BP Is A Strong Buy, About To Break Out!

Settlement with US government is now 9 onths old.

Yesterday's actions by our new President should leave no doubt in the mind of market participants that Trump means business.

The reopening of the keystone pipeline is just the beginning of the new energy revolution. Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) investors cheered the news pushing the stock to the $48 level and signaling a buy for the sector.

In this article I want to focus on my pick for the best big oil major for 2017.

I am picking BP (NYSE:BP) to outperform Exxon Mobil(NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Here is a comparison chart over the last 5 years.

As you can see from the chart above, BP and Royal Dutch Shell have underperformed. I expect that to change this year with BP outperforming the others in this chart by 10%.

WHY?

BP settlement with the US Government marks new beginning

Nine months ago investors received the news of the settlement that was the largest in US history. The following clip lays out fines and some details from the Department of Justice. I encourage investors to go to the site and read the details for yourself.

One important note here is the fines are to be paid over the next 16 years. This deal was good news for BP as it removes uncertainty about future cash flows, but the stock price has barely budged.

Future catalyst for growth

In my view it is important for investors to understand the behavioral finance aspect behind the market action since the agreement back in April 2016.

In order to do that, let's take a look at the charts.

In looking at the 1 year daily chart above, one can see the February shakeout followed by the pop in April by the D for dividend. The share price rallied to the $34 level then took a slight dip to the $30 level in June where it bottomed. In July BP touched $37.10 and again in October, when it promptly sold off into the election making a slightly higher bottom at the $32 level.

Post election the stock has rallied and in my view is now a long term BUY on any weakness. Yesterday's sell-off offered an excellent opportunity to get back in the trade and it is still not too late. The rally in natural gas will add to BP's bottom line in the months and years to come.

Last week the stock price hit $38.57 and the quick pullback that followed offers what I believe is a great risk reward opportunity. I like BP right here and now and on any weakness going forward.

Two days ago the company announced the early start up of their Thunderhorse project that is opening 11 months ahead of schedule and $150M under budget. This is evidence that BP is making good use of capital and surprising the market to the upside on cost control.

It has now been 9 months since the settlement with the US Government and so far the stock has only rallied 10% testing investors will.

New Price Target $45

BP in my view is considerably undervalued, I see a rally to the $45 level on the next breakout which could happen any day.

A look at a longer term chart to understand my $45 price target.

The chart above is a 10 year monthly chart. Investors can see the stock crash in 2008 and 2009, the subsequent rebound to the $60 level in 2010 and the horrible deep water drilling accident that caused the biggest oil spill in US history.

I like this chart as it gives a monthly overall perspective over a decade. It makes sense to me as a trader why it has taken so long for the company to recover since the settlement last April.

It is a battle of attrition between the bulls and the bears. There is a battle in a trading range that I believe is about to be broken to the upside.

Yesterday's move by President Trump in my opinion was the green light that investors are looking for when it comes to BP. Business friendly leadership, a huge infrastructure bill, and rising energy demand will propel BP forward and increase their earnings dramatically.

Dividend

The dividend that many on Wall Street thought might be cut is looking more and more like it will continue, giving investors nearly 6% while they wait for the expansion to take place.

In my opinion the rise in natural gas is being overlooked by the market in regards to the value of future earnings. The price Nat gas has doubled in the last year and BP is a leading producer in the world.

Conclusion

BP is a long term buy on weakness right here and now. President Trump's energy policies will be a boon to the sector. Infrastructure stimulus and pro growth policy will likely spur energy demand in a big way.

Yesterdays signing of the executive order to reopen work on the Keystone pipeline is a game changer and proof that Trump means business.

With a nice dividend and the law suit with the US government settled months ago, BP has a glide path to higher earnings and a much higher share price.

As always do your own research make your own decisions and know your exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP,CHK,BAC,HIMX,LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.