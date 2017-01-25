LegacyTexas Financial Group's (LTXB) CEO Kevin Hanigan on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 25, 2016, 09:00 ET

Executives

Scott Almy - EVP, Chief Risk Officer, COO and General Counsel

Kevin Hanigan - President and CEO

Mays Davenport - CFO

Analysts

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Michael Rose - Raymond James & Associates

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Scott Valentin - Compass Point Research & Trading

Christopher Nolan - FBR & Co.

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Scott Almy

Thanks good morning everyone and welcome to the call. Before we get started of like to remind you that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking events. At this time if you are logged into our webcast please refer to the slide presentation available online including our Safe Harbor statement on slide two.

For those joining by phone, please note the Safe Harbor statement and presentation are available on our website are available on our website at LegacyTexasFinancialGroupFinancialGroup.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to that Safe Harbor Statement.

I'm joined this morning by Legacy Texas President and CEO, Kevin Hanigan and Chief Financial Officer Mays Davenport. After the presentation will be having to address questions we'll be happy to address questions that you may have as time permits.

And with that I will turn it over to Kevin.

Kevin Hanigan

Thanks Scott. And thank you all for joining us on the call today. I'll start the call with some general comments and cover the first part of the slide deck before turning the call over to Mays. As Scott indicated, at the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will entertain your questions. We had a very solid quarter earning $25.3 million and growing our loans $308 million, or 5.4% on a link-quarter basis.

As we look at the full year of 2016, we had a tremendous year and accomplished many of the goals we have been talking about for years. Specifically, we surpassed $8 billion in assets, achieved a 1.2 4 ROA and achieved a sub 50% efficiency ratio. Our balance sheet is now comfortably over $8 billion as we grow our loans for the year $999 million or 20% year over year.

Earnings for the year were up 38%. While noninterest expense was up only 3.2%. Our efficiency ratio is now below 50% at 47% for the year and 45.8% for the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter we did have some migration in the severity of some substandard loans to nonaccrual, but do not feel this is a trend at this point. A bit more on this topic later.

For now, let's turn to page 4 of the slide deck. During 2016, we achieved and still retain our number one market share ranking among all banks in Collin County we have the number two market share among Dallas-based banks in the very attractive DFW market.

For years we have talked about the importance of establishing size, scale and density in this great banking market. As I mentioned earlier Q4 earnings totaled $25.3 million with gap and core EPS of $0.54 and $0.55 respectively. Loan growth, as we expected, returned back to very strong levels this quarter and totaled $308 million versus only $63 million last quarter.

For the full year we reported earnings of $97.8 million, or GAAP EPS of $2.11. Loans grew $999 million, or 19.7% for the year and deposits grew $1.14 billion, or 21.8%. And our efficiency ratio was 47.3% for the year.

Turning to slide 5, you can see that when we compare the fourth quarter of 2016 with the fourth quarter of 2015, net interest income was up 16.2%, our noninterest income was up 5.9% in our core net income was up 54.7%. On slide 6, looking at the full-year I would highlight net interest income was up 17.1%, noninterest income was up 15.9%, and notably our noninterest expenses were only up by 3.2% over 2015. This combination of growing our revenues while diligently controlling our expenses, led to GAAP net income being up 38% and our core net income being up 34% over last year.

On slide seven, you can see the tremendous growth of our loan portfolio over the last several years. On our last call, we talked about the reasons behind loan growth being muted at $63 million in Q3. We suggested this was not likely a trend and that loan growth should return to more robust levels in Q4. Well, in Q4, our gross loans excluding warehouse loans grew $308 million, or 5.4% on a linked quarter basis.

Slides eight, nine, and 10 cover our energy portfolio. Our energy portfolio includes 51 secured reserve base customers and five midstream borrowers. The reverse base portfolio totals $527 million and the midstream portfolio totals $39 million for a total energy portfolio of $566 million. This is up $79 million from last quarter.

The reserve base portfolio traded 50% oil and 50% gas with reserves well diversified across many regions. The Permian Basin remains the base of the largest amount of our reserves at 20%. Almost $400 million, or 70% of our energy loans are backed by private equity firms with significant capital invested in our borrowers, and additional equity commitments available.

Looking at slide nine, we reiterate that we are almost exclusively a first lien lender with only one $5 million commitment to a second lien facility and we're also a personally lender to this borrower. Importantly, we have consciously avoided lending to front end oil field service companies with only $2.4 million of loans outstanding to this segment. Our portfolio is split, with 41% of our loans being direct borrowers, 48% being SNICS led by others. And the remaining 11% are shared national credits led by us. You can see our customers continue to be well-hedged. Our gas portfolio reserves are at 94% hedged for 2017, 91% hedged for 2018, and 69% hedged for 2019. On the oil side, our customers are bit less hedged with 60% to reserves hedged for 2017, 26% hedged for 2018, and 8% hedged in 2019.

