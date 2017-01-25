United Technologies' (UTX) CEO Greg Hayes Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX)

Greg Hayes

Okay. Thank you, Brian and good morning, everyone. So 2016 a solid year for UTC we delivered on the commitments that we set back in December 2015 and today we reported adjusted EPS of $6.61 just a $0.01 above the high end of the outlook range that we provided. I think importantly sales $57.2 billion at organic growth of 2% and free cash flow to net income was 93% even with the continued investments in the Aerospace ramp. Hopefully with this course within our expectations with the range for the year and of course we continue to be disciplined with our capital deployment in 2016. We returned $4.3 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends on top of the $10 billion from 2015.

Looking forward to 2017 we remain confident in our full year targets. Adjusted EPS again in the $6.30 to $6.60 range and sales of $57.5 billion to $59 billion again with organic growth rate projected to be somewhere between 2% and 4% of course it’s on top of the 2% organic growth we reported in 2016.

2016 we saw a number of significant accomplishments across all the business units. Well Pratt & Whitney and our Aerospace Systems business had impressive years in the area of innovation and they achieved some noteworthy program milestones. We feel good about the GTF accomplishments that engine is now in service powering 46 A320neo and CSeries aircraft with more than 82,000 revenue hours.

We are also adjusting some variability issues on the GTF. We have some fixes identified and of course we’re supporting our customers in the field. With that though we remained very excited about the value proposition of the engine since we’re meeting or exceeding both the fuel and noise and the emission targets right out of the gate.

Pratt was also awarded the engine contract last year for the B-21 Raider. With that, Pratt has added another program to the already impressive military portfolio including the Joint Strike Fighter and the refueling tanker. Pratt’s military business was truly set up for a very bright future. Aerospace systems last year we supported 15 critical program milestones including first flights, entering the service and aircraft certification across the multitude of commercial, military and business jet platforms.

At Otis, 2016 marked the year of market segment gain for new equipment orders globally and most impressively in China. These gains were driven by higher engineering developments investments that was up almost 30% in the year. It was also helped by better market segmentation and improved sales coverage. But we’re not just investing in new products we’re also investing in service transformation including new IT platforms and digital tools for our 31,000 service technicians. All of this to increase our productivity and improve the customer experience.

As you know driving cost out of the business is part of DNA. As the example CCS expanded their margins by another 60 basis points in 2016. Over the last four years since 2012 Climate, Controls and Securities have achieved 400 basis points of margin expansion all along continue to increase R&D and spending. The investments of course drive new product introduction and last year CCS introduced over 100 new products into the market.

Aerospace Systems another great story; last year they had about $300 million of adverse impact from declines in their high margin legacy products and they were able to offset almost all of that through product cost reductions, lower E&D and lower SG&A really solid performance by Mr. Gitlin and team. So I’m pleased with the progress being made in each of the businesses and despite the continued macro uncertainties we’re confident in the UTC’s 2017 outlook. Our continued focus on the key priorities around innovation, execution, cost reduction and disciplined capital allocation were a major factor in achieving 2016 results and they will continue to help us meet our 2020 goals of delivering a long term sustainable growth at UTC.

With that let me hand it over and Akhil and Carroll to take you guys through the results. Akhil?

Akhil Johri

Thanks Greg. So let’s talk a little about Q4. We reported good performance in line with expectations and what we had said in December. Adjusted EPS of $1.56 was up 2% year-over-year. On a GAAP basis the earnings were $1.26 so that had $0.30 of restructuring and other significant items about $90 million from restructuring. We talked about some pension liability reduction initiatives that we had taken in October that we run out in October that came with a one-time non-cash charge of $423 million or about $0.32. We also redeemed some high coupon debt about $2.25 billion of that in November and that gave rise to $164 million or $0.13 charge also in the quarter partially offsetting that on the positive side, we had additional tax settlements within the US IRS and that gave us a benefit collectively between that and some French tax law changes of about $0.23 below the line that also we have pulled out of our adjusted EPS.

Overall cash flow came in strong 116% for fourth quarter, 93% of net income for the full year slightly above expectation, so pleased with that performance. If you look at the organic growth on Slide 3, no major changes in the trends that we were seeing throughout the year, just some minor puts and takes here. Americas for the commercial businesses had continued with a strong growth. Otis particularly up 4% in the quarter year-over-year that was on top of 10% growth that they had in Q4, 2015 over 2014 so again strong performance. CCS was up 2% largely on both residential and commercial HVAC showing decent growth.

Within EMEA actually the change the data decline that you see on the page it’s entirely a function of Middle East. Middle East sales saw the pressure from the order reduction that we’ve seen in prior quarter than were actually down 35% year-over-year for commercial HVAC and nearly 40% down year-over-year for the Otis new equipment business. Excluding that Europe was actually up low single-digit for Otis largely on the strength of new equipment business and CCS was down low single-digit. Asia was flat continued pressure from Otis. China new equipment which was down low double-digit 12% and both the CCS and Otis were both up in rest of Asia nicely.

Now Aerospace the quarter is not really meaningful because you’ll recall we had some volatility last year between third and fourth quarter as a result of the new logistic center that we had launched last year in Q3, so what is more meaningful certainly from my perspective is looking at the second half in totality and if you do that, we were up 4% to 5% for UTAS and Pratt combined in the second half which is more in line with what we expect in 2017 and going forward through our 2020 target, so in line with that so the fourth quarter numbers is not that meaningful there.

