McDonald's: Still Loving The Dividend

In its 3Q earnings report, MCD showed that it was turning around the company but still left some concerns.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) is a dividend champion that has struggled of late. It seems to be succeeding in its turnaround efforts and is a buy at the current market price as long as that stays below $124.

What was said before?

I previously wrote about MCD in this article. I liked the 3.5% sales growth and the 7% earnings growth. I was concerned about growth in China and Europe outside of the UK and Germany. I liked that MCD had both grown sales while cutting costs, which is a good way to drive bottom line growth.

My main concern was that All Day Breakfast hadn't yet shown that it could have a lasting impact on sales or traffic. While Q3 results from a year ago did include some results from the introduction of All Day Breakfast, it wasn't available for the full quarter. So the comparison between the third quarter of 2015 and 2016 wasn't a true test of long term gains from the initiative. Q4 is the first quarter where the previous year had All Day Breakfast available for the full quarter.

Another initiative that will weigh more heavily in Q4 than it did in Q3 is refranchising. Those efforts to reduce the number of company run stores had just gotten started in Q3. When I look at the Q4 results, I expect to see much more of such activity. Refranchising will have the effect of reducing revenue, because the revenue from the company owned stores will be replaced by the much smaller franchise fee. However, since there are considerably lower costs and expenses for a franchised store attributed to MCD, more of that revenue will make it to the bottom line.

How does the latest news affect the future?

On January 23rd, MCD released its results for Q4 2016 here. The bad news right up front was that comparable sales in the US went down 1.3%. While it was a tough comparison, in future earnings releases growth of US comparable sales will be at the top of my list of items that I want to see improve.

This news was somewhat offset by the 2.7% gain in comparable sales outside of the US. This is good news in part because outside the US, MCD had done more automation and integration with smart phone apps, two things management plans to use to drive sales growth in the US. That bodes well for their plans to do the same for the US stores.

For the quarter, consolidated revenues declined 5% due to the effects of refranchising. This decrease was expected, and it seems reasonable at this point. Given that operating income increased 5% and earnings per share increased 10%. This shows that refranchising is doing what management wanted by increasing profitability.

The International Lead segment, which includes Europe, saw comparable sales increase 2.8%. The UK was again a leader in sales growth again in the 4th quarter, but my concern for lagging growth in the rest of Europe was reduced since nearly all areas in that segment saw sales growth.

Another area of concern from the 3rd quarter results was growth in China. China did much better in the 4th quarter as the High Growth segment, which includes China, saw 4.7% comparable sales growth and was led by growth in China. Since much of the growth in China was due to a change in VAT, I will still be looking at how things proceed there. I will also want to see how the new franchise deal for most of the China stores works out. Adding 1500 new stores should help grow sales.

With the decline in US comparable sales, the data now appears to show that the boost in sales that MCD has gotten from the introduction of All Day Breakfast has peaked. The next couple of quarters will show whether or not it will continue to sustain sales or whether the increase was due to the novelty of having the breakfast items available all the time.

CEO Steve Easterbrook did a very good job in 2016, reversing a trend of lower comparable sales. 2017 looks to be the year where he will prove if his approach can work long term.

What's a good price given the new information?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Using the CCC List, I get the current dividend payment for MCD and use all the other values I used in my previous article to compute the PV of the dividends I expect MCD to pay. I include a graphic of my new DDM calculator because the original article still used the old DDM/DCF web-based calculator. My buy price for MCD (which is not a prediction of where the price will go, but rather the price I want to pay based on the value represented by the future dividend payments) is $124. With the current market price just a bit over $121, it looks like a buy. Given that the latest quarter has addressed a number of my concerns, the discount I wanted last quarter is no longer needed.

Can options help?

I like the February monthly expiration date for options on MCD stock. Writing a put with a strike price of $120 will yield a premium of about $1.25 a share. I think that is a good price to get the stock being both below the current market price and my buy price. And the premium is more than the quarterly dividend, even though the holding period is a short 24 days. The Delta indicates only about a 36% chance of getting the shares assigned, but the premium is worth the wait and low odds.

Writing a call at the $125 strike will also produce a reasonable premium of about $0.42. Sure, that is about half the quarterly dividend payment, but again the hold period is but a short 24 days, leaving plenty of time to write another call before the quarter is up. On the 1 in 5 chance that the shares get called away, the $125 is above my buy price and above the current market price as well.

Conclusion

Under Steve Easterbrook, MCD continues its turnaround efforts. So far the results have been good, but this current year will be where MCD proves that it can produce sustained sales and profit growth. While I think most of the hard times are behind it, I see good prospects for dividend growth even if more work is needed. At the current market price, I see MCD as a buy.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.