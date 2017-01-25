Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q4 2016

The Global X research team has updated the Scientific Beta Factor Report for Q4 2016, covering the period from the family's inception on May 12, 2015 through December 31, 2016. The full Factor Report can be read here.

Results

Since inception, two of the four Global X Scientific Beta ETFs have outperformed their cap-weighted benchmarks with an average outperformance of 262 basis points. Over the last year, the funds on average experienced 10% (186 bps) lower realized volatility than their respective cap-weighted benchmarks.1

United States

2016 will likely be remembered as the return of the Value factor. After years of underperformance of many value-focused strategies and speculation among the financial media that Value could be 'dead', Value outperformed the S&P 500 16.77% vs. 11.96% in 2016.2 It outperformed the benchmark in 3 out of 4 quarters, and missed by only 4 bps in Q3 2016. By comparison, no other factor outperformed the S&P 500 in 2016. Momentum was the biggest laggard, returning just 5.03% over the course of the year. Low Volatility and Size came close, returning 11.87% and 10.76%, respectively.

International

The international arena closely mirrored the US with Value leading factor returns in the Europe, Asia-ex Japan and Japan regions.

In Europe, Value was the only factor that outperformed the Stoxx Europe 600, generating 114 basis points of outperformance in 2016, and 174 basis points of outperformance in Q4. Like the US, Momentum also lagged behind the others, returning -4.92% on the year, compared to -0.60% for the Stoxx Europe 600.

As the benchmark MSCI Japan Index turned in a small positive return in 2016 of 2.38%, Value delivered significant outperformance, returning 10.00%. Unlike the US, Europe, and Asia ex-Japan regions however, Japan witnessed outperformance from the Low Volatility and Size factors, which returned 5.30% and 8.81%, respectively.

Following a similar trend, Value outperformed the benchmark MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index 10.33% versus 7.85% in 2016. Each of the three other factors lagged behind with Momentum returning 1.41%, Low Volatility returning -3.84%, and Size returning 4.70%.

1.Realized volatility measured as the annualized standard deviation during the period.

2.Factor performance based on Scientific Beta's single factor multi-strategy indexes. Value: SciBeta USA Value Multi-strategy Index, Size: SciBeta USA Mid Cap Multi-strategy Index, Low Volatility: SciBeta USA Low Volatility Multi-strategy Index, Momentum: SciBeta USA High Momentum Multi-strategy index.