The interesting thing and encouraging thing frankly for me was being orders we saw pockets of improvements in some of our commercial businesses. Firstly for the first time this year on a quarterly basis CCS equipment orders were up. They were up 2% in fact if you include services they were up 6% year-over-year so an encouraging sign as we go into next year. Otis China new equipment orders were also flat on a dollar basis. Now we all know one quarter doesn’t make a trend, but this is still encouraging.

And as I said in December obviously Q1, 2017 we will see probably the lowest organic growth at CCS in terms of their full year outlook. We also expect EPS for first quarter to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.40 largely driven by two facts I think, if you look at our bridge for the full year that we shared with you in December. We expect $0.32 of good news from share buybacks or lower share counts. First quarter will have a smaller portion of that, so it’s only $0.04 to $0.05 good news in the first quarter. Secondly for the commercial business both Otis and CCS we expect to see better year-over-year profit performance in the second half than in the first half and so that’s impacting the first quarter to some extent, but overall pretty good start.

And with that let me hand it over to Carroll to walk through the BU detail. Carroll?

Carroll Lane

Thanks Akhil. I’m on Slide 4 and I’ll be speaking to the segment at constant currency as we usually do. And as a reminder there’s an appendix on Slide 14 with additional segment data that you can use as a reference. So Otis; in the quarter sales were flat to the prior year at constant currency while profit was down 4%, foreign exchange translation was a 1 point headwind to sales and earnings. Profit in the quarter benefited from higher service volume, productivity and mark-to-market FX tailwind. These benefits were more than offset by continued pricing pressure in China and EMEA as well as additional E&D investments.

New equipment sales were down 2% driven by low double-digit decline in China and close to 40% decline in the Middle East offsetting these headwinds we continue to see strong growth in North America with new equipment sales of 13% as well as solid growth in Europe. Europe was up 7%. Otis service sales were up 3% with continued growth in modernization and repair. Maintenance sales were up slightly. New equipment orders were up 3% in the quarter and saw a mid-teen growth in EMEA and low double-digit growth in Asia excluding China and this is partially offset by North America down about 20% of tough compares. You recall last year North America orders were up over 50% in the fourth quarter.

New equipment orders in China were flat on a dollar basis but up 5% in units and that’s despite a market estimated to be down mid-single-digit. For the full year operating profit was down about 6% in constant currency on 1% higher organic sales. Organic sales excluding China were up 4%. FX translation for the year had a 2 point unfavorable impact on both sales and profit.

Turning to Slide 5, Climate, Controls and Security sales were up 5% in constant currency in the quarter that was all due to acquisitions. Profits were up 5% driven by acquisitions and lower cost partially offset by around $15 million of impact from the devaluation of the Egyptian Pound. FX translation was a 2 point headwind to sales in earnings. Organic sales at CCS were flat this quarter with strength in North America residential HVAC offset by declines in Global, Fire and Security and Middle East commercial HVAC.

Transport refrigeration was down 1% with container down slightly and that was a sequential improvement after being down almost 30% through the third quarter. Commercial refrigeration was up 9%. Total equipment orders in CCS were up 2% for the quarter and up for the first time this year, if you all noted. Strong growth in commercial refrigeration up nearly 20% combined with high single-digit growth in fire and security products more than offset continued pressure in North America truck trailer.

Global commercial HVAC equipment orders declined 5% and that was primarily driven by the Middle East which was down over 50%. For the full year CCS grew operating profits by $130 million at actual FX with organic sales down 1%. FX translation for the year had an unfavourable 1 point impact to sales and profit. Operating profit growth was driven by continued productivity, restructuring gains and tailwinds from commodities.

Shifting to Aerospace on Slide 6. Pratt & Whitney’s sales were flat organically in the quarter. The military business saw low single-digit growth driven by OEM, development programs and aftermarket. We also saw growth in commercial OEM driven by favorable mix and development revenues. For the year, we delivered a total of 138 GTF engines and now support 13 operators in service. In the quarter we delivered 62 GTF engines supporting customer requirements and that was in the highest output for a quarter to-date on the GTF for Pratt.

Commercial aftermarket was down 6% in the quarter. In the large engine business the transactional aftermarket was up 3% and above tough prior year compares. However this strength was more than offset by unfavorable long-term contract adjustments for fleet management program. Pratt Canada aftermarket saw a growth in the quarter up 6%. Pratt operating profit was down $80 million driven by the unfavorable contract adjustments in the commercial aftermarket, additional ramp related costs and unfavorable mix in military engines and that did included the absence of F117. This was partially offset by tailwind from pension, FX and lower negative engine margin. For the full year organic sales were up 6% and operating profit was down $162 million. Higher negative engine margin E&D and ramp related investments were partially offset by drop through from the double-digit sales growth in the commercial aftermarket as well as tailwind from pension and FX.

Turning to Slide 7, Aerospace Systems operating profit was up 4% in the quarter on flat organic sales. Commercial OEM sales were down 1%. Continued growth on next generation platforms was more than offset by decline in legacy volumes. Commercial aftermarket was up 3% with 4% growth in parts and repair combined and a slight decline in provisioning. As we’ve seen throughout the year military sales declined in the quarter down 4% and that included the continued headwind from the completion of the C5 Nacelle retrofit program that wrapped up earlier in the year.

