent value over time. However, because both gold and this investment are speculative, if Integra doubles in price I'll sell half and hold the rest with house money.

In closing, my DSOTM portfolio is mostly in cash as I enter positions using a combination of direct purchases and cash-secured puts. The chart below shows the current positions and their percentages. Since the puts are cash-secured, I'm including them in my portfolio as if they were put to me.

As I've mentioned before, I already had an IRA that I gut shot back in 2001. I've combined everything as of today, and Ford (NYSE:F), International Paper (NYSE:IP), Proctor and Gamble (NYSE:PG), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are from that IRA. The position sizes are smaller and will be evaluated for their future suitability. Positions I keep, which is likely to be all of them, will be increased to a full position size. Right now that looks like 2-3%.

Source: Author

That's it for now from Tucson. As always, I appreciate your comments as I get ready for the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show next week. It's my first show, and I can hardly wait. Maybe I'll run into that teacher from New York and he can tell me if he ever found the really big gold.

