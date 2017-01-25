You've probably heard the expression "canary in a coal mine" before.

And you might know the background as well.

If you're not familiar with the phrase or where it comes from, it involves coal mines. Obviously.

Early coal mines didn't have ventilation systems and as a result, they could experience build-ups of toxic gas like carbon monoxide. Apparently, canaries are especially sensitive to these toxic gases, so coal miners would carry a caged canary with them into the coal mine and as long as the canary was alive and singing, they knew the air was OK.

However, if the canary died, they knew it was time to get out of the mine as fast as they could.

Apparently, even as gas detection technology improved, canaries were still used for this purpose well into the 20th century.

Given the life or death consequences these coal miners faced, I think we can agree that a "canary in a coal mine" was an important warning system.

Just two weeks ago I was driving when, out of the blue, 3 lights on my dashboard lit up. One of them was flashing. Two of the lights, including the one that was flashing, I wasn't familiar with. The third was the "check engine" light.

So I went to Google and searched for "2008 Toyota 4runner" along with a description of the warning lights on my dash.

Turns out that this specific combination of warning lights is most often associated with a faulty gas cap that isn't keeping a good seal. After some more searches online which confirmed this diagnosis, I ordered a new gas cap from Amazon and used it to replace my old one.

According to the search results I found, they said it would take 3-4 days for the warning lights to go off after installing the new gas cap.

And 4 days later, I got in my 4runner, started it up, and there were no more warning lights.

In this case, perhaps you would consider this an important warning system, but it was hardly life or death.

With the canary in a coal mine, it served as a binary warning. There were only 2 indications. The canary was either alive or dead.

With the check engine light, it could have been one of many different issues going on with my car's systems.

I'm sure you can think of other "warning systems" in your life, personally and professionally.

But what warning systems do you rely on for your financial plan?

For many of you, it's the news.

And regardless of how sound your financial plan, there will always be news.

But is news an important warning system? Is it reliable?

I think not.

What about economic indicators like employment data or interest rates?

The list could go on forever if we consider all the variables and factors that many people, including some professionals, rely on as warning indicators.

But as the world turns and spins off news stories 24/7, as long as you have a plan and there have been no material changes in your life today or your goals for the future, you can ignore all the noise that most people consider warnings of varying degrees.

Yes, this is another angle where I'm encouraging you to focus on the things within your control.

But beyond that important concept, I'd like to touch on the legitimate warning signs that you should pay close attention to when it comes to your financial plan.

What if the market (and your investment portfolio) begins to drop in value? How much is too much?

Well, with your Wealthcare plan and your personalized "comfort zone," we'll always know how much your portfolio can fluctuate (up or down) before we'll need to consider adjusting one or more of your goals.

What if you got a new boss at work who you're butting heads with daily, and you're seriously questioning whether or not you can work another 5 years before retiring?

That's when it's time to run a "what if" scenario to see what adjustments need to be made in other areas of your plan to accommodate an earlier retirement, if that's the route you choose.

What if your 85-year-old Mom is having health issues and needs more of your time and attention. And maybe some financial support as well?

Again, let's get some numbers and create a what-if scenario to see how much you can help without putting yourself on a dangerous financial footing.

Many people mistakenly think that their financial plan and/or their portfolio is an on/off switch. Like it's a binary decision. The canary is either alive or dead.

In financial terms, they're either engaged and invested in their financial plan or they're wanting to sit on the sidelines and "wait for things to settle down."

However, when it comes to your financial plan, and you feel nervous or scared or anxious about your money, I encourage you to think of it more like a "check engine" warning light.

There's no harm in pausing to check your bearings and confirm you're on the right path to pursue what's important to you. And if you have questions or concerns, let's test them out in one or more planning scenarios.

Financial planning is really about an ongoing series of small, incremental adjustments and decisions.

It's not about big, wholesale changes where you can potentially do more harm than good.

So next time you're worried about the news, current events, your portfolio, interest rates or anything else under the sun, your first move should be to review your financial plan with your advisor and test your assumptions and/or explore new scenarios.

P.S. - If you'd like some musical accompaniment for this article, you might enjoy Canary in a Coal Mine by the Police from 1980.