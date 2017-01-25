For Clovis' Rubraca, Ovarian Cancer Is Just The Beginning

The company has a high probability of being taken over, but even without such an event shareholders should profit as management sticks to its gameplan.

Rubraca has potential in a variety of oncology indications, not just ovarian cancer.

Shares have been on a tear in the past three months, but additional upside remains.

In the past three months shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been screaming higher, up over 80%.

CLVS data by YCharts

Investors in this smaller midcap biotech company were pleasantly surprised when the FDA approved Rubraca (rucaparib) under the accelerated approval program. The drug is initially indicated for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies and have been selected for therapy based on a companion diagnostic.

The company is also hoping for conditional approval in the European Union, as it's submitted the associated regulatory filing in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Two confirmatory studies are underway, with ARIEL3 having completed enrollment in the maintenance setting and ARIEL4 continuing to be open for enrollment.

In the previously mentioned pivotal study utilized for accelerated approval, a 54% objective response rate was observed, with median duration of response of 9.2 months. Many participants continue to respond to treatment.

Figure 2: Maximum change in sum of target lesion diameters (source: company presentation)

According to the company, more than 22,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year and one in four have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation.

Rubraca has a couple of competitive advantages at this point- it's the only PARP inhibitor indicated to treat advanced ovarian cancer patients after two chemotherapies, as well as the only one to treat patients who have deleterious BRCA mutations. Another advantage of the drug is convenience, as only four tablets must be taken per day.

Shortly investors will receive key initial launch metrics and signs of how well initial outreach and marketing programs are having effect, although modest numbers are expected.

Investors should remember that data from the ARIEL3 maintenance study is expected in middle of this year, offering additional upside as the company seeks to expand to a larger patient population.

A phase 1b study is enrolling patients with solid tumors and gynecologic cancers to be treated with Rubraca and Genentech's Tecentriq, as preclinical data in mice showed signs of potential efficacy over and above monotherapy with either.

One can almost think of Rubraca as a pipeline in and of itself, as it possesses blockbuster potential and the possibility to address a range of oncology indications, including gastric, prostate, triple negative breast cancer, and others.

Figure 3: Solid tumors with significant populations with mutant BRCA and other HR deficiencies (source: company presentation)

In prostate cancer the company is initiating two studies with the potential to result in regulatory filings. TRITON2 is a single arm study enrolling castrate resistant patients who have progressed after one line of taxane-based chemotherapy or two lines of AR-targeted therapy. TRITON3 is a phase 3 study comparing Rubraca to the physician's choice of AR-targeted therapy or chemotherapy.

Other important facts to point out are that unlike many oncology companies, Clovis owns global rights to Rubraca, making it a very appealing acquisition target for big pharmaceutical companies. The company is in a solid cash position after a strong showing in its upsized secondary offering, with a runway into 2018 to continue advancing clinical trials of Rubraca in expanded indications and doubling down on marketing efforts.

Also, the company expects to have patent exclusivity through 2031 and possibly a few years more.

In the near to medium term, investors or interested readers should keep tabs on initial launch success, the potential for the company to license additional oncology assets (hopefully at a reasonable price), and pivotal maintenance data in mid 2017.

Shares have run fast, but I believe that the powerful move shouldn't be mistaken for simply a short squeeze or temporary momentum.

With Rubraca's potential to be expanded into multiple indications and many betting on a potential takeover, I believe investors will win whether a value creating event occurs in the near term or the management simply continues to execute on its long term plan.

Risks include competition from other drugs in the same class, another dilution event possibly by the end of the year, as well as regulatory and pipeline development risk.

For investors interested in this story after doing their own due diligence, I suggest waiting for dips due to market volatility, Trump-caused biotech headwinds, or potential launch disappointment to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.