On slide 10, you can see while our total substandard and substandard nonaccrual energy loans improved from $98.8 million last quarter to $67.6 million at year-end, there was a shift in severity with nonaccrual energy loans now representing $67.6 million, versus $22 million at the end of Q3. Our allowance for loan losses allocated to energy loans totaled $19.2 million at year-end or 3.4% of energy loans. Importantly, all of our nonaccrual energy loans remain current on principal interest payments at year-end.

I will conclude my prepared remarks with slide 11, which covers our Houston commercial real estate exposures. We continue to have low LTVs in our Houston portfolio. With 64% LTVs for the entire portfolio and 69% in the energy corridor. The portfolio split about a third, a third, a third between office, multifamily, and retail.

Our total Houston CRE portfolio is $469 million, with $84 million in the energy corridor. Debt service coverage ratios remain strong at 1.68 for the entire Houston portfolio, and 1.57 for the energy portal. We remain confident that our CRE model, and underwriting will abstain CRE stresses including the stresses experienced in the Houston marketplace.

With that let me turn the call over to Mays.

Mays Davenport

Thanks Kevin. Turning to page 12, you will see we had a strong quarter and year for deposit growth. With deposits growing $237.4 million in the fourth quarter and $1.14 billion, or 21.8% year over year. Non-interest-bearing deposits ended the quarter at 21.7%. Our cost to deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased to 43 basis points in 2016 up from 29 basis points in 2015.

Slide 13 shows the growth in net interest income as a result of the organic loan growth and strong warehouse volumes. Net interest income for the fourth quarter was $74.1 million. This was $600,000 higher than link quarter and $10.4 million higher than fourth-quarter 2015. That's a 16.2% year-over-year growth in net interest income.

Net interest margin was 3.70% compared to 3.80% link quarter and 3.94% for the same quarter last year. Accretion of interest related to Legacy Texas and Highlands acquisitions contributed 4 basis points to the net interest margin. Net interest margin excluding accretion of purchase accounting fair value adjustments on acquired loans was 3.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 down 8 basis points from the 3.74% for the link quarter and down 18 basis points from the 3.84% for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Slide 14 shows the components of our efficiency ratio. Net interest income of $74.1 million and core noninterest income, which excludes one-time gains and losses on securities and other assets, was $12.3 million for the quarter. Noninterest expense was $39.5 million for the quarter. You can see the steady decrease in the efficiency ratio since 2014, with a core efficiency ratio for Q4 2016 of 45.8% down from 46% link quarter and 51.9% for Q4 2015.

Turning to slide 15, you will see we experienced some yearend downgrades as Kevin mentioned, which increased our nonperforming assets $67.9 million from last quarter to $122.2 million. As noted on the slide, we had two energy loans totaling $53.3 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the fourth quarter. We had net charge-offs of only $242,000, and booked $7.8 million provision for credit losses for Q4 2016.

Our allowance for loan losses grew to $64.6 million at December 31, 2016, compared to $47.1 million at December 31, 2015. We ended the quarter with the allowance for loan loss equal to 1.18% of total loans held for investment excluding acquired and warehouse purchase program loans.

Slide 16 shows our capital position at December 31, 2016. I will highlight here that our Basel III Tier 1 common ratio is estimated at 9.1%. We ended the quarter with 8.6% TCE total assets and an 8.7% Tier 1 leverage ratio. All of our regulatory capital levels remain in excess of well-capitalized levels.

And operator with that being the conclusion of our prepared remarks, let's go ahead and open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Today's first question comes from Brad Milsaps of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Kevin, appreciate all the color around asset quality. But maybe you can give more specifics about the energy credits that slipped into nonaccrual this quarter. Maybe why now? What is the hedging like on those two loans and maybe how they relate to anything else that might be remaining in the portfolio. Just to get a sense of what the trend could be going forward?

Kevin Hanigan

Brad, we did have two energy credits move from substandard to substandard nonaccrual. And I would say that is not all that unusual very late in the cycle like this where you are separating out the haves from the have-nots. We have raised some capital. We're back to drilling the folks who haven't yet raising capital and many some liquidity to get back to drilling. So in these two cases, they slipped a little bit as we looked at our fall borrowing based redeterminations. Again, those were at lower price decks than we have now. So much of this price recovery was post those fall reviews of these two credits.

Those two credits, we viewed as slightly impaired. Between roughly $52 million of oil and gas credits that slipped into the nonaccrual category. We totaled impairments against those two loans of about $2.5 million. So there is not a significant level of impairment against them. But the shift was really caused by our view of impairment. They were not impaired when we looked at them in the spring redetermination. There were slightly impaired in the fall redetermination.

