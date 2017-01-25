Cisco Crashes AppDynamics IPO: An Opportunity For New Relic?

Cisco is beefing up its software chops as it morphs from a hardware to a software firm, recognizing software is rapidly becoming the means of production and value.

co-authored by Zach Mitchell and John Freeman of Samadhi Partners

Why we are interested/what happened?

On 24 JAN 2017, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced its intent to acquire private Application Performance Management (APM) vendor AppDynamics for $3.7b. AppDynamics was likely to IPO this week at a valuation near $1.7b (down from its latest private round of $1.9b), so this deal represents a premium greater than 100%.

APM standout New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), a former unicorn that IPO'd in 4Q 2015, has been trading +13% today.

What we expect/what is the potential risk/gain?

We believe this acquisition is a strong push by Cisco into the APM market, and is in-line with our thesis that software is becoming the means of production-not just a way to manage the means of production. This trend, which we've termed "Software About The Software" (shorthand: SWreSW), can be read about in more detail here.

Cisco's challenge will be to augment the AppDynamics growth engine, rather than subverting it into a Cisco-oriented growth engine (that will come later).

This move clearly increases the pressure on Cisco competitors to embrace software and analytics as key value drivers moving forward, as hardware continues to become more of a necessary commodity rather than a value/growth driver.

With that in mind, we believe the biggest winner of all may actually be NEWR-the most forward-thinking APM vendor, in our opinion.

We've covered NEWR in depth and listed them as one of our top 10 M&A picks for 2017 (see New Relic: Could App Analytics be a Tasty M&A Snack? here).

"New Relic nicely bridges this gap between software and business, connecting application management data with more business-oriented intelligence and analytics tools, allowing IT operations to better monitor and manage its software, while providing executives and c-suite executives with business intelligence and performance analytics data."

The APM space has been quietly trending up for the past three years ($2.7b of revenue and 19 percent y/y growth in 2015, up from 17 percent and 13 percent y/y growth in 2014 and 2013 respectively), and we project the growth rate to continue accelerating over the next three years to 21-23%.

In addition to the APM upsurge, NEWR also seems poised to capture any AppDynamics-relinquished market momentum as the latter diverts its immediate attention towards its own M&A integration process. Just as important, NEWR now remains as the only public APM pure-play for investors seeking exposure to this emerging market.

AppDynamics' $3.7 billion purchase price suggests a P/S multiple of 16x on CY16 sales and 11x on CY17 sales, a healthy premium relative other fast-growing SaaS companies. Even after today's price jump, NEWR looks very attractive from a valuation perspective trading at 6x CY17 sales. Using an 11x multiple on NEWR calendar CY17 sales estimate of $340M would imply a $3.8B market cap, suggesting 90% upside in the current stock price.

OUR RECOMMENDATIONS

Cisco's acquisition-and, especially, the greater-than-100% premium-validates the value proposition we see in the APM space. We believe NEWR is poised to benefit considerably, and we reiterate our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is intended as an informational newsletter only. No investment advice is offered. Samadhi Partners, a provider of equity research services and newsletters, is a commonly-controlled affiliate of Samadhi Capital Partners that offers a long/short and long-only fund. Samadhi and/or its affiliates may have positions in stocks mentioned and/or traded in these names as of today.