Wix To Acquire Flok For Retailer Loyalty CRM

The deal promises to further bolster Wix' off-line retailer offerings, which it has made a priority recently, and appears to be an excellent acquisition.

Flok has created a powerful and easy to use system for physical retailers to engage and communicate with their prospects and customers.

Website service provider Wix.com will acquire mobile loyalty CRM company Flok for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Internet website service provider Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will acquire customer loyalty platform Flok for an undisclosed sum.

Flok promises to help Wix provide a suite of CRM offerings for physical retailers wishing to increase engagement with their mobile-oriented customers.

The deal was announced in the same week as the disclosure of a significant investment position by Mangrove Investments, which may or may not be related.

Flok should be an capable addition to WIX' suite of digital presence offerings to businesses.

Target Company

New York-based Flok was founded in 2011 as LoyaltyBlocks by co-founders Ido Gaver and Eran Kirshenboim.

Flok has created a system that enables businesses to design their own loyalty mobile app to increase prospect and customer engagement.

The app creates a 'punch card' that is activated every time the user enters the retailers local store.

Retailers can also allow for in-app purchases, push notifications, chat and email messages to users.

Below is a brief explainer video:

(Source: Flok YouTube )

The company raised $18.9 million in funding from investors including General Catalyst Partners, Gemini Israel Ventures and Founder Collective.

Monthly pricing for the service ranges from $16.58 to $99.91.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

The acquisition price was not disclosed.

Related to the acquisition, Wix also stated , "The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Wix's non-GAAP operating results."

The target company was still at a relatively early stage of development and raised under $20 million in venture capital, so it is likely the acquisition price didn't exceed $40 million in total consideration.

Wix, which has historically offered businesses the ability to easily create an online presence, aims to grow its ecommerce suite for off-line retailers as well.

To that end, it just announced an integration with Square (NYSE:SQ) to provide its 98 million customers with the ability 'to accept online and in-person credit card payments.'

The company's acquisition of Flok is intended to continue to bolster its commerce-oriented offerings for physical retailers.

Flok's mobile-oriented application is a good fit for Wix' ambitions to allow retailers to manage their CRM via mobile or tablet devices.

WIX stock has reacted positively in the days after the announcement, increasing from $52.50 to $56 per share in the days since the deal was disclosed, a rise of 6.7%.

However, the jump in price was not a direct result from the deal announcement, rather from an SEC filing indicating Mangrove Investments and affiliates have disclosed a significant stake in the company.

It isn't known if the disclosure is connected to the acquisition of Flok.

In any event, assuming WIX didn't overpay for Flok, the new capability indicates that management is focused on continuing to take advantage of opportunities to grow its business, with a focus on off-line businesses.

That's a net positive for the stock aside from the Mangrove activity.

I write about IPOs, follow-ons, secondaries, and M&A. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.