As a result of the impairment, that is the trigger for putting them on nonaccrual. So that covers those two. As I look across the energy portfolio I think it gets better from here. We have some OEM credits that still remain that I think are in the process of working their way either off of our books through the sale of the company and or improvement through what will be the spring borrowing redetermination period and or equity coming into those companies.

I think we have seen the worst, and if anything to me this should be a signal that the energy cycle is about over. There is always a lag if you will between where prices are and what's happening in the marketplace. There was a lag coming into this, there will be a lag coming out of it. I think this is the last of it.

The other two credits that slipped, I want to call them one offs I don't think this is a trend. I don't think this is portends anything into the future other than we've got to get them resolved. One of them is a homebuilder who just that out over his skis in terms of getting a little too much land, a little too much spec inventory in a couple of model homes. Those are dead assets to a homebuilder and don't provide any source of real liquidity. That one popped up in, frankly I think December 12 is the day it popped up so it was a really late in the year kind of home. This is below average if you will.

It totals about $12 million. And not that there's ever a good time to have a nonaccrual loan. Let's call it bad is bad. It's a below average day when something goes on in nonaccrual status. But if you're going to have a homebuilder go to nonaccrual you want to do it when the markets really robust rather than when the markets weak. His land positions are an attractive areas in town, his houses are an attractive areas in town, and I think we work our way out of this one pretty quickly. I would think we will have very substantial improvement between now and March on this.

There's a lot of interest in his inventory, there's a lot of interest in his landholdings and our basis is really pretty good. The credit's not impaired it all. It's just he is really strapped for liquidity. The ownership of the company is working with us and the other banks that are involved and I think this one works its way through quickly.

It wouldn't be that case if we were in a bad homebuilder market but Dallas is still really robust. He's a Dallas-based builder all of his products is here in Dallas. I don't worry about that one as much because I think it works its way through really quickly.

The final one is a healthcare deal that made an acquisition. We got involved in a syndicated deal in an acquisition of a hospital in Houston. That acquisition is just substantially off plan in the early days of the integration of it. And because it's substantially off plan, again this was a December event to us as well so these were two things that happened between the first couple of weeks in December.

We just elected, because it's so far off of plan to put it on nonaccrual as we study with gone wrong, and whether and how to correct it. And it may result in the sale of some of their assets to delever the company and put some more liquidity into the company. Again, we did not see that one is impaired at year-end either.

As I just look at the landscape of a roughly $122 million of non-performers, $100 million of them are paying and have been paying current for all principal and interest. Obviously the remainder of about $22 million that was past due at year-end. So not that's good news necessarily, but most of them are paying, it is just they are a little off of plan or little outside of our policy. And we're relatively aggressive as we've had in the past I think as you saw, throughout the energy cycle we were pretty aggressive in getting ahead of loan grades and I think we're ahead of these.

I suspect, when we're talking about this in April, these numbers will look better as will some of the OAEM numbers that I expect either migrate out of the bank or improve to past credits is we go through spring borrowing base redeterminations at higher price decks.

Brad Milsaps

If I could just maybe ask one follow-up switching gears to the margin. Just curious how you are thinking about that. There's been a fair amount of uptick in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. I know some of that is driven by some of the sub debt you've done. Curious of your thoughts there particularly on the deposit side. Are you having to price up more for funding? Does that continue and then how you anticipate the Fed rate hike we saw December affecting the NIM in the first part of the year?

Kevin Hanigan

I will give some very general comments on it and turn it over to Mays on that. The sub debt was a small factor in net NIM compression. Excess liquidity was a factor and deposit pricing is a factor. I think you all know is one of the many things we did to get deposit growth out ahead of loan growth finally. And we are glad that it happened but it happened at a price of bidding up some deposit categories. And we got into the financial institution if you will deposit business taking deposits that banks may have had at the fed or elsewhere and getting the move here at a slightly higher rates than the Fed is paying.

And all of those deposits and that's roughly $400 million guys? A little over $400 million in financial. That has a 100% beta essentially to the Fed move. Fed moves, I think we might have delayed three days. The Fed move late in the week and I think we waited until the following Monday but we heard most of those banks wondering why we did not move quicker. That segment is just a, we are paying roughly 1% on that money and it moves in concert with Fed moves. Mays, do want to break it down--

Mays Davenport

Brad we did have probably higher balances in that correspondent business than we would have wanted to in the fourth quarter. They brought money in and we were not ones to turn around and send it back. A little bit more expensive money we had sitting on our balance sheet. And then I think what you saw with some other banks last quarter what that resulted in higher liquidity on balance sheet liquidity. So our overnight deposits were actually higher on average by about $137 million for this quarter. I see that as a big factor in the reduction in the NIM that was maybe about three basis points.

