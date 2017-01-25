J&J Snack Foods Is Still Far Too Expensive

JJSF is valued at a mid-teen EBITDA multiple and nearly 30x EPS plus cash, despite posting little in the way of growth.

Here's what I wrote about J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last month:

Low single-digit sales growth and flattish margins imply sub-5% operating income increases. With negative leverage on the balance sheet...that's 3-4% annual net income growth. And there's simply no way that type of growth can support a 30x EPS multiple forever.

Here's an exchange between Sidoti analyst Francesco Pellegrino and J&J CEO Gerry Shreiber on the Q1 conference call:

Pellegrino: ...For this quarter, you are quoted as saying, "Overall, we are satisfied with our results for the quarter" [in the press release]. And I am looking at the quarter: you have revenue up 1% year-over-year, you have EPS growth of 4%...could you just maybe talk about why you are satisfied for this quarter just given what appears to be, I don't know, a lackluster quarter? Shreiber: Well, any time you can grow the core business by decent single-digits and grow the earnings even better, I would have to say that I am reasonably satisfied. Am I thrilled? We have had much stronger quarters before, in the past. But given the economic uncertainty, given the competitive nature of the markets, 4% earnings growth on modest sales increases is not too bad.

And here's the five-day chart for JJSF, as of this writing:

source: Seeking Alpha

JJSF is holding strong near all-time highs just under $135 reached around the New Year - and I simply don't get it. I like J&J's business, and I like Shreiber. But selling sugary ICEEs and sugary snacks in this market environment, with intense competition in supermarkets, and with competitive pressures elsewhere, is far from a perfect business. Shreiber himself makes that point in arguing that a 4% increase in EPS (off the back of a 5% rise in EBIT) is "not too bad". I think he's right - yet if that's truly the case, I struggle to see why JJSF is valued at current levels.

The Q1 Numbers

There's a case that the Q1 numbers were better than they looked, particularly on the top line. While overall revenue increased just 1.3% year-over-year, Food Service was up 2.4%, and Retail Supermarket increased 1.7%. Frozen Beverage revenues declined 2.2%, only due to lower sales of beverage machines, which tend to be highly lumpy; ex-machines, segment revenue was up 1.1%, and total sales increased just over 2% YOY. Short-term weakness in frozen juices & teas from a handful of school districts and from a couple of customers in bakery also appears to have provided a roughly one-point headwind.

Still, 3% growth isn't exactly torrid (though it is better than most peers in the food space these deflationary days). And the bakery weakness did help gross margin, which rose 57 bps year-over-year thanks to mix, lower ingredient costs (egg prices being the biggest benefit, per the Q1 call), and improved supply chain efficiencies. On the other hand, opex deleveraged 20 bps, due largely to increased marketing spend in supermarkets (which also included a couponing push; coupons are deducted from net revenue).

All told, it's a good quarter, but not quite a spectacular one. Obviously, it was good enough to keep JJSF shares elevated - but, again, the current valuation looks high to me. And I do think there are potential headwinds on the horizon.

Does This Get Better?

On the top line, the bull/bear argument likely comes down to the 'safety' of J&J's product portfolio. The stock's valuation isn't all that different from McCormick (NYSE:MKC), another good company/questionable valuation type of stock, where the fear is that its 'defensive' nature has led investors to demand safety at pretty much any price. J&J's business still largely is away-from-home - supermarket sales were barely 9% of the total in Q1 - and in any sort of decent economy soft pretzels and ICEEs probably should hold up well. Both products have a decent moat: providers like bowling alleys and the like seem unlikely to switch often, if ever, and both products are market-dominant regardless. The company is making some headway in restaurant sales, mostly through limited-time offers, with the goal of driving permanent places on the menus of both chains and independent operators.

At the same time, it does seem like the general trend in food is away from prepared, and away from unhealthy. It seems difficult to project a long-term increase in ICEE consumption when Coca-Cola sales are dropping at the same time. Funnel cakes have been a major source of growth of late, and the bakery business (packaged cookies, donuts, and cakes) still is one-third of sales. J&J acquired an Illinois bakery earlier this month that has a solid niche in sugar-free, after acquiring a gluten-free pretzel maker. But it still seems optimistic to assume that top-line growth won't have some challenges along the way - or to project some sort of acceleration from current low-single-digit levels.

In terms of margins, it seems like there simply should be outright pressure going forward. Input costs are historically low, with CFO Dennis Moore pointing out on the Q1 call that those tailwinds would start to moderate in Q2. The current increase in promotion and couponing (couponing redemption more than doubled year-over-year) appears just a test, but generally there's not a lot of operating leverage available on 2-3% revenue growth. Shreiber's characterization of Q1 - a combination of modest revenue growth and a bit of margin expansion - as a success strikes me as true. But that's not how JJSF shares are priced.

Valuation

At $134, JJSF trades at about 28.5x trailing EPS plus cash. There's a case that corporate tax reform could provide a one-time boost: moving from the company's currently estimated 35-35.5% income tax rate to 15% alone would get the multiple under 22x. Cash flow numbers generally have been a bit lower; even assuming 100% conversion, and a 15% tax rate, JJSF is pricing in 6% FCF growth for a decade, with a 2% terminal rate and an 8% discount rate.

That continues to strike me as a highly aggressive valuation. I don't think JJSF is quite a 'safe' enough stock to deserve some significant premium (or a lower discount rate). There's an argument that a stronger economy would boost discretionary spend: more visits to bowling alleys and amusement parks should mean more sales of SuperPretzels and ICEEs. But I'd also expect some margin pressure through CY17 and CY18, most notably from input costs. The corporate tax reform may not come through at all (or to the extent to which some investors hope). Most notably, by management's own admission, competition is tough and 4% net income growth "is not too bad". Yet that growth has to accelerate simply to support the current price.

To my eye, given trailing twelve-month EPS of $4.08, fair value looks closer to $110, at best - still a low-20s P/E multiple and a low-teen EBITDA multiple. The question is whether there's a catalyst for a short; as I pointed out in December, multiples in the space seem elevated, which could allow JJSF to sustain its valuation on a peer basis. Options liquidity is basically non-existent, which limits the ability to sell calls or spreads (a strategy that I would consider in theory).

I do think there's a likely catalyst at some point; whether it's margin pressure later in the year or simply a larger miss. But it's hard to pick out what the catalyst will be, and when. After all, JJSF now has missed revenue consensus in four straight quarters, with little impact on the stock. At some point, I think that will matter - but at this point, I'm not sure when.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.