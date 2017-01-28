High Yield Investing: Two Term-Preferred Shares Offer Safety During Periods Of Rising Interest Rates

Two "high-yield" preferred stocks with "limited interest rate risk" to consider during the current period of rising interest rates.

Rising interest rates can be detrimental to Preferred Stock investors. A 1% interest rate increase can result in at least 10% capital loss for a typical Perpetual Preferred stock.

Perpetual Preferred Shares are no longer the "safe haven" investments they used to be. Beware of the risks!

Since Mr. Trump's election, inflation expectations have been rising, and rightly so. The U.S. economy is currently running close to full employment. Mr. Trump's policy to increase spending and reduce taxes are likely to result in higher demand for labor, goods and services, putting pressure on inflation. Protectionist policies should also not be under-estimated. Multinational companies have already taken steps to increase spending in the U.S. in an effort to improve public image. An example reported on Bloomberg on January 17, 2017: GM Plans $1 Billion U.S. Investment in Nod to Trump -and this is just the beginning. Repatriating jobs back to the U.S. is great, but comes at a cost; higher wages and inflationary pressures.

It is no wonder that Mrs. Yellen, which was viewed as a permanent dove as far as interest rate hikes are concerned, has recently changed her tone. On January 18, Mrs. Yellen reiterated the Fed's stance about the recently announced rate hikes: "The Federal Reserve expects to raise rates three times a year through 2019 as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, moving closer to full employment and 2% inflation." According to Mrs. Yellen.

[We are] expecting to increase our federal funds rate target a few times a year until, by the end of 2019, it is close to our estimate of its longer-run neutral rate of 3%.

Reaction of Perpetual Preferred Stocks

As expectations of higher interest rates started to increase, and following a 0.25% rate hike in December, Perpetual Preferred stocks started to take a tumble, as illustrated in the chart below which tracks two popular Preferred Share ETFs: iShares US Preferred Stock (NYSEARCA:PFF) and PowerShares Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Both ETFs lost in value approximately 5% since September 15, 2016.

Repositioning one's High-Yield Portfolio

Many conservative investors got used to the notion that Preferred Shares are "safe haven" investments, which was true during the past 8 years as interest rates were stable and around their all-time lows.

It seems that many are very reluctant to give them up, despite the risks involved. The vast majority of Preferred Shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the Preferred Share has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly. A 1% rise in interest rate can theoretically result in at least 10% decrease in the price of a preferred stock. The impact of continuing rate increases by the U.S. Fed can be detrimental to Preferred Stock investors. If we take into account that the U.S. Fed plans to hike interest rates by 0.25% three times in each of 2017, 2018 and 2019, this would result in an additional 2.25% in new rate increases. Even if the Fed will only implement 75% of them, that is a lot of rate hikes going forward.

Preferred Shares which are well positioned during periods of rising rates

Not all preferred shares are vulnerable to interest rate hikes. There are 4 types of Preferred Shares that can perform well during such a period:

Term-Preferred Shares with a short maturity: These are preferred shares that have a mandatory redemption. They can provide protection provided that the redemption date is not long (ideally, not longer than 7 to 8 years). Preferred Shares with a floating rate coupon: This type of preferred shares usually have a coupon that is tied to an interest rate benchmark, such as Libor or the Fed Rates. As interest rates increase, the coupon on these shares also increases. Thus, they provide a strong protection against rising rates. Preferred Shares with a "failure to redeem" clause: This type of preferred shares usually include a high penalty to the issuer if they do not redeem the shares on a certain date. In many cases, the coupon rate will start increasing at a very high rate each year if the shares are not redeemed at the specified "failure to redeem" date. Examples include TNP-PC and GAINO which are in our portfolio. Preferred Shares with a "Put Option": Very few preferred shares provide the shareholder the right to put (or sell back) the shares to the issuing company. If the "Put Option" date is within a few years (2 to 7 years) from the current date, then such preferred shares are effectively bond-like instruments with a fixed maturity (just like baby bonds), and provide good hedge against rising interest rates.

===

Two high-yield "Preferred Stocks" to consider as interest rates rise

The following are two Preferred Stocks with "limited interest rate risk" suitable to hold during periods of rising interest rates.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc., 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG-C ) - Yield 7.5%