Operating profit growth was driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket sales. Continued cost reduction and pension tailwind partially offset by unfavorable commercial OEM mix and lower military volumes. In line with expectations full year operating profit was essentially flat on 2% organic growth. Strong performance in cost reduction offset new program mix in military volume headwinds.

And with that I’ll turn it back to Greg.

Greg Hayes

Okay, thanks Carroll. So overall 2016 no drama, at the end of the day. Lot of challenges throughout the year but good execution by the entire team as a result we were able to meet all the commitments that we laid out for the year, so that’s 2016. Let’s focus now on 2017 for just a second. Lot of challenges ahead of us. I think all of us recognized we’ve got a new administration in Washington which has an agenda to be friendly to business and I think, we’re anxious to see how all of that will play out certainly tax reform is the biggest single item that we’re focused on this year.

On top of that, however there is always the issue of FX. We recall we’ve pegged the Euro at 1.05 to the $1, we’re little bit better than that today. I think it’s 107 but FX remains a watch item for the year especially with the impacts of tax reform potentially impacting the exchange rates. We are also of course closely watching the economic environments on both China and Europe our second and third largest markets. Also of course what happens with BREXIT and also the elections in France and Germany will create some uncertainty as we move through the year.

Despite all of this, I’m very confident we have a portfolio industry leading businesses. We’ve got a global footprint, we got a global scale, we got a strong balance sheet as well as an experienced management team. All of those things give me a high confidence in our ability to deliver on the guidance that we wait out of month ago. We, of course, remain committed to the key priorities, we’re going to continue to innovate for growth. We’re increasing R&D investments in both Otis and CCS and we’re going to continue to drive cost out through restructuring and product cost reduction.

We also remained disciplined in our capital allocation. We recalled last year we had to place over $1 billion to $2 billion for M&A, we ended up only doing about $700 million but again trying to be disciplined with your money. This year we’ve got a place over $3.5 billion for share buyback and $1 billion to $2 billion for M&A again. High confidence that we’ll continue to buy back stock as we continue to see intrinsic value of UTC significantly in excess of the current share price.

In total we remain on track to return $22 billion to shareowners from 2015 to 2017. Entire organization is focused on execution and meeting these commitments. These include commitments to both our customers, our shareowners and our employees. We’ve never been better positioned for growth. We get strong backlog and these great four global franchises that all provide recurring revenues and resilient business model. UTC is uniquely positioned to deliver shareholder value well into the future.

So with that let me stop and open it up for questions. Brian?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question will come from the line Sam Pearlstein with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Sam Pearlstein

Can you talk a little bit more about the Pratt and Whitney aftermarket? You mentioned a long-term contract impact, I'm trying to - I guess can you size it? Is it one time; is it something that is ongoing? And is there any way to read into that how you were able to get price in terms of the fourth quarter because that's usually when we would see the pull forward in terms of - that’s probably more the parts side.

Greg Hayes

Yes, Sam I think you’re exactly right. The contract adjustments we typically see these on a quarterly basis at Pratt. We go through all of our - I think we got some 80 long-term contracts out there with the airlines and we look at each one of these every quarter because there’s some issues that we’ve seen in the V2500, we went back and we had some negative adjustments on some long-term contracts specifically related to the V program. Again I would say it’s not a one-off it’s just something we look at every quarter. We recall, we get good news, some quarters we get bad news, some quarters. This year I think net probably $200 million of bad news on these contract adjustments, but I wouldn’t read anything into it. The good news of course is, we’re selling more spare parts and you saw that I think first spare parts were up 3% or so in the fourth quarter and that was off of a really difficult compare for the 2015 where I think we were about 19%. So wouldn’t read anything into it, I think it was just kind of one off thing at Pratt clearly something we had anticipated as we started looking at this. And the reason Pratt’s got at the low end of the guidance range for the year.

Akhil Johri

Keeping mind Sam that for the full year, Pratt commercial aftermarket was 10% up which is exactly what I think we had said sometime middle of the year. So we’ve seen some good strength on the transactional side as Greg side. Some of it was driven by some of these issues that we’ve seen unfortunately the reverse side of that shows up in our FMP contracts and so the net-net is still a pretty good solid story.

Sam Pearlstein

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Carter Copeland with Barclays. Please proceed.

Carter Copeland

Greg, I wanted to ask about the GTF and just what you guys have been seeing in terms of in-service reliability. Clearly you’ve been swapping out some engines there’ve been some to come off wing. I just wondered if you could speak to, how that’s trending and what you guys are seeing in terms of delivery to spare engines and how that trended versus your original expectations and just sort of what the implications are for how that engine is performing given it’s got such a high level of FMP’s.

Greg Hayes

Carter, that’s a good question. As we exited the year, we saw really two issues around the durability I would say with engine. We’ve got 82,000 hours now in service on the engine and we’re starting to see some issues out there but it’s really related to two specific things and one we’ve been talking about since probably the middle of last year which is the combustor liner is not having in some harsh environments like India. We’re not getting the light bottom that combustor liner that we had expected so there is a redesign that’s being implemented we’ll get those out there in service later this year. Second issue is, oil seal or a carbon seal where we’re seeing again some premature failures on that. We’re working with the supplier on that to correct that, again we’ve got a fix in place it should be delivered by about May I think of this year.

