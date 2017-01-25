Reuters Sights The Big Oil Long

Who gains from sustained high oil prices? It's not speculative hedge funds seeking transaction profit - it's the producers.

Highest weekly increase since 2011 of over 50,000 barrels in Managed Money oil open interest is christened "The Big Oil Long" by Reuters.

The ratio of long to short oil positions are at the highest levels since June 2014 - immediately prior to the 2014 collapse in prices from $110 per barrel.

Reuters senior oil correspondent John Kemp reports regularly and knowledgeably on oil markets, and routinely reports in respect of CFTC's COT open interest reports analyzing oil futures markets open interest. Kemp's article published on Jan. 23 titled "Liquidation Risk Hangs Over Oil And Gas Prices" documented some interesting market developments and the emergence of what Kemp called "The Big Oil Long."

As my Seeking Alpha followers know, I have written a sequence of articles on the subject of the opaque presence in the oil market of a "Big Long" most recently this article on the United States Oil Fund and the Big Long.

Perhaps Kemp has also glimpsed the same beast in the market jungle?

Kemp's Observations

First, what has piqued Kemp's interest? He -- and many other market observers, such as Seeking Alpha contributors and the Financial Times -- documents that COT Managed Money open interest (which are universally referred to as "hedge funds") increased by 58m barrels to a record 834m barrels across the WTI and Brent/BFOE contracts.

Second, Kemp observes that the ratio of long to short positions is bullish to a degree not seen since June 2014 -- the eve of the oil price crash from over $110/barrel.

Third, Kemp observes that this was the greatest weekly increase in managed money crude oil open interest in six years.

Finally, Kemp observed that the increase -- which he called "The Big Oil Long" -- was in the WTI crude oil contract rather than the Brent/BFOE crude oil contract:

There was no obvious fundamental reason for hedge funds to add so many extra long positions in WTI contracts and not Brent.

The Big Long

While the massive "Big Long" open interest of managed money funds in the oil markets includes an element of speculation by hedge funds buying in search of transaction profit, the motivation for most of this open interest is not speculative. As I documented here on Dec. 30, one of the reasons for the current inflated price level appears to be that the USO fund continues to hold a position of some 300,000 contracts in the WTI front month.

Who benefits from high oil prices? In my analysis, this massive "Big Long" position was established and is being maintained either by or for/on behalf of Saudi Arabia. Like any producer throughout the history of commodity markets, Saudi Arabia has an interest in supporting the price whenever they are able to do so.

I have seen no evidence from USO itself that the specific "Big Oil Long Position" documented by Kemp was taken by that fund, but as Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix observed in early 2015 when the oil price was inflated by fund inflows:

And the USO is not the only index funds that is attracting investment flows. The CFTC data shows a surge of investment in index funds during January with net holdings of WTI contracts +88,000 higher than in December and the trend does not seem to have changed since then...

Clearly such funds are not open to the public gaze.

What Happens Next?

Kemp's conclusion in his article was as follows:

Whatever the cause, the build up of large long (or short) positions in futures and options has normally preceded a sharp reversal in crude prices over the last two years.

Such buildups and reversals are a fact of futures market life, and now that oil price volatility is at reduced levels, option protection is cheaper than it has been for some time.

In my analysis, and I am continuing to collect data points, a geopolitical oil market strategy of oil price inflation and support based upon the financialization of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves took place during the period of the Obama administration. The advent of the Trump administration now sees this strategy being wound down by whoever was responsible, and the financialized U.S. strategic oil reserves are now being quietly released onto the market.

So it seems to me that the oil price risk is firmly to the downside (but I was wrong a year ago). I support this view with the cynical observation that, if it were otherwise, Saudi Arabia would not be preparing the Saudi Aramco IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.