Revaluing Zynga's $527 Million Acquisition Of NaturalMotion

Back on 30 January 2014, there was plenty of hope surrounding Zynga's (NASDAQ:ZNGA) acquisition of UK studio NaturalMotion.

With games such as CSR Racing and Clumsy Ninja, the studio had great technology and had proven it could break and operate successful free-to-play mobile games. CSR Racing generated $12 million in its launch month in the summer of 2012.

Of course, the deal looked expensive.

In its Q4 FY13 financials, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) noted NaturalMotion was expected to be "accretive to non-GAAP earnings and generate bookings in the range of $70 to $80 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15 to $20 million."

The cost to Zynga was $391 million cash and 39.8 million shares, of which 11.6 million were issued to continuing employees, vesting over a three-year period.

The combined cash and equity total was $527 million, valuing NaturalMotion at 6.5 times earnings and an eye-watering 26 times profits.

So, three years on from the announcement, now is a good time to ask, what happened?

Failure to engage

In terms of Zynga's share price, nothing positive has occurred.

A share price of $4.40 in January 2014 has slipped to around $2.50 in early 2017, with a 52-week low of $1.78.

Source: Google Finance

FY14 (the period 1 January 2014 to 31 December 2014) also was a disaster in terms of profitability.

Note "profitability" has always been a relative term for Zynga. The company has only posted GAAP profits in two of its past 11 quarters. Yet in FY14, Zynga's losses exploded, from $37 million in FY13 to $226 million in FY14.

Source: Chart created by author based on data supplied by company 10-Q filings

The blame for this can't be directly attributed to NaturalMotion, though. During this period, Zynga was dealing with a collapse in its Facebook game revenue as it attempted to quickly transition its business into a mobile-first operation.

Indeed, the NaturalMotion deal was supposed to help this transition. Zynga started generating the majority of its revenue from mobile games in FY14, but the decline in Facebook gaming was just too sharp.

What was of more concern in terms of the acquisition was the lack of insight about NaturalMotion's future products.

Trouble at the top

When acquired, NaturalMotion was strong in the racing category with games such as CSR Racing and CSR Classics. Its cute physics simulator Clumsy Ninja was a great tech demo if not heavily monetized.

It also had a bunch of legacy paid products in the sports category but there was no clear vision about how this game would fuel Zynga's growth.

To a degree, this came with the announcement of ambitious strategy title Dawn of Titans, which alongside CSR Racing 2, would have provided Zynga with a strong release slate for 2015.

Source: NaturalMotion imagery for Dawn of Titans

The fact that CSR Racing 2 was released on 30 June 2016, followed by Dawn of Titans on 8 December 2016, points to a systemic failure across Zynga's development and business strategy operations.

This situation wasn't helped by the surprise ejection of CEO Don Mattrick and his management team in April 2015.

Mattrick had joined from Microsoft in July 2013 and had kicked out much of Zynga's then senior management. Throw in several triple-digit redundancies rounds and general restructuring, and it's obvious that during this period Zynga was a leaky ship sailing in stormy seas.

For that reason, the blame for the long delays to CSR Racing 2 and Dawn of Titans have to be laid at the feet of Mark Pincus. Zynga's founder and original CEO, Mattrick's appointment moved him to the chairman role. But given his control of the company's voting shares, whether behind the throne or sitting on it, Pincus has always been the power at Zynga.

When he kicked Mattrick out, it was Pincus who became CEO again. (He's since been replaced by ex-EA executive Frank Gibeau.) And as part of the Q3 FY15 financials, it was Pincus who stated:

"Given how strong the early monetization is for the game (Dawn of Titans), we believe that a move of 200 basis points in day 30 retention has the potential to make the game a breakout hit."

The long wait unfulfilled

Fast-track to the present, and it's clear, enjoyable games that they are, neither CSR Racing 2 or Dawn of Titans have been the breakout financial hits that Pincus in November 2015 or Pincus and Mattrick in January 2014 would have hoped.

CSR Racing 2 has been the better performer of the two, being the No. 1 racing game on the Apple App Store and Google Play store since launch.

Seven months on, it sits in the top 50 top grossing app on the US iPhone chart, and is a top 100 top grossing app for iPhone in 82 countries. and a top 100 top grossing apps in 61 countries on Google Play. Apple's store is more lucrative on a per player basis.

Source: App Annie (free registration required)

Yet Zynga breaks out any title that generated 10 percent or more of quarterly online game revenues in its financials, so we know that in the period July to September 2016, CSR Racing 2 generated less than $14 million.

Dawn of Titans launched on 8 December so it's much earlier in its lifespan, but has already fallen out of the US iPhone top grossing top 100 chart, and is only ranked as a top 100 iPhone app in 22 countries, compared to CSR Racing's 82 countries.

And more than CSR Racing 2, Dawn of Titans' prolonged development has resulted in a game that looks and feels dated.

Source: App Annie (free registration required)

Which brings us back to the 2014 comment that NaturalMotion was expected to be "accretive to non-GAAP earnings and generate bookings in the range of $70 to $80 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15 to $20 million."

Clearly, no one would spend $527 million for a company that could provide that level of annual revenue.

Yet, given the lack of new releases from NaturalMotion in FY14 and FY15, it's unlikely it added $80 million in annual revenues for either of those two periods. Similarly CSR Racing 2 appears to be shaping up to be a $10 million a quarter game, with Dawn of Titans somewhat less.

Given this situation, it's strange Zynga continues to record over $600 million of goodwill on its balance sheet, the majority was which was added as part of the NaturalMotion deal.

Time to write down

When announcing its Q4 FY13 financials, Zynga recorded $228 million of goodwill.

This jumped to $682 million - an increase of $454 million - following announcement of the NaturalMotion acquisition as part of its Q1 FY14 financials.

This was balanced in part by the $391 million cash element of the data. Zynga's cash and cash equivalents total dropped from $466 million to $122 million, a change of $344 million.

Source: Chart created by author based on data supplied by company 10-Q filings

Yet the overall picture was more complex because as well as the increase in goodwill, Zynga also increased its other intangible assets category from $18 million in Q4 FY13 to $92 million in Q1 FY14.

Source: Chart created by author based on data supplied by company 10-Q filings

Totaling everything up, Zynga's cash total dropped by $344 million, while goodwill and other intangible assets rose by $528 million, an increase of $184 million.

Since then Zynga has slowly written off some intangible assets, most notably booking a $21 million impairment in Q3 FY15, taking that total down to $32 million.

But, three years on, Zynga's balance sheet records an improbable $634 million of goodwill.

Source: Chart created by author based on data supplied by company 10-Q filings

Of course, given the state of Zynga's underlying quarterly finances, this could be seen as a mere accounting issue.

Zynga expects a loss of between $25 to $27 million for Q4, giving an annual loss for FY16 of around $98 million.

Still, if there's any hope for the company, and there should be given it has $866 million of cash, it needs demonstrate it's drawing a line under the NaturalMotion acquisition and move on, this time with a strong vision for the future.