Then we also had the reduction in the origination fees if you remember the third quarter we had a large amount of commercial real estate loans that paid off and with those early payoffs any recognition of the deferred loan fees. That was a tailwind in the third quarter that we did not have in the fourth quarter. And then, also as Kevin mentioned this full quarter of sub debt had an impact on that as well.

Going forward, we've already recognize the impact of the sub debt. I think excess liquidity we'll have down we are seeing a this quarter. With some of that excess liquidity moving out. And then I think our loan payoff should be similar in the first quarter to the fourth quarter. I don't see much impact there.

From a looking forward NIM perspective, I don't see a lot of changes to the NIM for the quarter. On a core basis I will say that there, and we mentioned it in our earnings release, we did purchase a loan at a discount. I think it was $5.4 million discount and that loan matures in May of 2017.

When you go through your accounting rules, you recognize that discount over the period of time through maturity. That happened in December of this quarter. So that was 23 days of that recognition. We will have a full quarter of recognition of that discount of the first quarter. So I think from a tailwind you'll see a big increase in NIM for the quarter.

Most of that increase will be related to that one loan. But I think from a core basis, I think a lot of the changes that we experienced during the quarter will pretty much be steady for the first quarter.

Kevin Hanigan

And on that one loan it was a little over a $5 million discount -- $5.4 million. We bought in December it matures in early May. So you can do the math, but by the number of days between there, we are essentially accreting about $38,000 a day of that discount into income. It's going to have a false positive effect if you will on Q1 NIM.

Brad Milsaps

That's great. I'm guessing that's energy loan?

Kevin Hanigan

It is.

Our next question today comes from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Just wanted to follow up on Brad's question on credits. If you walk through the four credits I think the way you made it sound is you don't expect a lot of loss content both on the energy side and then those two one off credits is that the way to think about it?

Kevin Hanigan

That's how we are thinking about it. Again, there are very strict rules about testing for impairment. And while we did see minor impairments, again $2.5 million related to those energy credits. The other credits aren't impaired. Again most of these credits I guess that's 100 out of 122 is just shy of 80% of them are current to principle and interest. They are just experiencing some other form of stress or outside of policy advanced rates and collateral or leverage or something.

The difference, to sum up real simply for everybody that may not play this game every day. The difference between an OAM credit and substandard credit is one has a potential weakness, and the other one has a defined weakness. So it's that narrow of a difference that decides what bucket you put these into.

And these have defined weakness. It is either leverage or liquidity or outside of policy, or its collateral or some combination of all of the above. But we don't see much in the way of loss in these things. And I firmly believe, because we're working closely with the homebuilder that one moves its way through the cycle pretty quick because it's just well located. He just got out over his skis a bit.

Michael Rose

Just want to switch over to warehouse. I think obviously, the spike in rates probably caused you to come in a little bit below what you had talked about last quarter. 1.2 to 1.3 in balances. I just want to see what the outlook is for the warehouse from here. And given the fact that we have seen higher rates. I know last quarter you added a couple clients. Did you add any this quarter? And how should we think about average balances for the warehouse as we move through 2017?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes let me talk to average balances first because that's probably the most pertinent as it impacts go forward earnings. The third and fourth quarter were about the same in terms of our average balance. So the fourth quarter was unusually good, and the volume of split think it was 64% 36% between purchase and refi.

I think this quarter will be slower. Again I thought the last quarter would be slower I thought we would be down $100 million, $150 million and we weren't. I will be right this quarter. I'll be right in terms of direction I don't know that I'll be right in terms of number. But I think a good number for us, is to think about average balances being down between $180 million and $220 million.

And I think that would be consistent with A, what we're seeing so far in January. And B, with the Mortgage Bankers Association forecast for declines in volumes. That, in our case Michael, you're right we did add a couple of clients. We actually only added one that became part of the funding anyhow in the fourth quarter. We have got two more clients that are in our pipeline going through the final phases of setting up systems between us and them to become fundings.

Those two clients' commitments total $120 million. So we will get some, if you will, benefit from adding a couple of clients. My guess is we can expect out of those 50% of the $120 million to be funded at any given time. I think that's a fair number where as maybe last year we would've been counting on 60% or 65% fundings.

So that will offset if you will, a little bit of the seasonal decline but notwithstanding that, I think a good number to be thinking about is about a $200 million quarter over quarter average balance decrease. It could be a little lower at $180 million it could be a little higher at $220 million but we're thinking about it as $200 million and I think that's a good place to be.

