Super Investor Strategies For A Low Return World

In questioning initially whether I am a great investor, I open the door to question whether other similarly esteemed public icons like Bill Miller are as well. It seems, perhaps, that the longer and longer you keep at it in this business the more and more time you have to expose your Achilles heel - wherever and whatever that might be. Bill Gross

To better understand how to build an income producing portfolio I researched portfolios by super investors running income portfolios. It wouldn't be complete without a look at what Bill Gross is doing. Gross co-founded Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO) and ran PIMCO's $270.0 billion Total Return Fund (MUTF:PTTRX) until he left the firm, after widely chronicled disagreements, to join Janus and manage the Janus Unconstrained (MUTF:JUCAX) on September 26, 2014. He also authored Everything You've Heard About Investing Is Wrong! How to Profit in the Coming Post-Bull Markets.

Last year, talking to Barron's, Gross explained how he manages the new unconstrained fund. Unconstrained funds were cooked up with the idea interest rates would bottom and bonds wouldn't provide a reasonable return which is exactly what happened:

From conception, these funds were relatively neutral, duration-wise. To the extent that duration is minimized, a greater emphasis must be put on other elements of return, including credit, volatility, currency, and liquidity.

A duration number signifies how much a fund will go down if the interest rates rise or fall. They put the number in years. If duration is 0.6 years, like it is in Gross' fund, that means the fund should go up 0.6% if rates go down 1% and down 0.6% if rates go up 1%. By comparison the duration for the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is 5.14 years and for the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) it is 5.6 years.

Duration is minimalized by "default" in unconstrained funds because it doesn't make sense to go after return that's based on interest rates moving when they can't move in your favor anymore. Gross duration exposure looks very, very low though. Barron's asked:

What do you emphasize in Janus Unconstrained?

I begin with the premise that money returns nothing at the moment. There's an old song that goes "Nothing from nothing… "…leaves nothing." That's right. The song is about a relationship, not money, but the fund is positioned with that in mind. If you start at zero and aim to deliver a 4% or 5% annual return, you've got to lever your assets to some extent. The positions in the fund are primarily volatility related, because volatility has the lowest amount of risk, relative to return, of the elements I mentioned. Years of easing by central banks mean that interest rates in most of the developed world will fluctuate narrowly. That offers an opportunity to sell volatility to create return.

This theory, with emphasis on the final paragraph, implies Gross believes he has an edge as the market falsely prices in more volatility than will be tolerated by central banks. Like a true Bond King he's putting his money where his mouth is but it looks like a very confident and risky bet to this author.

The interview is a very rich source of information as Gross explains his portfolio strategy in quite a bit of detail:

If you make a pie, you have the crust and the filling. The crust in a $1.3 billion fund is 12- to 18-month corporate bonds and notes, triple-B rated-hopefully, with no credit sinkholes - that yield about 2%. That's where all the cash goes. If you start your pie with a 2% yield, you aim to get to 5% with a derivatives-based filling, much like the options I just discussed. You do it by assuming credit risk or selling credit risk, buying or selling volatility, taking mild currency positions, or buying or selling liquidity.

Basically he explains the barbell portfolio concept, a feature of The Black Swan Portfolio, through the metaphor of a pie. Low-risk assets on one side and risk-seeking assets with the potential for high returns on the other side.

If we review the bond maturity breakdown the barbell concept is clearly reflected in the unconstrained portfolio:

Source: Morningstar

The fund is massively overweight one- to three-year bonds which are more secure and have a lower duration. He deliberately shades the middle around the 10-year and at the other end of the barbell he's overweight 15-20 year bonds.

At first glance it appears as if he's taking very little risk but that's made up for by exposure to derivatives and equity positions (on this page you can find a link to the latest disclosed holdings) which is unusual for a fixed income fund but this is unconstrained after all.

How to generate income in a low interest rate environment

We now know Gross has a solid derisked core. How does he get the income going? Barron's asked "How can an investor prosper in a world of low bond yields and sluggish growth?" Gross offered four solutions that basically capitalize on leveraging your portfolio:

1. Engage in M&A.

The acquiring company is basically borrowing for you. There's something to this idea although deals tend to start blowing up when markets turn and it will juice your returns in the good years but likely enhance your drawdowns as well. The leverage is both non-recourse and cheap as the acquiring corporation likely borrows more cheaply than we would.

Among the latest disclosed positions Gross had a few extremely big bets on SABMiller PLC (NYSE:SAB) and LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) which both successfully closed while a much smaller one on Rite Aid Corp (RAID) is currently going against him. It's a fun game when it's working.

2. Sell options on the 10-year

Another cheap source of leverage is to sell puts and calls around the current yield on the 10-year Treasury bond.

