Natural Gas Daily - Outlook In February Is Trending Colder

The latest Euro model update continues to be slightly warm biased, but increasingly shows higher HDDs.

Here's the latest comparison of the two in the 11-15 day outlook.

Source: Michael Ventrice

This is GFS.

Source: Michael Ventrice

As we have said before, traders will be more biased toward the ECMWF Ensemble as it's considered a better model, but traders can't ignore the 11-15 day outlook from the GFS any longer. The polar vortex that's expected to sweep across Western Canada and into the Northern States in the US will see HDDs materially increase and result in a hefty storage draw for the 2/10 week. As of right now, consensus is basing HDDs off of the ECMWF, so if the Euro changes in anyway and confirms the GFS model, then you can expect a rally in gas prices.

Another dominating weather pattern that's in the natural gas discussions today is the Western Pacific Oscillation pattern or WPO. Current forecasts are pointing to -WPO conditions by the second week of February, and the GFS outlook aligns with a -WPO set-up. If that's the case, then the Euro could be underestimating the severity of the upcoming cold blast.

In other news, natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) fundamentals remain tight despite this week being very warm. Storage draws for this week (1/27) are on pace to be right around -100 Bcf.

Overall, near-term bearish weather forecasts will be offset by more bullish long-term forecasts. The Euro continues to lean warm biased while other models are showing much higher HDDs. Consensus still expects -150 Bcf draws in February, and that's in stark contrast to what we are forecasting.

Today, we sold out of a name we bought in our Canadian natural gas basket found here. We sold Yangarra Resources (OTC:YGRAF, YGR.TO), and the outperformance from this equity pick is one of the many reasons why we favor owning natural gas producers over the commodity itself.

We remain bullish for the rest of our Canadian natural gas producer basket.

