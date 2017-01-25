Texas Instruments: Breakout Confirmed

After having a phenomenal year, (NASDAQ: TXN) is set up to have another great year in 2017. With the earnings release we saw today, we saw revenue increase 7.1%. Largely due to the automotive push at the end of the year. None the less, this is something we haven't seen for a couple years

(Source: ycharts.com)

What has always been impressive about TXN, is the fact they are able to grow earnings and the dividend while not growing revenue. This speaks volumes about the management team. Typically we see revenue growth as the root of earnings growth. This is a trend that is here to stay as TXN pushes to reach an EPS of 4.0 within the next 3 years.

(Source: Ycharts.com)

One of the questions I am asked most about any given company if it pays a dividend and if so, is it manageable. Once again, typically this would require revenue growth year over year to maintain a good dividend, never mind growing it. TXN currently has a yield of 2.15%, this is by no means a large dividend or an "income stock", but it's a decent kick-back to investors who hold their stock. Looking over the past 10 years, we can see the constant yearly increases. In the current environment, I do not see this changing. I would fully expect an increase in October of this year.

(Source: Ycharts.com)

Technical Outlook

When looking for long prospects, I like to look for three things on a chart:

A new 55 day high (close)

A bullish cross on the MACD

A cross of the upper Bollinger Band

Sometimes I will buy names that do not meet all of these stipulations. But, when I find a chart that does, paired with solid fundamentals I jump all over it. TXN is an example of this, as shown below.

(Source: tc2000.com)

Breaking down the chart even further, we can see that TXN was stuck in a range for about six months. Then it broke out! I was not ready to but at that point as it had run up a large amount just prior to reaching the top of the range. This was a positive, but it fell back days later. As it fell back to the 50 day moving average (dma), the price rebounded breaking out of the range for a second time.

This time, it is here to stay. There was a successful re-test of the range (highlighted below) and the price reacted positively.

(Source: tc2000.com)

As for the new 55 day high, it's also a new 52 week high. We are currently at levels not seen since early 2000. That serves as the only resistance on the stock as of now. That being 17 year old resistance. I look forward to that test as there is plenty of support at the previous range if the price were to fall back after the first try.

(Source: tc2000.com)

The last thing I will point out from a technical standpoint is the 12 month trend at work. The price has traded along this line for over a year now, and has only fallen below it once, but quickly bounced back. Until this trend breaks, I see no reason to be anything but long TXN.

(Source: tc2000.com)

Wrap-Up

What if I am wrong? What if the revenue growth becomes an issue? What if the trend breaks?

The answer to these questions is to properly manage risk with a stop and proper position signing. I never risk more than 1% of my portfolio in any given name. I do this by setting a stop, and managing the dollar amount I have exposed at any one time.

I am long TXN from $74.61. With a stop of $66.31, I am risking roughly 11% of my position. I believe the potential upside greatly outweighs the potential downside risk.

(Source: tc2000.com)

This stop is technically placed where there is strong support. If you have read my previous articles, you will know I like to use the recent 200 dma crosses. In this case, that would be placing too much of my position at risk and I would not be able to put enough capital to work for it to be worthwhile. Instead, I am using the lower end of the previous range where there have been three positive tests.

Ycharts gives TXN a fundamental score of 9/10. You guessed it, the 1 missing is revenue growth. Seeing as this meets all of the other criteria given, plus meets all of my technical criteria, I rate TXN as a buy at this time.

(Source: Ycharts.com)

It is clear to me that TXN will be able to continue to grow their earnings, regardless of revenue due to their great management team. This will also allow for investors to feel the dividend is safe. It may take another 15-24 months, but the $100 mark is achievable at this rate.

(Source: tc2000.com)

For full transparency, I have shown the stocks I own and have written articles about since late November of 2016. Even if 2 more of the stocks went slightly negative, the big winners would outweigh the losers due to portfolio management. You do not have to be right 100% of the time to be profitable.

Thank you for taking time to read. If you received any value out of this article, please follow me for further updates. I look forward to your feedback! Also check me out on tipranks.com (Graham Grieder) for updates on my positions and to track my recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.