Michael Rose

That's really helpful and then just one final question for me on the health for investment portfolio. Obviously this quarter was stronger than I would've expected. I think you talked about it. Was there any pull forward of any loans that were in the pipeline that might have closed sooner, that might have skewed that? Or as we move into 2017 is still a mid to high teens growth rates based on your hiring plans, the market still being relatively strong. Is that a good way to think about it or --?

Mays Davenport

The fourth quarter was a little stronger than we had anticipated. I think we told you that we would rebound. And that rebound would probably be a $180 million to $200 million quarter and it ended up being $308 million I guess.

Not that was a pull forward of volume. In fact if anything closings slowdown from the 15th to the 30th. There wasn't a whole lot going on in terms of activity outside of the warehouse within the bank in terms of new fundings.

I think of this quarter as probably being a $200 million quarter and this year being about a 14%, and that is exactly what our budget calls for, is a 14.1% increase in loans held for investment outside of the warehouse. And roughly that's going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million a quarter. Maybe slightly above that number. And it looks like we're on target for it.

Michael Rose

What was the energy plan then? That's it for me thanks.

Kevin Hanigan

Pretty minor. We're actually anticipating some energy pay downs in this quarter. So to give you an example what we expected the first quarter is energy funding to net to be up about $5 million. There will be some new volume in there, but we've got a couple of reasonably sized pay downs or payoffs in the works here. Largely of some OAEM credits that are getting better. And either being sold or being reworked that should put them in better shape.

So energy is not a huge driver of that. It's interesting, as you know, we added $78 million or $79 million worth of net energy volume in the fourth quarter. And the pricing on those things, we're probably getting LIBOR $400 millionish on average out of that $80 million. A couple a little higher, a couple little lower. And we are putting up $344 million reserve. So a lot of the reserve we put up in Q4 was 3.44% against those new energy loans in the short run you don't make a whole lot of money on those.

Our next question comes from Michael Young of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

I wanted to switch gears to expenses, the efficiency ratio obviously continues to be very low. And it sounds like in the past you guys could continue to move that lower. Are we maxing out here in terms of how low that can go? Or Mays if you want to give us some outlook relative to dollar expenses like you have any past maybe?

Mays Davenport

I don't like to say we're maxing out because that's one of the areas I would love to get to a sub 40% efficiency ratio. But if you look at our comments on the call from last quarter, we talked about the tailwinds of the ESOP reduction expense. And we talked about reduction in the debit card losses. And then we talked a little bit about headwinds of insurance expenses, as you get into the fourth quarter and everybody met their deductibles. We talked about share-based compensation. We really saw that during the quarter with the Trump effect of the stock et cetera.

But the one tailwind we didn't see with the bonus accrual that was down $900,000 due to a recalculation of bonuses based on the increase in nonperforming assets. So, all those things we talked about on the last call we really saw during the quarter.

So the one thing I would say going forward is, I've been trying to keep noninterest expense below $40 million. I think this is the quarter where you are going to go over $40 million in noninterest expense. Barring some significant reductions in stock price that changes that for the quarter. We will get back on a normal bonus accrual because we expect to have all those credits resolved by year-end. Debit card losses are staying in line.

So really for the quarter, we are going to have payroll taxes starting over. That is always a headwind. Health insurance hopefully as people start over with their new deductible for the year we will see some decrease in the health insurance. But the fourth quarter, really the third and fourth were just really tough years. We had a lot of large cases towards the end of the year that hopefully won't repeat. That is just one area when you're self-insured that you've just got to you with.

I do see noninterest expense going up over $40 million. Having said that, our net interest income and noninterest income will be going up so I think we can keep our efficiency ratio where it is, and working hard to decrease that.

Kevin Hanigan

Michael we would like to get it certainly below 45%. And we're working hard to do that and Mays is in our executive meetings on Monday mornings, Mays is pushing the entire team to eventually get down into the low 40%s or better. He doesn't let much slip by. This is the year I think we get below 45% but not by a whole lot.

Michael Young

And then Kevin also, maybe just get your updated thoughts here with the stock price move for you all but also for the industry as a whole. And your thoughts on the three M&A buckets et cetera. And updated thoughts there?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes look there's still one or two interesting acquisitions for us. I would like to make one of them happen, but we're really selective about who that is and how much we will pay. I have always said we're not a serial acquirer. I think we have proven that it's been two years since we've done one.

So I'd love to get into the game. I think, obviously M&A has picked up. I think it will pick up more as we get more clarity on tax policies and a few other things. Because it makes capital planning a little more realistic. I.e. if we as an industry if we pay a lot of taxes and if we're not going to paying that much in taxes it changes a lot of things in terms of capital planning and capital raising activities.