So these are annoying things for the airlines, they obviously closed them some disruption. We’ve got a lot of spares out there to try to keep the fleet runnier than the fact, we’ve been doing a pretty good job with supporting them. It is still a pain for the airline so a little bit of noise in the system but I would characterize it as typical of a new program introduction and we exited the year on a good trajectory for production. I think we built 62 engines in the fourth quarter. This year we’re going to build 350 to 400 big chunk of those, over 50 off those engines will be spares to again to support the fleet going up there to make sure when we do have these issues the customers are not impacted too much so, just normal growing pains in any new engine. But I would say nothing causing us to lose a lot of sleep.

Akhil Johri

And Carter just to put in perspective, you know this industry better than I do but certainly to put in perspective historically when we introduced engines in addition to some teething pains, we also struggled with fuel burn and some of the other commitments and the good news is that, this time at least those key performance characteristic are being met right out of the box and that’s unusual and so that makes us feel good. The gear architecture is holding up very well and so the fundamentals of the engines are still very sound and it delivers the fuel performance. So some teething issues will get through this is always part of what happens and the good news is, we’re catching these early and we will fix these as soon as we can.

Greg Hayes

Thank you. To Akhil’s point too, Carter I would just say I think the gear system has performed flawlessly and this oil seal issue that we talk about has nothing to do with the gear system. So medium [ph] fuel burn we’re doing everything, there is been no order cancelations. It really just normal new product introduction issues that everybody goes through.

Carter Copeland

And just as a clarification on that topic, do you build in cushion into the long-term service agreement to account for this sort of stuff?

Greg Hayes

Yes, absolutely. We take a look at all of these contracts. You build in a warranty cushion if you will in terms of but, you’re going to have to get away for the first couple of years. So we don’t see any big drama on the long-term FMP’s as a result of this. Again we’ve got fixes identified, we get them in the fleet this year. These contracts less or run over 10 plus year, so there is not flying the hours which is the good news.

Carter Copeland

Great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Lucy Guo with Cowen and Company. Please proceed.

Lucy Guo

This is Lucy on for Cai. Can you talk about the moving parts of the Trump administration policies in terms of any tax cuts or the border adjustments and whatever manufacturing implications maybe?

Greg Hayes

Sure, Lucy. Well first of all, we obviously have been following the Trump administration closely in terms of what you’re talking about on tax reform and it looks like we’re going to be following the Chairman Brady blueprint out of Ways of Means which would lower the top rate to somewhere around 20% eliminate the deductibility of interest but also provide for immediate expensing of capital, also provide for a territorial system which is really good news for us because as you know we’ve got about $6 billion of cash sitting overseas that we can’t bring back to the US, very cost effectively, so we look at this as a huge opportunity to again drive growth in the business and growth here in the US by being able to bring cash back.

There is still some question mark around border adjustability and we are net exporter, so if that were to remain in place probably a positive for us, but again there is a lot of moving pieces in tax reform and we will be actively involved in the debate. Again the good news is, if it does happen this year it’s going to be a net positive for the US economy.

Lucy Guo

Great and can you just say, is it net positive or favorable or not?

Greg Hayes

Well I would like to say it’s going to be a net positive but as you know Lucy, the devil is always in the detail around taxes. Our reflective tax rate is about 28%, if they drop the rate to 20% or even 15% obviously that would be helpful. Lose the deductibility on interest which you know we’ve got about $1 billion of interest expense a year so that would hurt. Again it will all be what happens in the transition rules too and how do you transition in the lower rate, how do you transition in the border adjustability. But net-net I think it’s positive even if our effective tax rate doesn’t drop all the way down to 20% just having access to foreign in cash to territorial system is a very, very positive net for the US economy.

Lucy Guo

That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Howard Rubel with Jefferies. Please proceed.

Howard Rubel

Greg, you’ve talked a lot about innovation and focus on new products R&D is up a little bit and in 2016, where are you initiatives for 2017 and what will see the spending on other than obviously improving GTF?

Greg Hayes

Yes, so if you think about we spent about $2.3 billion. We saw probably the biggest increase percentage wise at Otis and then I think it’s just some deferred maintenance where we haven’t been spending enough on new product introduction. So you’ll see Otis, E&D go up a little bit again this year as we look both to introduce new products as well as to help on the service side as under the service tools. As far as the Aerospace businesses go, Pratt ought to start coming down the E&D curve here relatively soon, I think we’ve got one more big, first we have got the MRJ certification I think that happens in the first quarter. We got Embraer out there. I think once those get behind us, we should start to see E&D tail off and trying to deal these reliability problems has caused a little bit of additional E&D but that’s not really significant.

I’m saying that Aerospace Systems I think we ought to see that numbers start to tail off as you get some of these new program introductions behind us.

Howard Rubel

And then just as a follow-up on Otis. You very much called out the change in trajectory with orders and it sounds like there is a lot of organizational items that went into this. Could you elaborate a little bit on this customer touch or what is it in the organization that made for this change?

Greg Hayes

So a couple of things I would say, Howard. One thing is, Philippe is putting a management team we still have the typical Otis structure which is really based on branch offices and regions but we now have a President of Service Business, we also have a President globally of the new Equipment business and the idea here is to drive commonality and to drive best practices across all of the Otis organization and sometimes you should know when a decentralized organization like Otis things might not always be as easy to change as you would like. And so I think Philippe with this new organization is really encouraging the collaboration and trying to again push best practices throughout the entire organization.

