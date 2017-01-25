ETF Stats For December 2016: Not A Lake Wobegon Industry

Product sponsors brought out 31 new exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and exchange-traded notes ("ETNs") in December, pushing the annual launch count up to 247. The month's eight closures exacerbated an already record year for closings, with the final death toll climbing to 128 ETFs and ETNs. December inflows totaled more than $59 billion, eclipsing the $50 billion the industry gathered in November and placing the annual inflow measurement at $293 billion.

The year-end numbers stand at 1,964 active listings, consisting of 1,774 ETFs and 190 ETNs. Industry assets under management ("AUM") reached $2.54 trillion, which includes both ETFs and ETNs but excludes fund-of-fund assets. Fund-of-fund assets are excluded to avoid double counting, because their assets are accounted for in the ETFs they are holding.

Industry AUM and the quantity of active listings have been closely correlated for the past decade, with a ratio hovering around $1 billion in assets for each listed product. The late-year surge in assets pushed the average assets size to $1.32 billion, its highest level since 2005. However, the industry remains a lopsided bastion of "haves" and "have-nots." Although $1.32 billion is the average asset size, only 12.7% (249) of ETFs and ETNs have above-average assets, relegating the other 87.3% to below-average status. The ETF business is obviously not a Lake Wobegon industry.

"Well, that's the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average." - Garrison Keillor, author of the Prairie Home Companion

The median asset level of U.S.-listed ETFs and ETNs is just $69 million, a figure many analysts consider unprofitable. The average is 19 times larger than the median, which strains the definition of skew. Trading activity is even more disjointed, with just a dozen ETFs responsible for half of the industry's dollar volume. This is no small feat, as December's trading activity was nearly $1.6 trillion.

For December, the quantity of ETFs with at least $10 billion in assets increased by three to 58. Products with at least $1 billion in assets increased from 283 to 289 and hold more than 90% of industry assets. At the other end of the spectrum, the smallest 1,077 ETFs and ETNs account for just 1% of assets.

ETF Stats for December 2016

December 2016 Month End ETFs ETNs Total Currently Listed U.S. 1,774 190 1,964 Listed as of 12/31/2015 1,644 201 1,845 New Introductions for Month 28 3 31 Delistings/Closures for Month 6 2 8 Net Change for Month +22 +1 +23 New Introductions 6 Months 112 10 122 New Introductions YTD 229 18 247 Delistings/Closures YTD 99 29 128 Net Change YTD +130 -11 +119 Assets Under Management $2,520 B $21.7 B $2,541 B % Change in Assets for Month +3.4% -2.2% +3.3% % Change in Assets YTD +20.1% +1.0% +19.9% Qty AUM > $10 Billion 58 0 58 Qty AUM > $1 Billion 285 4 289 Qty AUM > $100 Million 828 33 861 % with AUM > $100 Million 46.7% 17.4% 43.8% AUM Flows for Month +$58.8 B +$0.2 B +$59.0 B AUM Flows YTD +$291.0 B +$1.7 B +$292.7 B Monthly $ Volume $1,551 B $46.6 B $1,598 B % Change in Monthly $ Volume -14.9% -40.0% -15.9% Avg Daily $ Volume > $1 Billion 9 0 9 Avg Daily $ Volume > $100 Million 100 5 105 Avg Daily $ Volume > $10 Million 358 12 370 Actively Managed ETF Count (w/ change) 163 +2 mth +26 ytd Actively Managed AUM $30.0 B +4.7% mth +30.6% ytd

Data sources: Daily prices and volume of individual ETPs from Norgate Premium Data. Fund counts and all other information compiled by Invest With An Edge.

New products launched in December (sorted by launch date):

Product closures in December and last day of listed trading:

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:DWTI), 12/8/16 VelocityShares 3x Long Crude ETN (NYSEARCA:UWTI), 12/8/16 iShares iBonds Dec 2016 Term Corporate (NYSEARCA:IBDF), 12/15/16 Oppenheimer Navellier Overall A-100 Revenue (NYSEARCA:RWV), 12/15/16 Pacer Autopilot Hedged European (BATS:PAEU), 12/22/16 The Restaurant ETF (NASDAQ:BITE), 12/22/16 Guggenheim BulletShares 2016 Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:BSCG), 12/29/16 Guggenheim BulletShares 2016 HY Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:BSJG), 12/29/16

Product changes in December:

Credit Suisse delisted, suspended issuance, but did not liquidate the VelocityShares 3x oil ETNs after the close on December 8.

Announced product changes for coming months:

Previous monthly ETF statistics reports are available here.

Disclosure: Author has no positions in any of the securities, companies, or ETF sponsors mentioned. No income, revenue, or other compensation (either directly or indirectly) is received from, or on behalf of, any of the companies or ETF sponsors mentioned.