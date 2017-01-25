McCormick: Spicy Or Pricey?

It has been 16 months since I initiated coverage on McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) The stock is up about $11 bucks a share, or 14% from that call, but had appreciated up to $107 a share. Since then the name has been slowly pulling back, and could be had for $90 earlier this month. This company has always been a slow grower, but it's been reliable. It got pricey, and now the growth needs to be there. The short case has always been about valuation and lack of meaningful growth. The long case is that the slow growth will continue. That's about it. I like that the company just raised its dividend 9.3%, and now yields 2% based on the current share price. This is certainly a well-known brand. Chances are that you have some of its products, including the company's seasonings and spices, right in your very own kitchen. Can this stock spice up your portfolio with both some growth? To address this question, a review of the company's recent quarter is warranted.

In its most recent quarter, the company delivered some decent results, but currency issues hurt. In fact, due to the unfavorable currency situation, which I have covered many times before, McCormick's fourth-quarter sales were up 2% compared to the year-ago period. However, the rate of growth in international markets was decent as were domestic sales. If we look at sales on a constant dollar basis, we actually see that sales were up 64% with both the consumer and industrial segments performing well. The company continues to see growth because each year it comes out with new products that are usually well received, as well as effectively marketing its classic products. It also effectively prices its products. The company continues to build its brand internationally and performance was particularly strong in its emerging markets, specifically in Asia/Pacific.

McCormick has seen competition increase for several years, as noted in several of McCormick's recent quarters and my prior work, but the company has taken action to build brand equity and more effective category leadership with retail customers. Cost savings and the impact of higher-margin industrial products helped keep a strong gross profit margin, which came in at 44%. This was up markedly from the 43.4% in the year-ago period. The company increased operating income slightly to $225 million versus $215 million last year, the result of higher sales and strong gross profit margin.

Earnings per share saw improvements as well. They came in at $1.25 compared to $1.17 in the year-ago period. Now if we back out the $0.02 impact of special charges in the quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.27 compared to $1.18 adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. This increase was due to higher operating income. Of course, it also easily covered the quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The bear case may be on valuation, but the market prices future performance expectations. The company has been delivering solid gains in earnings, though it is admittedly pricey. Still, with a nice dividend that I expect to grow, and shares still down 13% off their highs, I like the name here. This performance is exactly what I look for in a reliable, slow growth stock. Looking ahead to 2017, the company expects to exceed its 4% to 6% long-term constant currency objective for sales growth. That is huge. It also anticipates an additional $100 million in savings thanks to an efficiency plan. Finally, it expects to increase earnings per share in line with the company's long-term constant currency objective of 9% to 11%. Stay long.