For instance we look at our business in Japan, we’ve got cancelation rate of less than 2%, globally it’s north of 5%. So I think we can learn in Japan. Similarly what we’re doing with new products coming out of France and coming out of Spain. I think we can do some things and use some of that knowledge to help us in our businesses here in North America and South America. So a lot of things to do from the organizational standpoint but the key is focus. The new equipment market again very competitive. It’s about driving cost on the service side. It’s about including the customer experience.

We talk about these 31,000 service mechanics at Otis. Those are the touch points for our customers. Those are the people that represent Otis to the customer and giving those folks the right tools is imperative. We are starting rolling out some of these digital tools in Hong Kong here in the fourth quarter. We’ll roll out digital tools to about half of the service technicians this year that will cover about 75% of our total service sales so, a lot of things to do, a lot of best practices and it starts at the top of having the right organization, but I think Philippe and team are on track.

Akhil Johri

Yes, on the new equipment side Howard I think some of the more encouraging things I have seen is really thorough segmentation of the market looking specifically targeted sales force additions. So seeing markets where maybe it’s a tier 3 city in China or Bangalore in India where we are underrepresented vis-à-vis some of the other sales people from other companies and adding selectively sales force in those markets to provide better coverage, so it’s really a very deep down analysis with targeted investments beyond just the new products staff and other things that Greg talked about. So really happy with the projects we’ve seen on the equipment side there.

Howard Rubel

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Julian Mitchell from Credit Suisse. Please proceed.

Julian Mitchell

My question was on Otis. You talked back in December about maybe a slightly narrowing or at least leveling out of the price mix headwind in 2017 for Otis. I was just wondering in China it does like as if the price and mix declines are kind of narrowing in your order book at least, maybe just give some color around that?

Akhil Johri

Julian I would say differently because it did narrow. If you think about it, our orders were up in units 5% and dollars were flat, right so the gap was only 5 points this time compared to a larger gap that we’ve seen in the earlier quarters. On the pricing side, we did see pricing pressure go down to 6% to 7% range from the 9% range that we’ve seen before and if you recall from our December conversation that is what our plan is for next year. Now obviously one quarter does not make a trend and the local team would still say it’s very competitive out there in China, a lot depends on what happens with the policies on the real estate side and the housing markets in China. But certainly Q4 was a little more encouraging than what we’ve seen for the first three quarters.

Julian Mitchell

Thanks and just a quick follow-up, did you see the same in Europe, how’s the pricing in the EMEA sort of particularly aftermarket business right now.

Akhil Johri

Unfortunately not much of a change there, so Europe service business has seen similar level of pricing pressure that we’ve seen historically. The real thing there that will change that as you know is two things. One is inflation because most of our contracts have built in price increases related to customer price inflations etc. and we’ve seen virtually no sign of that, so that starts to change that will automatically ease some of the pricing pressure. The second thing that will probably change that dynamic will be greater strength in the new equipment business because that will better conversion and it will also drive a little easing of the comparative pressure on some of the people.

So there at least we saw some signs, the new equipment orders in Europe excluding Middle East were up 13% for the year. Right. That’s a pretty strong sign of new equipment project, the modernization side is also up strongly. The backlog for modernization in Europe was up over 30%, so when you look at those data points it’s encouraging but really not much change in the service pressure yet. It is a long-term story it will probably take another year or two before we will see that.

Julian Mitchell

Understood. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of David Strauss with UBS. Please proceed.

David Strauss

Greg, F35 obviously the new administration have taken a lot of interest in that pushing on the cost side, given you’re the engine provider can you talk about how you might be participating in that as well?

Greg Hayes

Just to be clear, we negotiate separately from Lockheed on the engine, we negotiate directly with the Joint Program Office, the JPO. As we’ve said for number of years we remain committed to a cost curve that we establish back in 2010, which is essentially an 88% learning curve meaning that every time we double production we’ll take the price or the cost down by about 12% and we remain on that 88% learning curve. I think we’re just on lot - LRIP 11 negotiations right now [indiscernible] drama with us and JPO on cost as we continue to meet the commitments we have there. Obviously Lockheed has got some work to do, but I think even Mrs. Houston [ph] said yesterday they’re coming down to cost to curb nicely as well, they’ll have a JSF out there next a lot less than $90 million from over $100 million today. So there is cost reduction coming, volumes are picking up and it’s a great aircraft. I think if you ask the Marines, they like the aircraft in service and certainly the Israelis and some of the other foreign buyers are very happy with the aircraft. So there’s always going to be pressure on price what is the biggest DOD procurement program in history. But I think Lockheed is committed to continue cost reduction as Pratt & Whitney.

David Strauss

Okay, thanks and as a quick follow-up on the outlook call Greg I think you talked about the idea that, we could see share repurchase come down significantly in 2018 relative to 2017 more of a focus on M&A and dividend. Could you just expand a little bit on that and your thinking there? Thanks.

