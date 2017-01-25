Navios Maritime Midstream Partners' (NAP) CEO Angeliki Frangou on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Angeliki Frangou – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Erifili Tsironi – Chief Financial Officer

Ted Petrone – Vice Chairman

Analysts

John Humphreys – Bank of America

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Lora, and good morning to all of you who joined us on today's call. We are pleased to report results for the full year 2016 and for the fourth quarter. For the 2016, we reported $24.9 million of net income and $66.2 million of EBITDA. For the fourth quarter, we recorded $6 million of net income and $16.4 million of EBITDA. We recently announced the distribution of $0.4225 share per unit representing an annualized distribution of $1.69 per unit and the current yield of 14%. Our total unit coverage ratio for the distribution was a healthy 1.13x for the quarter.

Investor sentiment in the MLP sector has recovered from a difficult energy and commodity market, really strong in 2016. The significant price appreciation within the MLP sector has caused the MLP yield to tie them materially with Alerian, MLP now yielding 7% almost half of what is yield in February of 2016.

Employee is now driving at about 100% higher than the low price realized in 2016. The risk contrary has continued post the U.S. election. The Republican control both the executive and the legislative branches has a prior entire economic growth, featuring less regulations, lower taxes, and increased U.S. infrastructure development. The MLP sector is being aided by the improved business sentiment and the recovering commodity environment.

Slide 4 summarizes our company's position. NAP for its long term charters that provides visible cash flows and we expect over $400 million in long term contracted revenue. Our average charter period of 4.3 years provide a great forward visibility that allows whether uncertain markets. We have also extended purchase option for the three VLCC vessels for an additional two years to provide us with significant fleet and distribution growth. Overall, we believe we have a solid revenue base for distribution to our unit holders along with upside to the profit sharing arrangement which earned us about $4.9 million in the year 2016.

Our financial strength and flexibility is represented toward conservative leverage profile of 30.7% net-debt-to-book capitalization. Moreover, Navios group provides Navios Midstream significant economies of scale as well as access to potential future accretive acquisitions. Our operating expenditure are fixed through December 2019 in-line with the industry average.

Slide 5 outlines Navios' Midstream strength. Our fleet is 100% fixed through 2018 including the backstop commitment from Navios acquisition. In addition, Navios Midstream enjoys profit selling which generated $4.9 million in 2016 and $8 million in 2015. Also to a balance sheet perspective, Navios Midstream has notable growth CapEx commitments and have debt maturities until 2020. Our significant cash flow generation also provide us the ability to engage distributions once MLP and energy markets become healthier.

Navios Midstream extended the fixed rate period and there is management agreement within Navios Holdings until December 2018 with no increase to the management fee. Moreover, Navios Holdings shares its economies of scale with Navios Midstream by charging management fee for technical or commercial management or fixed rate, not any fee for sale or purchase or any financial transaction.

We have evolved our charter strategy with the changes in the market. More recently, with charters in Navios in order to measure for one year period, we agree to a based charter rate of $17,775 per day net, but we will enjoy 100% of their charter until $37,525 based on a monthly average of the TD3 time-charter equivalent. Thereafter, we will enjoy a 50-50 selling of profits if monthly average rate exceeds the $37,525 net per day. As a reminder, Navios' acquisition has provided a rate backstop for the Navios investor at $35,000 per day.

In addition, we play the Shinyo Kannika, Shinyo Ocean in a VLCC pool. As a reminder, Navios acquisition has provided a rate backstop of $38,025 per day for the Shinyo Kannika, and $38,400 per day for the Shinyo Ocean.

Please turn to Slide 6 which provide details on the extension of prepaid options until November 18, 2018. Prepaid options provide a continuing average for fleet and distribution growth. Navios Midstream right to acquire a vessel from the Navios Group along with the ability to purchase from the third-party should allow the company to grow distributions.

Slide 7 demonstrates our liquidity position. We have $52.8 million in cash and $197.2 million of debt and leverage profile is conservative with 30.7% in net-debt-to-book capitalization, no committed growth CapEx and no significant debt maturities until 2020.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Erifili Tsironi, Navios Midstream CFO. Eri?

Erifili Tsironi

Thank you, Angeliki and good morning, all. I will briefly review our financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end December 31, 2016. This financial information is included in the Press Release and summarized in the slide presentation on the company's website.