The issuing company: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEMKT:BRG) is a growth-oriented residential REIT that acquires well-located, institutional-quality apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets across the United States. As of September 30, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 25 properties with an aggregate of 7,790 units. These properties, exclusive of development properties and the leased-up properties, were approximately 94% occupied. As a residential REIT, BRG's main holdings being quality apartments gives it a solid credit profile. The fundamentals of residential REITs are strong and currently there is a very high demand for quality apartments. The value of real estate (apartments) does not fluctuate much, and over time, goes up in price. In general, Property REIT companies are one of the safest high-yield sectors, especially given that we are in a stable and growing economic cycle. The BRG common shares pay a monthly dividend of $ 0.0967 (Yield 8.6%). Coupon & Par Value: BRG-C has a "Par Value" of $25, and carries a coupon of 7.625%. Cumulative: The distributions are cumulative. This means that in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholders will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Maturity & Call Option: The preferred share has no stated maturity. These shares are callable at the company's option on or after 7/19/2021 at $25, plus any accrued interest owed. Dividend Payments: The dividends ($0.47656 per quarter) are paid quarterly on the 5th of each month in January, April, July, and October. They go ex-dividend around the 23rd of the prior month (i.e. December, March, June, and September). Failure to Redeem clause: BRG-C is a special Preferred share. If the preferred shares are not called by 7/19/2023, the dividend distribution will be increased by an additional 2.00% of the liquidation preference per year, subject to a maximum annual dividend rate of 14.0%. Therefore, the issuing company BRG will be highly penalized if they do not call the shares by July 2023. This makes the redemption at that date very likely, and limits interest rate risk. Put Option: Another unique feature for these preferred shares is that the holders have a put option on them. On 7/19/2023 holders of the Preferred Stock may, at their option, elect to cause the issuer to redeem their shares at $25.00 plus all accrued but unpaid dividends. In effect, this clause makes these preferred shares very similar to a bond, rather than a preferred stock. If shareholders elect the put option, the company may choose to redeem the shares through a combination of cash or common share based on the current trading price to come up with a value of $25/preferred share. This is not a big issue since those who wish can sell the common shares to get back their investment in cash. Bond-like characteristics: Both the "Failure to Redeem" clause and the Put-Option make BRG-PC behave like a debt issue rather than a preferred stock. The Preferred stock is effectively a bond-like product that matures in July 2023 - or in 6.5 years. The short duration of the preferred makes them safer, due to financial visibility. Mandatory Redemption for Asset Coverage: This clause provides solid protection to holders of the preferred shares. If the issuer fails to maintain asset coverage of at least 200%, the issuer will redeem a part or all of its outstanding Redeemable and Term Preferred Stock. Asset Coverage as defined by the prospectus is computed as follows: "Total Assets Less Total Liabilities", or in effect, "Net Assets". Therefore, at all times the preferred shares should be continuously protected by 200% of the "Net Asset Value" of the company. The Preferred shares are currently trading around $25.5 - and Yield 7.5%

===

Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINM) - Yield 6.2%

Issuing Company: The issuing company is Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), a solid Business Development Company with a conservative risk profile. Its portfolio consists mostly of secured 1st and 2nd lien loans. The company has a strong liquidation coverage - as of September 30, 2016, fair value of assets represents 235% of all liabilities, including all preferred stock. It has a large floating-rate loan portfolio (about 90%) that will translate into higher net interest income as interest rate rise. BDC companies inherently carry a low credit risk because they are legally required to maintain an asset coverage ratio (or Asset/Debt ratio) of 2:1. GLAD's leverage is comfortably below this limit. Note that most BDC companies are far less leveraged than a typical bank which has 6X to 10X balance sheet leverage. Many banks failed during the financial crisis; however no BDC issue has failed - which can be mainly attributed to the low leverage used. GAIN currently pays an 8.6% dividend on its common stock and was able to achieve a cumulative dividend growth of 29% since the year 2012. Par Value & Coupon: GAINM has a "Par Value" of $25, and carries a coupon of 6.25%. Cumulative: The distributions are cumulative. This means that in the event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholders. They will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored, and must be completely repaid before the common shareholders will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Maturity & Call Option: The preferred share has a mandatory redemption date on 9/30/2023. These shares are callable at the company's option on or after 9/30/2018 at $25, plus any accrued interest owed. Dividend Payments: The dividends are paid on a monthly basis and amount to $0.130208/month. Failure to Redeem clause: If the preferred shares are not called by 9/30/2023, the dividend distribution will be increased by an additional 3.00% per year. Therefore, the issuing company GAIN will be highly penalized if they do not call the shares by September 2023. Bond-like characteristics: This is a "Term Preferred Stock" which makes it behave like a debt issue rather than a preferred stock. The short maturity of this bond reduces interest rate risk significantly. Mandatory Redemption for Asset Coverage: This clause provides solid protection to holders of the preferred shares. If the issuer fails to maintain asset coverage of at least 200%, the issuer will redeem a portion of its outstanding Preferred Stock. Asset Coverage is defined as "Total Assets Less Total Liabilities", or in effect "Net Assets". Therefore, at all times the preferred shares should be continuously protected by 200% of the "Net Asset Value" of the company. The Preferred shares are currently trading at $25.20 and Yield 6.2%.

Conclusion

Perpetual Preferred stocks carry significant interest rate risk, and can result in large capital losses during a period of rising interest rates. Fortunately, High-Yield investors who are looking for "safe income" have several alternative to choose from. In addition to the 4 types of Preferred Stock with "limited interest rate risk" as listed in this article above, investors can choose from a large pool of exchange traded debts (or baby bonds) with a short maturity.