Greg Hayes

Yes, so as we think about, we’ll do about $3.5 billion of additional share buyback this year. Which is a little bit above the historical norm, so remember back in late 2015 we committed to this $22 billion of capital redeployment or capital returning to shareholders, we’re on track to do that. As I think about when we get to 2018, 2019 we’ll probably go back towards that $2 billion a year, $1 billion to $2 billion a year of share buyback. We need to do a little less than a $1 billion a year just to offset dilution so that’s I would say the minimum number out there. But we’ll continue to be judicious in terms of where we spend the capital. I’m not looking to do big M&A, but again if you get cost or if you get tax reform this year you could actually see it a little bit different capital allocation because maybe you can take the dividend off if you know you can get access to your foreign cash. Well right now as you know about half of our cash is generated overseas and most of the cash is going out, it’s for US purposes like the dividend, like debt repayment, etc. so happy to access to that foreign cash through tax returns I think it will be very beneficial to us and allow us to really look at this whole capital allocation strategy that we have.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Nigel Coe with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.

Nigel Coe

Greg, just turning back to the V mark that you took on the long-term contracts. I am sorry if maybe you provided more color, I was going back and forth on another call. But can you maybe just provide a bit more color on what drove those adjustments? And given that you review these contracts periodically, to what extent do you think there could be further contract adjustments over the next 12 months?

Akhil Johri

Nigel, as you know the way the process works is, we’ve got about 80 contracts that Greg mentioned earlier and we look at them on a quarterly basis and as we have more data on cost performance or the product performance that factors into re-estimating the overall cost, it’s also a function of what time period the contract is in and if it’s eight years out of 10 already done, there may be a [indiscernible] catch up for which has a larger impact than normal and I think some of what you saw in this quarter was a function of that. Again no surprises here we kind of knew as we saw the transactional spares come in stronger as a result of couple of these technical issues we’ve talked about. There the impact on the FMP’s was going to be adverse and that’s what we’ve factored into our guidance and was affected as well as in Q3, so I think periodically as we do these things, we catch up. But I think it’s behind us I don’t expect that.

Greg Hayes

I think the issue that’s caused the re-estimation bad news a specific durability issue that we saw on V related to a part that supplied from one of our partners. We’re in the process of campaigning the fleet because we had to the campaign the fleet, it’s been a little bit more expensive when we do the overhauls in the shops, but to Akhil’s point that means we are also selling a lot more spare parts and to those non-FMP customers. This is not a flight safety issue, this is just kind of one of those things that you encounter with an engine that been out there for a while, not a big surprise we knew this was coming but there shouldn’t be, to Akhil’s point more bad news related to this issue. I think we’ve gone through all the contracts and done all the catch up that we need to do.

Nigel Coe

Great, thanks that’s great color. And then just switching back to Otis pricing. Obviously good news directionally on that. Do you think that the pricing umbrella in China is getting, do you think that’s reflective of just the broad pricing in China or is this, do you think this is Otis specific and any color on market share trends would be helpful too?

Akhil Johri

Clearly on the market share that’s an easy question to answer right now because we’ve seen 4% to 5% growth in our unit orders and we know that the market is declined by about 5%, so I think that clear demonstration of a share gain and this is just China I’m talking about. I think if you do the similar analysis in most parts of the world, you will see the Otis new equipment business in orders has done really well and gain share for being on a global basis, this year that’s really encouraging. On the pricing side, Nigel I think while pricing pressure has always been in China it used to be in the 3% to 5% range. It escalated a little bit to the 8%, 9% type of level early in 2016 and that was partly a function of the fact that the market declined in unit terms for the first time in many years and therefore people were responding to it through price reduction. I think that is not something that can sustain forever, so we’re seeing a little reduction on that. But on the other hand, you also see commodity prices going up so I think that may have some impact on pricing as well. we’ll see how it all plays out, but as you know our guidance is for 5% to 6% decline in pricing next year for Otis new equipment business and similarly on the CCS business we expect slight decline in pricing there, low single-digit which are both better than we have experienced in 2016.

Nigel Coe

That’s great color. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Jason Gursky with Citi. Please proceed.

Jason Gursky

Sorry, if this is already been covered. Actually been having a bout between a couple of different calls. But on Geared Turbofan I think you said 64 units delivered in the quarter, you confirm that and then just talk about the ramp as we move into 2017 and 2018, some updated thoughts on that.

Akhil Johri

Sure. 62 Jason to just correct that data point, 62 units in fourth quarter. And the good news is that the run rate in December was exactly lined with what we need in the first quarter and January so far has been trending okay as well and this is largely on the translate side, which is what we’ve talked about a lot. There is key data points that we track, that Greg looks at almost on a weekly basis. If the yield and the throughput from the fan blade facility and that’s trended up, so we’re at about 80% yield on the fan blade facility and a throughput down to 45 days. Both those are significant improvement from where we were in June of last year, so feel a lot better about our plans there. As you know IHI our partner had certified their facility in fourth quarter and now are going to start producing parts fan blade in first quarter this year, plus we’re making excellent progress on the second facility in Michigan which will add capacity in the second quarter of this year.

So given all those actions, we feel a lot better about the fan blade situation and overall industrial plan for Pratt, GTF production capabilities and feel very good about being able to deliver the 350 to 400 that is our goal for this year.