I'll let Gross explain this one because it really isn't my expertise:

If you bought a 10-year Treasury bond today and nothing changed, you would get a 1.9% yield. If you bought a seven-year German Bund, you'd get zero. If, however, you sold a three-month call or three-month put on that same Treasury with a 20-basis-point (hundredths of a percentage point) variation - in other words, the yield stayed in the range of 1.7%-2.1% for three months-the trade would produce an annual return of 6%, as opposed to 1.9%. The risk is that interest rates will go up or down by more than 20 basis points over a three-month period. But my premise is that central bankers will do anything possible to contain interest-rate fluctuations. The sale of volatility is producing the predominant amount of return in my fund.

I don't like this idea very much as it involves a prediction of interest rate direction. It also worries me if it really is the predominant source of Gross' returns.

3. Buy closed end-funds

Most closed-end funds borrow, and lever their assets 35% to 50%. They might borrow at Libor (London interbank offered rate) types of rates, and use the funds to buy municipal bonds, which yield more. When an investor can buy a municipal closed-end fund at a discount to net asset value-most are trading at discounts of 6% to 10% of NAV - that's a head start. The leverage then produces a return of 5% or 6%, tax free. Janus Unconstrained has 8% to 9% of assets in closed-end funds selling at a discount to NAV. Sure, there is risk in this leverage, but so long as rates stay low, it is unlikely to be a problem.

Again a creative way to access cheap leverage and magnifying it through the discount. "So long as rates stay low" could make for some really famous last words.

These are the biggest closed-end fund positions I could find in Gross'portfolio:

Name $ Market Value $mil Fund Size Total Assets % Prem/ Discount % Expense Ratio % Dividend Yield TTM % SEC Dividend Yield % Assets in Top 10 Holdings % Potential Cap Gains Exposure Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) 20.25 2,328.67 -10.09 1.07 1.33 --- 15.3 35.74 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE:UTF) 20.15 2,771.38 -10.25 2.11 2.75 2.21 29.69 19.89 Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (NYSE:RNP) 19.48 1,394.09 -11.25 4.18 4.37 3.6 19.96 22.31 PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) 24.91 981.86 0.2 0.5 5.12 --- 28.27 -0.9 Nuveen Build America Bond Opp (NYSE:NBD) 21.13 231.72 -5.92 1.08 5.67 --- 33.82 14.44 Nuveen Build America Bond Opp 0 231.72 -5.92 1.08 5.67 --- 33.82 14.44 Nuveen Pref Income Opps Fund (NYSE:JPC) 9.86 1,396.95 -4.17 1.73 7.85 --- 16.98 -19.69 Bill Gross CEF's 115.78 1,496.67 1.71 4.25 24.9 14.23

Data: Morningstar

The CEF's come with quite a bit of duration risk which isn't reflected in the statistics of Gross' portfolio. These likely represent the right side of the barbell or return seeking positions at the expense of higher risks.

4. Mortgage REITS

Another example of letting others borrow for you is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Annaly and American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) are bank-like real estate investment trusts without a bank infrastructure. Annaly is levered four to six times-less than banks, which are levered eight to nine times-and invests in government-guaranteed mortgages. It borrows money in the overnight repo (repurchase agreement) market. It yields about 11% because of leverage, not risky assets. The concept, again, is letting corporations borrow for you to produce a return higher than the 1% to 2% return the bond market gives you today.

The theme here is leverage and Gross ventured a fixed income fund into the REIT space to get it. He does stick to these mortgage REITS, staying away from asset risk and the positions are very, very small. Annaly trades at 0.87x book value and a yield of 11%+ while American Capital Agency trades at a price to book value of 0.83x and sports an 11%+ yield as well.

Portfolio themes:

Gross offers us a tough act to follow. Among all income investors withstrategies I've explored he's the one who's running the most exploitative strategy. He has his theory on Fed policy and if he's right he'll make the most money but if he's wrong or things change he needs to switch gears fast. Gundlach seems to favor a more game theory optimal style where he's more neutral to central banking policy and gets his edge from lots of small sources. Murray Stahl almost takes the opposite approach of Gross heavily preparing for a rising rate environment. Also read: Want Income? Hold Cash.

-Keep an extremely safe core (10% cash and very short term high quality corporate/agency bonds)

-Avoid/underweight medium term bonds

-Aim for low duration because of the level of interest rates

-Accompany a very secure core with very risky investments

-If you think interest rates won't rise or rise much slower than anticipated borrow heavily in a way that's non-recourse to your portfolio

I hope you enjoyed this portfolio review. I run The Black Swan Portfolio on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace to help readers find great ideas and prepare their portfolios for risks like the ones mentioned above. It is always important to prepare for what could go wrong. If you'd like to check it out, please click this link to sign up; otherwise, please click follow above to get my free Seeking Alpha articles first.