We obviously have the currency to be in the game. We haven't been in the game yet. We are trying. Again, we are selective. I would say in bucket one there's very few things that interest us. That is outright acquisition. And bucket two, in terms of mergers of equal there are just slightly less than a handful or that might be interesting to us. And then the final bucket, is all a matter of valuation. How many banks in the country can afford to buy a Texas bank or bank with high valuations that's not a huge number. And that's more likely to be someone really big where we're around in a year.

I would say most-active right now in buckets one on the couple that interest us, and we don't control bucket three. Bucket three is just somebody knocking on our door and we don't really talk about that.

Our next question comes from Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Brett Rabatin

Just wanted to get just one color item. On the energy credits where those shared credits or can you give us any thoughts on how those loans came about?

Kevin Hanigan

One shared, one direct.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. Then if I heard you guys correct on thinking about expenses in 2017. You want to get the efficiency ratio below 45%. I'm curious about spending needs for continuing to grow talent. How you see the organic side outside of M&A in terms of what you are looking to add this year?

Kevin Hanigan

We're always in the market for talent. But we don't let the hiring get too far ahead of where our expense levels is and what we bring in talent we expect them to produce relatively early, I.e. be able to pay for themselves in the first six months. It's our belief that if you hire the right people and they actually have a following, the following will come and they'll get their best customers to follow them early in the process. And if we hire somebody and they've gone six months without pulling anybody over they probably didn't make it for the next six months.

We expect when we hire for people to pay for themselves pretty quickly. We don't do it usually in big chunks. I think we added one person in the fourth quarter. It comes and goes. And if I have to explain a slight spike in expenses because we hired a team, I'll sit here and be proud to say that we hired a team and we think it's going to turn around and pay for itself.

Outside of that, expenses do naturally go up over time. They will come up. We have got the debit card thing behind us. It's coming up way better than we thought. We thought losses might be running at $150,000 a month and they're closer to $100,000. And that way down from $350,000 to sometimes $400,000. So that was a big deal.

We got all the branches closed. We don't have any branch closers slated for this year. We tend to do those when leases are expiring so we don't have to pay forward if you will on the lease.

In the event we can see something to sublet we would do that in the case of one or two branches, but nothing active on that front. This is going to be control them as best we can control them by using technology instead of people and growing the top line.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. Great. Just last clarification around the margin. With the warehouse being down in the first quarter the Fed hike and everything else, I just want to make sure I understood your thought process on the near term margin. It sounds like you would expect it to be a little bit higher at least and given the dynamics in 1Q.

Mays Davenport

I think the core 3.70% would be the same but then with that one loan and the accretion of that discount, that's going to be pretty noisy in the first quarter. So you may see that number spike up for the first quarter but from a core perspective. As Kevin said you can do the math on that one but from a core perspective. I think 3.70% is probably in line.

Kevin Hanigan

You could do the math on that one and the only one I would say is the math won't get worse than that. It could get better from that is something we're working on happens it might pull forward all of that in the first quarter as opposed to just most of it in the first quarter.

Our next question comes from Scott Valentin of Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Scott Valentin

Back on potential changes in regulatory and tax outlook. Just wondering one, if there's an increase in the $10 billion threshold, let's say it goes to $50 billion or $250 billion. Let's say they just raise the threshold. Does that change your outlook for M&A? Are you still hunting for a deal or does that ease the pressure and you guys think about growing more organically?

Kevin Hanigan

I think if we can find a deal that is high single digits to low double digits accretion to us, we're going to do M&A regardless of the $10 billion threshold. If the right opportunity is in front of us, and we see 20% IRRs and again, low double-digits, high single-digit accretion you can bet we're going to do it. I don't know that it changes.

We haven't heard a whole lot of talk about the $10 billion being a relief point. Much more chatter in the industry and around the industry about the relief at the $50 billion level, not saying that's more likely. But it seems to us that's more likely, and if there is relief around $10 billion, is it relief just on the $10 billion in the deep asset side or the affect Durban.

My sense, and again this is just one man's thought, my senses we're not going to get any relief on Durban as we think about the number of retailers and everybody's congressional district versus the number of banks. Retailers out do us in that standpoint, so we're not anticipating any relief on Durban. And Durban's a big part of that for us. We've always talked about the cost being about $7 million to go through $10 million and Durban's about $5 million of that in our case. I don't expect any relief from there.

What it would say is that if the $50 millions give relief to something higher whether that's $100 million or $150 million, I think that changes the M&A game a little bit. Where a lot of folks might be mid- $30 million or $40 million who are looking at the real cost of going through $50 million and I don't know the real cost of going through $50 million, but in talking to people I hear it's $45 million to $50 million, that's a real game changer for those companies who would be on the sidelines not wanting to go through the $50 million to having a lot of room to go. That would mean the number of acquirers become aggregators of smaller banks is greater. And obviously that changes the dynamics of bucket three in our case that we talked about. We will see how all that plays out.