Moving to the financial results as shown in Slide 8, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 decreased by approximately $3 million to $22.8 million as compared to $25.8 million for the same period in 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2016, no profit sharing was there, compared to $3.5 million for the same quarter last year. In the fourth quarter of 2016, we received the Navios time charter equivalent rate of $40,719 per day. All of our vessels are fixed on long-term time charters with an average remaining duration of 4.3 years.

Other expenses for the quarter including management fees and general and administrative expenses reduced to $5.8 million compared to $6 million for the same period last year. Our OpEx for the vessels excluding dry-docking are fixed at $9,500 per day per vessel until December 2018.

EBITDA decreased by $3 million to $16.4 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2015. The decrease in EBITDA was mainly due to the decrease in revenue discussed above. For the fourth quarter of 2015, net income was $9.1 million, compared to $6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, or $0.28 per unit. Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus for the quarter of $10 million. Replacement and maintenance CapEx for the period was $3.6 million.

Moving to the full year 2016 operations, I'll note that despite the volatility in charter rates, 2016 turned out to be a relatively healthy year for VLCCs. Our vessels achieved another time charter equivalent rate of $42,625 per day. Time charter revenue for the year amounted to $91.8 million including $4.9 million of net income from profit sharing, compared to $83.4 million revenue including $8 million from profit sharing for 2015.

Other expenses for the year including management fees in general and administrative expenses amounted to $23.8 million. In 2016, EBITDA increased by approximately 6% to $66.2 million, compared to $62.2 million in 2015. The increase in EBITDA was mainly due to an $8.5 million increase in revenue. This increase was partially mitigated by $3.7 million increase in management fees, including general and administrative expenses, due to the expansion of the fleet, a $0.7 million increase in time charter and other expenses and $0.1 million decrease in other income.

Net income for 2016 was $24.9 million, which was approximately 8% lower compared to 2015, mainly due to a $2.8 million increase in depreciation and amortization, a $2 million increase in interest expense and finance cost and the $1.5 million increase in direct vessel expenses, partially mitigated by $4 million increase in EBITDA and $0.2 million increase in interest income.

Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus in 2016 of $40.6 million. Replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was $14.3 million. Our fleet continues its excellent operational performance. Vessel utilization during 2016 was 99.7%.

Turning to Slide 9 for the balance sheet highlights; cash and cash equivalents was $52.8 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $37.8 million of December 31, 2015. Our cash position also includes $4.1 million net proceeds from our continuous operating program executed in 2016. The amount includes proceeds from 6,798 units to our GP to maintain its 2% GP interest. Long term debt net of deferred finance cost and net of discount including current portion was $197.2 million. Our long term debt related to the term loan facility concluded in June 2015.

Net-debt-to-book capitalization has improved to 30.7% at the end of 2016, compared to 33.5% for the previous year. As shown on Slide 10, we declared a cost distribution for Q4 2016 of $42.25 per unit which translates into $1.69 on an annual basis. This distribution provides to our unit holders a yield of around 40%. The cap distribution is payable on February 14, 2017 to unit holders of record on February 19, 2017.

Total distributions for the quarter are expected to be $8.9 million. Our common unit coverage for the quarter is 2.45x and our total unit coverage is 1.13x. I would like to remind you that for U.S. tax purpose, a portion of our distribution is stated as return of capital. Also, we report a cumulative annual distribution to common unit holders on Form-1099.

I will now pass the call to Ted Petrone, our Vice Chairman to discuss the industry section. Ted?

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Eri. Please turn to Slide 11. Navios Midstream expect to receive approximately more than $25 million in long term contracted revenue with top-tier companies. We have 4.3 years of average remaining employment with strong counter parties. There are significant upside to profit sharing which is approximately $8 million to 2015 at $4.9 million in 2016.

Turning to Slide 12; Slide 12 shows the 2016 cash flow cushion from a low breakeven. We expect to earn an average contracted daily base rate of $39,850. Our average fully-loaded cost is $19,032. As you know, that daily operating cost includes dry-docking general administrative expenses, interest expense and capital repayment. Navios Midstream enjoys vessel operating expense in-line with the industry average. The operating cost under this management agreement with Navios Holdings are fixed at current levels until December of 2018.

