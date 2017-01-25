My Visit To The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

On January 23, 2017, my brother and I made our annual pilgrimage down to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), held in Vancouver at the Trade and Convention Centre West.

For those unfamiliar, VRIC is an annual gathering of junior mining companies, industry analysts, newsletter writers and, like your scribe, interested investors.

On Seeking Alpha, I largely focus my investing and writing on companies that are growing businesses. I have only written on two resource companies - Jaguar Mining and Morien Resources - and Jaguar is actually a small producer, rather than an asset-based speculation. I have found many other great writers here on SA that have a good grasp on the resource industry and have utilized their research on a few speculations until I can get my own knowledge up to speed.

The general attendance and mood was up from last year, just by my impression walking the conference. At this time last year, 2016's early run in gold hadn't taken place yet and the whole industry was trying to shake off the effects of a substantial bear market. I don't know if attendance figures will bear it out, but it was crowded at most booths and the quality of the companies presenting was better from prior years. You had a wide range of companies, from locational plays all the way up to producing juniors like Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF).

I generally eschew the keynotes, but had two key speakers I wanted to see - Brent Cook and Frank Curzio. Brent Cook has a newsletter Exploration Insights, but I know him better as a fixture on Canadian business television. Each time I see Mr. Cook speak, I tend to learn something, and not just the latest stock pick. While I find that his timing on stock picks is not often as good as I would like (probably because I don't subscribe to his letter), his approach to investing is what I like. He focuses on good resources, with good geology, and good infrastructure as his base. In one of his sessions, he illustrated the importance of grade as well as the type of intersections you can get, all by reading a press release. It also illustrated that the type of deposit can determine the grade by how much effort has to be expended on processing non-ore bearing ground. He is well worth following.

Mr. Curzio is a prominent newsletter, with a podcast I find very useful in learning about the overall markets called Wall Street Unplugged. In Mr. Curzio's presentation, he made a pretty good case that there could be some headwinds ahead for the resource sector (not a popular place for this sentiment) due to a number of tailwinds for the USD. The USD does not always correlate so strongly against precious metals, but it has for a number of years now. With inflation likely, rate hikes on the horizon and an expansionary fiscal policy in the US, the minimum is to have your resource position hedged with a long USD position. I tend to agree with Mr. Curzio on this point and would recommend his podcast as well.

The buzz of the conference, though, was Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK). NAK's Pebble project has been in limbo for years, tied up in regulatory hell with a very resistant EPA. With the election of Donald Trump, a new optimism has come that this project could be green lit, as CCI argues here. The share price has responded immensely in this time period:

NAK was brought up in several open forums. Mr. Cook is a notable skeptic of the infrastructure requirements for Pebble, but even he noted the massiveness of the resource base.

Another company with a lot of buzz was Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) and its Hot Maden project in Turkey. Taylor Dart has covered this company extensively and it is a favorite of Mr. Cook's as well. The corporate presentation was interesting as Mariana has a few other irons in the fire, notably in Argentina, but the company's value is driven by Hot Maden's expanding resource.

My brother and I also took the opportunity to talk to John Budreski, CEO of Morien Resources (OTC:APMCF), who I profiled most recently in November 2016. Mr. Budreski brought up several scenarios for the company. He noted that once its Donkin project goes live, they could be taken out by its partner Cline, another royalty player or they could go the other way and diversify by acquiring more royalties. He indicated that the conversations with Cline are detailed but sporadic; the latest information is that they are clearing out waste while they wait for the permit to start producing coal. With a $2m milestone payment coming in February and a very active NCIB in place, I continue to like Morien at these prices.

Overall, there was a cautious optimism at VRIC. Most companies talked about how well financed they were, and how prepared they were if there was another downturn. The bear market has left some serious scars with many in the industry, but has made it stronger for the next up leg. There is always a place for some speculations in a portfolio.

