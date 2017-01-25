Toyota Has Major New Battery Electric Vehicle Program But Hangs On To Its Hydrogen Vehicle Program

Evidence of serious intent to compete with other BEV manufacturers and innovate in battery technology.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been in the news after being singled out by Donald Trump for criticism because it plans to build some cars for the US market in Mexico. Michael Fitzsimmons provided a cogent analysis as to why Trump's tantrum was not warranted for Toyota, which has been a good corporate citizen in the US since 1957.

I suggest now that Donald Trump has become President, he may realize that he can't have an industry policy based on random tweets "outing" what he sees as delinquent companies. So the above attention will wane. Indeed the Toyota share price was barely affected by the Trump tweet.

What isn't going away is how Toyota is going to manage its future direction as an auto manufacturer. I'm on the record that I think Toyota will have to give up on its long term vision for hydrogen (fuel cell) vehicles as a way of exiting fossil fuel-based transport. Hydrogen vehicles made sense when there was no fuel capable of providing greenhouse emission-free motoring (although currently most hydrogen is made from fossil fuel methane).

Today, pioneered by Tesla but now being adopted by most major auto manufacturers, battery powered electric vehicles ((BEVs)) are about to provide long range capacity for mainstream users. I argue that this obviates the need for a fuel cell and all of the complexity it adds to a hydrogen powered vehicle, which is battery powered but hydrolysis of hydrogen keeps the battery charged.

In early November last year there was a report from Japanese newspaper Nikkei that Toyota planned to enter the BEV competition around 2020. At the end of November Toyota followed that story up with the announcement that Toyota President Akio Toyoda and two Executive VPs Mitsuhisa Kato and Shigeki Terashi will lead a newly formed electric car division. As part of this move to fast track BEV development within Toyota, Koji Toyoshima, the chief engineer of the Prius hybrid, has joined the BEV team to head up the engineering division. There is also a four person EV Strategy Unit which includes representatives from group suppliers.

The above has the hallmark of Toyota finally paying attention to the need to be in the BEV game. There is also evidence of major commitment to battery innovations, including solid state battery technology.

The business issue that Toyota faces is that it has invested massive resources both technically and financially in the hydrogen vehicle development. It is a hallmark of a visionary company that takes such big decisions. It worked for the Prius where Toyota took the lead in hybrid vehicles. The other side of visionary investment is to know when to stop. I suspect there is a group within Toyota whose whole careers are based on the hydrogen project. There is major infrastructure and capital assigned to develop the vehicles and the distribution network, not only in Japan, but also the US and recently in Australia. All of this requires massive investment.

The key point about the hydrogen program is that it was entered into to fill a gap needed to exit fossil fuel powered motoring. Toyota has been explicit about this and it has compared the fuel cell program to its Prius development. I took the above senior executive developments on BEVs as a sign that Toyota is finally acknowledging that hydrogen isn't going to make it as a fuel for mainstream passenger vehicles.

Formation of the Hydrogen Council

My thought that Toyota might be about to exit its hydrogen program is premature, as last week in Davos, Toyota was prominent among a group of 13 global industry leaders who announced formation of the Hydrogen Council. A big strategic Japanese company has lots of inertia built into it, so hydrogen fuel cell vehicles remain in the Toyota planning, even though it is hard to see how they will compete with long range BEVs.

The Hydrogen Council involves high level executives from car companies involved in hydrogen fuel cell development (Toyota, Daimler, (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF), Kawasaki (OTCPK:KAIKY)), industrial gas companies (Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY), Linde Group (OTCPK:LNEGY)), and infrastructure/energy companies (Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), AngloAmerican (OTCPK:NGLOY), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Shell (NYSE:RDSA)(NYSE:RDSB), Total (NYSE:TOT)).

The purpose of the Hydrogen Council is for a group of interested senior executives to provide high level input, to lobby governments and key societal stakeholders concerning adoption of hydrogen/fuel cell technology to assist in the decarbonisation of the energy system in response to the Paris Climate Agreement.

A key argument is that hydrogen can be stored and shipped. Importantly it provides seasonal storage.

The Hydrogen Council argues that there will be 50,000 hydrogen vehicles on the roads in China by 2025 and 1 million by 2030. In Japan they project 200,000 hydrogen vehicles by 2025 and 800,000 by 2030. I suspect that these are ambitious targets that will face strong competition from BEVs, which are already in the rapid deployment phase.

The Hydrogen Council is a high level lobby group that is represented by companies with skin in the game, spending 1.4 billion euros annually in this area. It has two co-chairs from different geographies : Toyota's Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada and Air Liquide's CEO Benoit Potier. The argument is that hydrogen technology can't be implemented piecemeal and this is where the challenge lies in the transport space as BEV technology is now being implemented at scale.

Other players in the hydrogen vehicle space

Audi (OTCPK:VLKPY) and Mercedes are reported to be close to releasing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, with Toyota, Honda and Hyundai already in the market.

Given the dramatic switch that Volkswagen is undergoing from its diesel heritage towards BEVs, I wonder how long its Audi hydrogen program has to run before it comes under scrutiny.

Implementation of hydrogen/fuel cell vehicle refueling stations is too slow

Technology is littered with good ideas that were overtaken by events. A recent summary of projected build for hydrogen refueling stations makes the point. A recent report indicated that, by the end of this year, there will be 384 hydrogen refueling stations worldwide and 5,000 by 2032. That isn't enough to support more than a tiny niche market in a small number of localized geographies. And it won't make for an economically viable distribution system.

Conclusion

I'm a big fan of Toyota, being a long term owner of their vehicles, but I think they need to let go of their long standing fuel cell/hydrogen program. It is distracting and a major capital drain at a time when there is a solution to fossil free motoring. The company has taken steps to get serious about BEV technology, but it is yet to acknowledge that this spells the end of the personal hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.

Don't worry about Donald Trump's attack on Toyota, but do worry about its continued ambiguity about the future of clean vehicle developments. Volkswagen is facing a similar ambiguity with its continued program on hydrogen fuel cell Audi vehicles.