Greg Hayes

Just to add some color there, Jason we reviewed this in detail yesterday with the Pratt team. There’s about 1,200 engineered components out of GTF and Pratt is engineering responsibility for about 1,000 of those. Off that 1,000 in Pratt has responsibility for there is literally six parts where we have some concern about availability to MRP and there is a plan for each one of those parts as well as the other 1,000 parts that are out there. So this, there will always be challenges as we’re ramping up new engines. There’s always learning that you’re going to see out there. But I feel very good about what the Pratt team has put in place in terms of leadership and in terms of the analytics around understanding what’s going on the supply and understanding where the shortages might and working aggressively to address those things.

Jason Gursky

Okay, great. One last clarification question here. You suggested second half profit in the commercial business and I couldn't hear whether you said CCS or in Otis, second-half profitability is better than the first half. Can you confirm which business it was? And then what are the major drivers of that ramp and kind of what are the risks there?

Akhil Johri

Sure. So in the case of CCS, Jason it’s just a function of the organic growth because as you saw the order rates in Q4 came up but we still expect the trend would be relatively low organic growth in first quarter for CCS and then that order rate will continue to drive better organic growth in the second half. So it’s more a function of superior organic growth later in the year driving better profitability at CCS. In the case of Otis, as you know we are still in the process of making strategic investment as Greg described a little bit about, so there will be more cost upfront before we start to see the returns on that. The second point is pricing pressure in China is more intense in the first half because of what we saw in the order book in the third and second quarter this year which gets translated into sales in the first half. So I think Otis similarly will see better profit in the second half on a year-over-year basis than in the first half.

Jason Gursky

That’s great. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Ron Epstein with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed.

Ron Epstein

Maybe a little more detailed question on the GTF. Just kind of surveying around some of the folks looking at it closer. It seems like you guys are on the fifth generation of combustor for the engine. Does that fall in the realm of normal for a new engine, five combustors? It seems like a lot to me. I don't know. Any thoughts?

Greg Hayes

So I think your math is little off to - let me, so the first 17 engines went out what we would say was the first combustor, we knew that had to be upgraded and in fact, so the B combustor is the current configuration that’s out there in the fleet field. As I talked about some of the durability issues that we’re having the combustors, the B version of combustor is not having the life that we would hold it to have in these very harsh environment so like India and so we’ve actually got one more combustor redesign on the way, we’ll have that in place later this year. So I’m not sure where you got five, but we’re clearly working on the third version which we think will give us the expected life that we had committed to airlines and again it’s one of those things where you don’t know until you get out there in the service and not all operators are having issues with the combustors, but the ones that are it certainly painful and so we’re working aggressively with spares to make sure that they’ve got the right level spares out there to be able to deal with this lower than expected life on the engine.

Ron Epstein

Okay, cool. And maybe one more follow-on kind of along the same lines. One management team ago the goal was set forth that maybe one day you guys would be able to sell engines at breakeven OE. And given that the GTF compared to its closest competitor has what, 30% fewer parts, right? So there is less and it. Is that still a goal that one day you could sell these things at breakeven as opposed to losing money every time you ship one?

Greg Hayes

You know I had a dream just like Akhil had a dream that one day we would be able to sell these and breakeven but the fact to the matter is, just with the market dynamics out there and a very competitive marketplace pricing just does not allow us or the market doesn’t allow us to sell these new engines at anything other than a loss. The good news is, I think longer term value is still there, the IRR and the GTF program still north, well north of our cost to capital and we continue to see opportunities to improve that. So this is a game not for the faint of heart, Ron you know that and these are long-term programs, returns come in the later years. The good news is, most of the investment is behind us, we’re going to continue invest in negative engine margin for the foreseeable future. But three, four years from now we start seeing the first overalls on these engines is going to be very profitable with Pratt & Whitney. So again we all dreamed about breaking even and getting real value upfront, but unfortunately the market did not allow us to do that.

Akhil Johri

The other thing, Ron. I think is we’re being very disciplined and selective with regard to the campaigns as well. I think if you look at and some of that shows up in our market share, we’re not chasing market share here, but we’re chasing more profitable part of the engine portfolio and trying to make sure that we are being disciplined and at least tilt that windmill a little bit. So that’s part of what we need to do.

Ron Epstein

Got you, got you. And then maybe one last one. A while back there was some talk about maybe doing a big sister to the GTF, right, a higher thrust engine. If an aircraft OE were to do a middle of the market airplane, and there is some speculation that one based in Seattle may. Would you guys want to do an engine for that? I mean, what’s your thought on doing a wide body version of the GTF?

Greg Hayes

Would we want to do an engine, of course we would want to do an engine, Ron. I think the question always goes back to the business case and you have to make sure that the economics for a single point aircraft and that goes to how big is the market, that goes to what pricing looks like, that goes to as well, whether or not it’s going to be one or two engines offered on the aircraft. So all of those things will go into our decisions were obviously working with that company in Seattle on trade studies on the engine, just like they’re not committing to, I’ll say we’re not going to commit to it and we’ll see what happens with the economics. As you know in the airline business it’s all about cost, cost and cost and we’re trying to make sure that whatever product that we have out there can meet the very stringent guidelines around cost, while also delivering on the fuel burn and other key parameters for this new engine, so we’ll see.

Ron Epstein

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Doug Harned with Bernstein. Please proceed.