As far as tax relief, I think the banking industry in general is a tax paying industry. We don't have high R&D costs and other things. That's a meaningful change in terms of capital planning and capital formation for the business. And obviously it makes M&A even easier. Because if you're doing M&A, it might today you might be thinking about raising capital around the M&A, you might not have to raise as much of it if we were getting tax relief. We sit back with interest to see how this all plays out and how quickly this plays out.

Scott Valentin

Okay. I appreciate that color. In terms of sticking on M&A, you mentioned Whole bank is there anything else you mentioned diversifying income increasing fees. Would you consider non-bank acquisitions and if you would, what areas would look at?

Kevin Hanigan

In the past when I've considered non-bank acquisitions it's largely been in wealth management. Wealth management, it's hard to build because it's very diluted to earnings as you build. It takes years to get enough assets under management. So the way you want to get in that business is either through acquisition or through acquiring even better a bank that has wealth management already. So you are getting a bank and the tie-in with wealth management.

Every time I've looked at buying just a wealth management firm, I end up walking away before we pull the trigger because if one or two people leave you end up really getting hurt. There is a really close relationship between big time wealth managers and their clients. There's a lot of trust there and they tend to follow their people.

When you insert somebody who's not used to being in the banking world into the banking world and start putting that culture around them, sometimes they don't like it. And so the execution rest of buying them in is in my view very high so it's unlikely. It's long answer to say is unlikely we're going to buy a non-bank space.

Scott Valentin

Okay just one final question. Very strong health for investment loan growth. Geographically where it was? Any asset type that stood out? I guess the loan purchases is in that's number.

Kevin Hanigan

The loan purchase is in that number. The loan purchase was probably net $12 million. $12 million or $13 million that was in the oil and gas base. Most of the growth was right here in our backyard in CRE. We are a Texas CRE lender and mostly focused in Dallas CRE lender. Occasionally we go to Houston as we said earlier this roughly $480 million in Houston real estate exposure on our books.

We've got a one-man office down in Houston that is doing a fabulous job for us but it's basically blocking and tackling in our backyard. We rarely, rarely leave our backyard. Unless it's in oil and gas. So we go to where oil and gas is produced. Or the warehouse, in the case of the warehouse I think we are probably in 30 states where we're generating volumes in one form or another.

But our core business is very Dallas centric. When we do real estate, I like doing -- we had this conversation yesterday because we were looking at an out of market real estate deal and at the end I said I just don't like it. Is not a bad deal it's just not in our backyard. There's some comfort I get in the driving up and down the street passing buildings we have financed and seeing cars out in the parking lot. We're just a Dallas centric DFW centered Company and that's really loan growth has come.

Our next question comes from Christopher Nolan of FBR & Company. Please go ahead.

Christopher Nolan

How many of these nonaccrual energy loans are private equity backed?

Kevin Hanigan

How many of the ones that we have or how many of the ones that migrated?

Christopher Nolan

The migrations. The ones that migrated.

Kevin Hanigan

Neither of the ones that migrated are PE backed.

Christopher Nolan

So neither one of them?

Kevin Hanigan

Neither one of those two. Some of the $67 million total are. I don't have that number but I'm going to say a little less than half of the $67 million total. I'm just looking down the list here.

Christopher Nolan

Should we expect leasing into 2017 incremental deposit growth will be mostly savings and money market type of deposit?

Kevin Hanigan

We would like it to be a blend of non-interest-bearing demand which tends to lag a little bit in our loan growth. You get a loan on the books and it takes several months to get deposits moved over. So I think we're working on a relationship now that's got a $75 million demand deposit component to it. So I look forward to be a blend of money market and DDA. Our longer-term goal in DDA is to get our DDA totals up closer to 30% from the 23% that they're at today. We think that is the sweet spot for making money.

Christopher Nolan

Final question is, as you're talking to your clients and energy and real estate what's the sense that you're getting from them in terms of any updraft to their businesses from the changes from the current administration in Washington? Timing, enthusiasm any sort of color you could provide from that?

Kevin Hanigan

And those two areas I haven't heard any particular, I wouldn't think to write about as being particularly more upbeat than anybody else. Maybe the best marker we have other than we're just down the marketplace with 55 lenders and most of the executive team every day.

Our client events we hosted and we hosted a big Christmas time client event where we had probably 200 clients there. And the mood in the room this is in mid-December probably December 12, was very upbeat. I think what I sense is people are going to be more willing to invest in longer-term assets, plant and equipment than they have in the past because we have more clarity if you will, or we're about to have more clarity on tax policy and growth in infrastructure and few of those other things. I would say very upbeat when we had a large group of clients together in December.