Turning to Slide 13 ;oil crude, oil consumption has generally grown for the past 30 years with the clients in '08 and '09 due to the global financial crisis. Starting in 2010, world crude oil and refined product consumption returned to this pattern of growth. The main structural drivers going forward on moderate VLCC fleet growth, increasing demand from the Asian economies, particularly China and Japan as well as growth in the U.S. and the Euro zone. The IMF projected global GDP growth for 2017 and 2018 at 3.4% and 3.6% respectively led by the emerging and developing markets of 4.5% in '17 and 4.8% in '18. Growth in emerging markets is a key driver in future oil demand. Increases in world GDP growth year-on-year have generally led to higher charter rates for VLCCs.

Turning to Slide 14; as noted at top half of Slide 14 in terms of ton miles, the movement of crude from West Africa and South America to China uses about as many VLCCs as the movement from the Arabian Gulf even though the Arabian Gulf should develop about 2x more oil to China. With relatively steady demand in the U.S., declines in crude production have led to increased imports to ton miles. Near-term crude export streams from West Africa, Brazil and other America [ph] basin and suppliers to the new refineries in the eastern hemisphere, should help increase ton miles and support VLCC rates. The expenses of west to east crude movements can be seen in the bottom part of the slide, but shows spot VLCC fixtures from load port West of Suez headed to the east continue to expand as a portion of total fixture.

Please turn to Slide 15; China is the world's second largest consumer of oil, importing more than half of its requirements. Chinese imports have more than doubled since January of 2009, representing a 14% CAGR. Chinese crude imports reached an all-time record of 8.6 million barrels per day in December and have average 7.6 million barrels a day which represented almost 1 million barrel per day increase or a 13% over 2015. Additionally, refinery openings going forward should add about 1.1 million barrels per day in crude demand by the end of this year with a further 2.4 million barrels per day to come on stream in 2018 to 2020.

As you could see in the upper right and in the table below on a per capita basis, U.S. oil uses 6.9x out of China, European uses its 3.1x and world uses its 1.5x. If China goes to world per capita consumption levels, China will require additional 271 VLCCs, assuming all crude is imported by sea, this then represents an expansion of the existing fleet about 40%.

Please turn to Slide 16; according to the VPs latest worldwide oil demand projection to 2035, more than half of the increase in oil demand will come from China and India. A significant portion of additional demand will come from the Middle East, meaning that less crude will leave that area as exports. Majority of supply increases will come from non-OPEC Atlantic basin sources and in conjunction with less Mideast or exports should increase ton miles for VLCCs going forward.

Please turn to Slide 17. Non-deliveries remain high last year at 36%. Forecast for net fleet growth for 2017 is approximately 31 VLCCs or approximately 4.5%. Deliveries are expected to be less than the number of VLCCs needed for the expected increase in demand and are also that the current order book of 99 vessels due to 2019 is less than 171 vessels that are 15 years of age who are older -- we know two VLCC scrap in Q4 of '16, the first trading VLCC strap since the Q1 of 2015.

Thank you and I'd like now to turn the call back over to Angeliki.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Ted. And we'll open the call to questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is [indiscernible] on for Chris. My first question is sort of picking up on what Ted was talking about in terms of pretty optimistic, pretty, I guess, instructive look for a controlled order book. We're seeing some discipline which looks like it could be some weeks of work coming in sometime in mid-2017, the back half there. Looking back structure for the market going forward and given where demand is, I wanted to kind of ask about future drop-downs. I know that I think previously was potentially indicative of what could have been maybe a drop-down in the first half of this year and I understand that the timing of delivery is deferred a bit into the first half of this year. But given all the puts and take, does it feel like a drop-down of future vessel could be more of 2H-17 occurrence now or for conservatism, would it be -- could we look out even further?

Angeliki Frangou

Good morning. One of the things that we implementing is that asset values continue to look very – they look attractive and we are seeing in two ways. We may even see a replacement of vessel. Meaning, maybe we'll replace a mobile and the vessels [indiscernible] as we see attractive related value, all even on acquiring new vessels. What you have is you can see a little bit of chartering strategy we have. Today you have no great white color that is a 100% to us. You cannot find that kind of long-term duration of employment. But assets values look interesting and as you noticed, we have quite strong balance at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s helpful color. And a more specific question on the ocean in the Konica [ph] being pool employment for a minimum of three months. Just wanted a little bit more detail there, to what is up in the pool, why three months and then sort of, where the rates are for the pool, which they employed right now.