Doug Harned

On Otis in China, if I go back a while ago, you used to talk about margins, OE margins in China as running kind of at the same level as Otis overall back in those days it was kind of a 20% type level. But recently, since we have seen these price declines and they may be slowing some but if we are down 6% now, we were down 9% before. When you think about Otis margins in China, where are they headed now for OE? I mean are we looking at something that has a lot more pressure on it than we have seen in the past? Or have you been able to get cost down in a commensurate way?

Akhil Johri

Yes, so I think the answer is yes and yes. The team in China has been very good at getting cost out of the supply base that’s step number one and then they have also been consolidating the operations within China to make sure that we have a common supply chain, we have a common management team, managing the supply chain, factories have been shut down and consolidated. So I think the team’s very active at ensuring that we can offset and thus far they have been successful although you’re right that there is increasing pressure, pricing pressure is greater, commodity prices are starting to become more of a problem now but we still remain committed to trying to keep the margin that are pretty good level on the OE side in China.

Doug Harned

And then on the service side, I mean a big part of this is trying to get the attachment rates up. And you saw the regulatory reform, it has been about two years now in terms of meeting service contracts for elevators that have been installed. What does the attachment rate look like now and how are you seeing the trends both in your service volume as well as service margins?

Greg Hayes

As we look at the attachment rates, they’re still around 35-ish percent.

Akhil Johri

Improved slightly.

Greg Hayes

Yes, which improved slightly over the last couple of years. The problem in China on service from a profitability standpoint is still lack of density in many of the routes. It’s fine in the tier 1 cities, but we’re still struggling on the profitability side. So service margins are pretty close to what you see on the new equipment side, you don’t see the big differentiation that should change overtime, but part of this too regulation in China which requires two service mechanics when we visit an elevator as oppose to one, so that’s driving cost up. We expect I think service this year will probably grow another 10% in China, feel very comfortable with that. The key for us that was actually getting the service technicians, we need to hire over 1,000 people again this coming year to meet the demand for these higher levels of service.

So again it’s a very long-term gain for service in China. Service didn’t start, the market is still new relatively speaking. So we’ll get there eventually, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work and more investment I would say on the Otis side, but that is ultimate price as the service portfolio. There’s over 2.5 million elevators in service in China today. There is lot of opportunity there.

Akhil Johri

The conversion rates Doug within the Otis business in China as you know and we talked about this before, the higher end the conversion rates are even closer to the western markets which you would expect because they are people, the customers are more reliant on and they’re more careful about making sure they have the right people doing the maintenance work. But on the lower end, it is significant the regulation hasn’t quite kicked in yet.

Doug Harned

But is there a point where we should expect this to really take off? In other words, do you have goals for volume, market share those sorts of things that would give you the kind of density you want at a certain point in time? I am trying to understand when we can see this as an important contributor, if it is 10 years away or if it is three years away.

Greg Hayes

It’s probably five year away, Doug. I think about we got about 165,000 under current maintenance contracts, maybe 175,000 through December. We’ve got another probably 50,000 out there under current this like one year service warranty that we give. So I think once you get north of 250,000 to 300,000 elevators again to big country, you need density, once you get to that level, I mean we should start to see profitability increase. Again this is, it’s still new business and there’s still a lot of work to do to get the workforce trained and to get the efficiency and the service technicians up to the efficiency levels that we see in the rest of the world.

Doug Harned

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Steve Tusa - JP Morgan. Please proceed.

Steve Tusa

On the GTF, just to make sure that we are kind of reading the comments right. You are still saying that the 2018 peak loss is intact and there is not risk that there is extra cost on top of that just to make that clear, right?

Akhil Johri

Yes. No change to the outlook of a $1 billion of negative engine margin in 2018.

Steve Tusa

Right, okay. And then on CC&S [ph] for the year I think it is kind of like a mid-single-digit type of increase in profit you said it is going to start a little slow. Will it still grow here in kind of both quarters here in the first half? Just trying to judge the magnitude of the ramp expected in the second half of the year.

Akhil Johri

I would say, I think the CCS team would be very disappointed if they don’t go there. So use to delivering profit growth every quarter that they would be disappointed if they don’t grow. Now the magnitude of that is, can be questioned and that’s what I was referring to more than their ability to grow earnings there, a very determined team and they know that - shareholder value that’s created by growing on.

Steve Tusa

Okay. And that's for the first half, right? Growing profits?

Akhil Johri

Yes, but at very low rate, probably compared to the second half.

Steve Tusa

Okay. And any change on the price cost dynamics there given a bit of a move up and kind of a bit of a backup recently in commodities?

Akhil Johri

Certainly CCS will not see the kind of commodity tailwind they saw in 2016 and that pressure has been there a little bit. The pricing side still has to play out, as you know the biggest pricing plays out in the residential market and for that the list prices are up, I think all competitors have done that. We’ll have to just see how it plays out as the market goes into the cooling season.

Steve Tusa

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Akhil Johri

Thank you, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. This is all the time we have for questions today. So now it is my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Mr. Greg Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for closing comments and remarks. Sir.

Greg Hayes

Okay, thanks Brian. Thank you all for listening in. I would just remind everybody 2017 has lot of challenges out there, but we remain highly confident in the guidance that we’ve got. And again for us it’s about execution this year, execution, execution and we’re confident we got the right team to do that. So Carroll and his team will be around through the rest of the day [indiscernible] answer any questions you guys might have. Thank you guys all for listening and have a great day. Take care.