Our next question comes from Gary Tenner of D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Gary Tenner

I just wanted to clarify a couple of things you said Kevin just in terms of the mortgage warehouse question. Your outlook in terms of the decline, that was first quarter specific correct, not the full-year number?

Kevin Hanigan

No not the full-year. I expect the second quarter will be fairly robust probably more skewed towards purchase then refi than it's been in the past. So, the second and third quarters ought to be pretty good and the fourth quarter ought to look probably like the first quarter.

I think maybe, and I know I said this last year, and I was wrong. But maybe we're finally going to return to what the more normal, if you will, seasonality of this business where Q2 and Q3 are good and Q1 and Q4 are off of a bit. That's always been kind of what's the business has been about. But it has not been about that for the last five years because of the refi boom. That's largely coming to an end.

Gary Tenner

Certainly the forecast and the mix of purchased versus refi for 2017 and your mix seems to support that. Okay. In terms of the pricing on that business. Can you remind us, you have had two up quarters in terms of the average yield in the warehouse business. As you look at 2017 what you think there?

Kevin Hanigan

I think it holds steady at where we are. In our case, if you will, I think all of these clients now -- we have LIBOR floors there and they're all through the LIBOR floor if you will. And any time rates go up it's impacting 100% of our clients. That's the good news but this is largely funded through flood borrowings, which also has 100% beta.

So I think we just hold our own in terms of margin in that business there might be some downward pressure on spreads. But we're fighting that's pretty hard I think you saw Q4 over Q3 we actually expanded our weighted average coupon by a couple of basis points in the business and we're holding pretty steady at about a 3.30% lack in the business.

Gary Tenner

Okay, so the yields in that business should move up with LIBOR but you are saying the spread versus the funding should--

Kevin Hanigan

Probably 85% of that business is probably funded in our case through the flow.

Gary Tenner

Okay, perfect. On the purchase credit with the $5.5 million discount, did you say you had 8 days or 23 days of benefit in the first quarter?

Kevin Hanigan

23 days in December.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is a follow-up from Michael Young at SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

I just wanted to follow up really quick on the Houston commercial real estate portfolio. Kevin are there any upcoming rent rolls or release events in that portfolio for 2017 that you could point to?

Kevin Hanigan

No I think 2017, Michael it looks just like all the other years in terms of rent roll. Essentially, if you look across that book of business, somewhere between 19% and 21% per year of the rent rolls roll through. It's basically five year leases goes with the product that we have that's, if you will, office product is basically a five-year lease kind of market.

If you were thinking particularly about Houston, Houston continues to hold up really well. And we're tracking this obviously very closely and we're giving you guys that service coverage ratio every quarter. Quarter over quarter, I would tell you that service coverage ratios are off minimally in Houston from where they are. But they are still really strong.

The Houston thing is not over yet and hasn't been as bad as anybody thought, including myself. We will see how the rest of it plays out. But our portfolio down there is going to come through this just fine. If we just look across all the asset classes we have been in, and been in for a long period of time, our real estate product is just remarkably low in terms of losses at all. It's just clicks along. It is really rare that we even have it past due in that portfolio.

If there is something we're really good at that's it. We are really good at things we do in our real estate model. And it's proven out over a really long period of time. We are talking certainly sub 10 base [indiscernible] losses over a now 13 or 14 year period of time. It's closer to seven basis points. That's been through a couple of cycles too so it's really good.

Michael Young

Okay great. Then, just on the provision for next year. Are you still underwriting it at 1% reserve on new loan production? Just ex energy and ex warehouse? Is that the right way to think about it? Should we see a little bit lower provision related to the reunderwriting of acquired loans next year?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Absolutely on the last point and 1% is about right. We have some asset classes, including real estate, where we put up a little less than 1% because of our long history of very low levels of loss. But that's offset by C&I where we're putting up a little higher than 1%. And I think probably Michael, it is reasonable to assume, for most if not all of this year, on the energy stuff I don't think the key factors change anytime soon. I think it's going to take a longer period of time before we do that.

So on new energy deals with the putting up 3.44% exactly. And you can say well that doesn't apply to new loans. It really does. We realize we saw some negative migration. I think this is pretty much if not certainly the last of it. But just because it's over I think you got to let a period of time pass before you start changing your key factors and that's our intention anyhow. Think 1% outside of energy 3.44% on energy, and nothing on warehouse. And that's a good place to be modeling.

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to managers for any final remarks.

Kevin Hanigan

Thank you all for participating and your questions. We look forward to talking with you all again if not sooner than April, and in April I stand firm here. We intend to get these NPAs down. It's the main focus of my day. And I intend to be back here with better news in April. Thank you much.

Thank you, sir. The conference has now concluded and we think you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

