Huntsman Spin-Off Creating 20-25% Upside

It appears some of the anticipation of the spin-off has started to be priced in to Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN). Its planned to be completed in 2Q 2017. In early 2016 shares were selling for under $10.

The spin-off is taking a page from DuPont (NYSE: DD) spinning off Chemours (NYSE: CC).

Overview

The SpinCo Venator will be a leading manufacturer of chemical products that help bring color and comfort to clothing, extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. They have 47 facilities with costumers in 100 different countries.

The pigments and additives business makes up 74% of total revenue ($2.1 billion). The products in this segment consist of Titanium dioxide (TiO2), functional additives, color pigments, and water treatment chemicals. The textile effect segment has $765 million in revenue on a pro forma basis, with products in textile chemicals, dyes, and digital inks. With all these product, creates many end markets like coatings, plastics, food, wood protection, apparel, etc.

Venator is a major player in Titanium dioxide market with 11% of the global production capacity. TiO2 pricing has been volatile over the past few years, but should stabilize, and we have already seen the start of with the announced increase of prices in U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific (Please see here). Market research has shown this current pricing power has been driven by the automotive and construction industry. Also, a wave of cosmetic product use in Latin America and Middle East.

Valuation

Comparable Analysis

There are quite a few good comparables to use to understand what Venator should be worth.

Normally with spin-offs the SpinCo usually absorbs a significant amount of debt. That's why I used estimated debt of $1.6 billion or a leverage ratio compared to EBITDA of 8x, which is much higher than peers. Management does plan on reducing a large amount of debt over the next 3 years post spin-off.

A little more detail with how much debt being raised post spin-off and cash transfer to the parent company will really help confirm valuation. All estimates do seem reasonable and could be the edge we need of understanding the situation before other investors.

Takeaway

Pre spin-off there appears to be 20-25% upside still left. With the strategic focus, capital allocation should become easier and more effective as stand alone companies- especially since these are capital intense businesses. The SpinCo should see pricing tailwinds over the next year or two which would flow through EBITDA nicely. Management does plan on squeezing more EBITDA out of both companies through cost control improvements. I view all these actions as value drivers and investors should see the benefits of them through their equity holdings.

To read more research on stock spin-offs, fund holdings, micro-cap companies, and special situations please consider following me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive notification when I publish research next.