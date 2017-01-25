Adventuring In Neverland

Of all the delectable islands the Neverland is the snuggest and most compact, not large and sprawly, you know, with tedious distances between one adventure and another, but nicely crammed. When you play at it by day with the chairs and table-cloth, it is not in the least alarming, but in the two minutes before you go to sleep it becomes very nearly real. That is why there are night-lights. -J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

Thank God for night-lights. We need them these days, with all of our new crammed adventures. From one day to another, who knows what might happen. The wind is at our back and the road is long and winding. America has a new "Adventurer-in-Chief."

I expect, any day now, for the media to tell us all to go out and buy the book by Hoyle. We will be informed that this will tell us all we need to know about suits and Trump. It will be announced that this book can "Bridge" the gap. There is a lot to learn about both suits and Trump, in my opinion. It just won't be found in Hoyle's book.

Several people, lately, have remarked that I am awfully focused upon politics these days. There is some truth to this comment. However, let me make it very clear, my focus is not on politics for the sake of politics but on politics as to how it is influencing the markets. In my estimation, there is nothing, nothing and nothing that will influence equities, bonds and commodities now more than what Mr. Trump, and his Administration, say and do.

The United States of America has tacked and changed course!

There were letters on the bottom, letters he'd seen before, on the ship that had carried him from London, the ship that had broken up on the reef that guarded the island. The letters said: NEVER LAND. Peter looked at it. And then he looked around him--at the lagoon; at the rock where the mermaids (Mermaids!) lounged; at the palm-fringed beach; at the tinkling fairy flitting over his head; at his new friends the Mollusks; at the jungle-covered, pirate-infested mountains looming over it all. Then he looked at the board again, and he laughed out loud. 'That's exactly where I am,' he said. -Dave Barry, Peter and the Starcatchers

FNMA and FHLMC

As I have stated before, I see real risk in these two Federal Agencies. I think they are going to get altered and that they will not be what they are now. There is lots of speculation about their future and I see "CREDIT RISK" stamped upon their bonds.

I would be giving very careful consideration to your ownership of these two Agencies as I believe, no matter how it plays out, that they will be changed in ways that will cause their spreads to widen significantly to the other Agencies. Buyers and owners take heed. These two Agencies are "in play," in my opinion.

The European Union

Here is another Status Quo that may get changed. Brexit may only have been the beginning of it. There are significant elections forthcoming in Italy, France and the Netherlands. France is a toss-up now, in my view. The Netherland's most popular party now is adamantly anti-Euro, the Gert Wilders party. Italy's most popular party is now the Five Star Movement which is also anti-EU. Hold what opinions you like but there is possible trouble on the horizon and this should be noted now, before it may be too late.

The "Made in America" Tax

As a precursor to the Wrap Up©, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) yesterday morning spoke to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce about his committee's priorities.

On the border adjustability provision in the tax reform plan, the Chairman, in part, states that:

… [F]or the first time in our nation's history, we will finally end the 'Made in America' tax on U.S. exports - a completely backwards feature of our current tax code that makes it harder for U.S. businesses to compete globally and create jobs here at home. This policy - sometimes referred to as 'border adjustability' - is very simple, but it's also very powerful. It will be a game-changer for our businesses and our economy as a whole.

Please pay attention here. The repeal of this tax would have an incredibly powerful and positive impact on many U.S. businesses. This would cause, in my opinion, a major boost for the equities and bonds of the companies affected by this pending legislation. The American oil companies might get a big rise in earnings if this legislation gets passed along with other American manufacturing companies of all stripes.

Mr. Trump's Neverland is springing to life.

It was not really Saturday night, at least it may have been, for they had long lost count of the days; but always if they wanted to do anything special they said this was Saturday night, and then they did it. -J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.