Angeliki Frangou

There is the pool that doesn't perform very well 2015, there was a better performance, this is -- doesn’t see any of that, the ability as you have anywhere to move out and maybe do the charter, but doesn’t show that the short term employment that you have ability if you want to move out.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great, thank you for -- thank you for taking the questions, will turn it over.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you.

John Humphreys

Hi, good morning, thank you taking my questions. So a follow up to Shawn's question this one if you could go into the last -- the one year charter there based on the index that you identified in the early release, so the mechanics of that, and how that rate settled, if it's -- if it's a monthly settlement or a quarterly, of how that works. And if you could also go to the pool of -- of -- I know you sort of addressed it there but how the -- how the pool rates that have been performing this quarter?

Angeliki Frangou

On this [indiscernible] something that I have seen in other vessels, this is a strategy, the rate is 18,000 floor, we color between 18 then 38; 100% wide. This is calculated every month, which is also the payment about every monthly on the TD3 10,000 movement, and its every month, so it is a very effective way, you capture every volatility in every movement. While you have a good floor that if, you see for my breakeven also rather than the entire cost. So you're having an entire cost, you have a 100% of the color, and then on top you have 50 to 50 profit sharing with as we show last year, giving an example that TD3 of 42,000.

So in this kind of an environment, you will have $40,000 on that 42,000 index. So this is on the line, and there is of course a backstop of M&A you have 35, so no matter what this is an attractive business. On the pool -- this is a pool that we are very vessel, they have performed well, I think lastly they were one of the top performing pools. And this is follows -- it is just ready to be there, and this of course a backstop of M&A from those vessels.

And we have the ability to move out and go into a long-term experience, longer-term employment if we find that his is an -- if we find that this is a long-term employment. The good thing about the pool is that you have immediate revenue and you don’t have any -- you take that advantage of the entire market.

John Humphreys

Thank you. And if we want to -- I mean what is the best position in the index you can tell us with -- is there anyway --

Erifili Tsironi

Yes, it is a very easy thing, this is a very straight forward. It is TD3, actual TD3 10,000 equivalent, so every day you have a rate, it is very easy to follow, is one of easiest indexes.

John Humphreys

Thank you, and then just a follow up into where you were saying the floor the 17,000 775 net per day. You said it covers, just going back to with headed on Page 12, I think so your breakeven is 19,000 is that correct.

Erifili Tsironi

I was saying that yes very close to that.

John Humphreys

Okay, it doesn’t quite cover breakeven but -- but quite close.

Erifili Tsironi

Right. Of course you have the backstop.

John Humphreys

Sure.

Erifili Tsironi

The backstop from M&A $55,000.

John Humphreys

And those -- and the back stop like the other -- the back stop payment from [indiscernible] acquisition is settled as well.

Erifili Tsironi

No, it is reviewed quarterly and at the end of this year.

John Humphreys

This is a payment I received quarterly.

Erifili Tsironi

The payment from the capital is monthly, so this is a monthly on the backstop it reviewed quarterly, and if its need to be then there is a payment set up by the end of the year.

John Humphreys

Set up by the end of the year, okay. Thank you very much, that’s it for me.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you; good morning this is John [ph]. I think you answered some of my questions I was going to ask about the charters, you guys did a good job to answer, thank you. So maybe just kind of quick one for me on the market you know, expectations have been -- I though it is going to be a negative for the VLCC market, I'm just kind of curious on your end, are you seeing an indications at all that that OPEC is or is not playing on by its own mandate.

Ted Petrone

Well, good morning. I would say let's talk about '17, like first talking about 2016. We had 7.1% net growth and we averaged 20-year average. This year we have 4.5% net growth. So we are more optimistic than a pessimistic but you never know what's going to happen, I think OPEC -- let's say OPEC that 80% compliance on that $1.2 million cut which is what is expected so that’s a million dollars.

From what we're reading into research we're doing, you could almost half that amount come out of the Atlantic, I mean Q2 and Q3 last year were low because lot of the Atlantic well wasn't flowing, you have Libya, Brazil, this year you have cash again coming on a little bit stronger, then will see Brazil, Nigeria's coming back and Libby is really going to come on. I can see 80% to 100% of that OPEC cut being filled, by longer-term rounds coming from the Atlantic.

So I'm not really seeing a little less OPEC that doing it, we don't know sure yet. If you look at the ships being picks slightly less last week and the week before, but no big drop down yet so. We're pretty optimistic for the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you guys for the commentary, that’s it for me.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you this complete the presentation for Q4.

