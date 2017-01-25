OPEC Deal Is Sticking, But...

The nice thing about oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) is that they directly relate to oil supply and demand itself. It's great to hear what OPEC members say in the media but they can't get around price action itself. If everything they are trying to do can't get price to go up, it's going down. Sounds simple, but that's what price momentum is. Prices are lower since the cuts were implemented.

Price Action In Oil Matters

Oil is not a stock or an index. Stocks and indexes are based on perceptions around future earnings, cash flows, interest rates, economies and even whims. Oil prices are based more on supply and demand itself. Therefore global supply and demand can hedge in the open market based on expected needs or expectations of actual transactions.

Following the price (technicals) is really a fundamental exercise because it is the balance of global supply and demand in the world to some degree. Equity supply and demand is not directly related to supply and demand of the business' products itself like the oil price.

When we can decide on key levels and compare that to news we can understand on some level what's going on in the market.

What's going on in the market?

OPEC members decided on a historic cut of oil production with the sole intention of raising oil prices. What do you think oil prices should do based on that? Of course they should go up. If they start to go down, that means this historic effort is facing offsetting supply and demand pressures. Either supply is increasing or demand is decreasing offsetting OPEC's efforts.

Source: Interactive Brokers with Elazar lines and comments

(We use the ETF USO because it's heavily trafficked and frankly our models work better on ETFs than the straight futures and indexes. Because they are heavily traded their prices and levels carry more importance.)

Our near term support/resistance line (long line going across) for USO is 11.37. You can see on the chart above that action over the last year or so involved this line. Breaking below this line is bearish regardless of the news. As you can see a break below this line led to larger spills.

The smaller line is based on the jump when OPEC announced their production cuts on November 30th. That price in USO is 11.12.

If you are OPEC you hurt your fiscal income by cutting production so that oil will be much, much higher, correct?

If you are an OPEC nation and I told you that a month after you cut your fiscal income oil will be lower would you cut? Definitely not. You wouldn't have agreed. See the chart above. Since January 1's implementation prices are lower. That's why this price action is proving to be disappointing to OPEC. That could make nations itchy enough to even (dare we say) cheat at some point.

Other factors are holding back oil prices.

Oil trading below our annual support/resistance is bearish as well after such bullish OPEC news two months ago. That's a sign of negative "action."

But Is OPEC Sticking?

We'd guess OPEC is sticking. That makes it even worse if you are an OPEC member.

When looking at the spread between West Texas crude and Brent you can see disparities. If Brent is trading higher than West Texas it could be because it's relatively harder to get. That would hint to OPEC cutting.

Let's look.

Source: St Louis Fed

Going back to the 1980s you can see Brent led and sometimes WTI led.

In 2011 - 2014 you can see Brent led because Saudi Arabia was trying to put the US producers out of business. Oil was harder to get in Europe on a relative basis than the US so Brent led.

Let's zoom in.

Source: St Louis Fed

As we zoom in you see that Brent took the lead after November 30th when the cuts were announced. It's not a huge lead but it's a lead. That lead could be based on expectations of OPEC cuts but so far at least Brent is not below or equal to WTI. That gives us a hint that OPEC cuts are sticking to some degree.

The Saudi oil minister said this weekend,

"The actions taken by the Kingdom and many other countries has impacted the market in a tangible way and we have seen the impact in spot prices."

Wait a minute. "Actions taken" "have seen the impact in spot prices?" Cuts likely started January 1st. Prices are down since January 1st. Therefore this is actually a false statement.

Cuts did not impact spot prices, prices have been down since the cuts. Let us rephrase. "Actions taken" "have (not) seen the impact in spot prices." Great news, bad action. That's a bearish story.

Conclusion

Amazing OPEC news and, to use Saudi Arabia's term, "actions taken" have not helped oil go up. Oil has gone down since "actions taken." That is bearish.

