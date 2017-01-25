Coming Clean On Closed-Ends

One of the earliest forms of the mutual fund is also one of the industry's most ignored relics that needs a serious overhaul. Once again (this seems to be a recurring theme in the Tailwind Blog) fees are negatively impacting the unsuspecting investor. Management fees are higher across the board when compared to their comparable mutual fund cousins.

...So why do mutual fund companies charge more for an investment that isn't any harder to manage - arguably much easier?

...and why do fund boards approve such management fee contracts every year, which requires a comparison to "like strategies," including mutual funds?

...and most puzzling, why have regulators allowed this practice to persist?

Having profited from the inefficiencies within this niche for the last 35 years, I promised long-ago that I would not join the mud-slinging fest that periodically erupts around this topic, so I'll keep it clean. I will say, however, that in a low and rising rate environment it becomes much more challenging to generate even average returns when management fees are around 50% higher than comparable open-end strategies.

The perfect case study for this topic is Nuveen Investments. Curiously, Nuveen was acquired a few years ago by TIAA CREF, a firm known for low-priced investment products. Meanwhile, back in Chicago, municipal bond funds are being run at equity-like prices… or higher. One example:

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (NYSEMKT:NVG): Launched in 2002, this almost $5 billion fund certainly has the size and scale that one would normally expect to be associated with a competitive if not lean expense ratio. Many comparable mutual funds would be managed for under 0.75%, which would include a management fee in the ballpark of 0.50% - just to use round numbers. NVG, by comparison, charges a base management fee of 0.92%, almost double what a comparable mutual fund would charge. Portfolio turnover is shown at 21% for the last year -- so not an especially difficult fund to manage.

By comparison, Nuveen's All-American Municipal mutual fund has a total expense ratio of 0.70% (meaning all expenses combined are less than just the management fee on the closed-end), which includes a much more reasonable management fee of 0.42% - less than half that of the closed-end.

To be completely fair, the higher closed-end management fee includes a portion that is attributed to leverage, so a base fee of 0.65% actually increases to 0.92% based on the additional assets acquired through leverage (investors should benefit by receiving higher income over time, with the increased risk of higher volatility).

Does the "complexity" of leverage justify such a premium? We'll leave that for the reader to decide. Here's a novel concept though -- at the very least, why not set the baseline management fee at the equivalent mutual fund level: 0.42% in this example, much more palatable than 0.65%.

According to the Investment Company Institute's 2016 Fact Book, the closed-end market was $261 billion in size at the end of 2015, represented by 558 individual funds. 62% of these assets were represented by bond fund strategies. The most popular type of closed-end fund remains municipal, which made up 34% of the industry's total closed-end assets.

Ironically, the section that follows closed-end funds in the Fact Book is "Mutual Fund Expenses and Fees." While closed-end municipal bond funds and other related strategies are being managed at a healthy surcharge to their mutual fund brethren, the ICI points out that "the average expenses paid by mutual fund investors have fallen substantially over time." More specifically, using the trade group's published data from the same Fact Book, bond fund expense ratios (of which municipals are a subset) have declined from 0.76% in 2000 to 0.54% at the end of 2015.

Before closing, I would be remiss if I did not mention that closed-end bond funds may have certain other features that are not available, or if so not frequently deployed, by their mutual fund cousins: for instance leverage -- where closed-end managers borrow at a lower rate and reinvest into higher-yielding bonds, passing the spread (net of borrowing costs and fees) back to the investor. Some might argue that this is an "added complexity" that merits a higher fee. Maybe, but a 50% or so premium? I don't think so.

At the end of the day, investors have choice. Nobody holds a gun to our head and says "thou shalt only invest in expensive closed-end bond funds." My beef is based on the simple premise that a) investors are not aware of what they are being charged, and are even less likely to realize how this compares to alternatives including not just mutual funds but ETFs; b) many boards are not adequately addressing a serious obligation to their shareholders to structure management fee contracts that are justifiable and fair; and c) that regulators have kept their heads in the sand for far too long on something that sticks out like a sore thumb for those of us who have been in the industry and seen what goes into the "recipe" of these products.