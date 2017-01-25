What Does The Post-Election Winning Streak Predict For The Year Ahead?

If history is any guide the answer is: not much at all.

What, one might wonder, might that interesting tidbit of information auger for the year ahead.

The folks at Bespoke Investing put out one of their always-interesting market-observer articles on Tuesday, "The Smoothest Transition Ever," in which they show that of all the presidential transition periods (election to inauguration) since the beginning of the Dow Jones Industrial Average the one we've just experienced was the smoothest since 1929. They base this on DJIA performance which recorded the second-highest gain for any of the 16 changes of administrations.

Interesting tidbit from which one might try to infer any number of things, I suppose. It did get me thinking though. As we know, it's a well-documented historical fact that Democratic administrations are characterized by greater market gains than Republican administrations. So I wondered how those pre-inauguration weeks compared to subsequent market movement. To get there, I took Bespoke's table and added another column for the DJIA performance for each first year of the new administrations.

Here it is:

What's interesting is that the big losers for the election to inauguration period had the best first years: The DJIA lost over 16% following Franklin Roosevelt's election, the second biggest loser. It gained 64.6% in his first year for the greatest first-year gain for any new administration. The biggest post-election drop came following Obama's election; the DJIA was -17.4% in those few weeks. Over the next year the DJIA gained 33.4%, the second biggest gain of the set.

And what about the big post election gains? The biggest, by a wide margin, came prior to Hoover's inauguration with a 21.8% uptick from election day to inauguration day (which was six weeks longer at that time). That was followed by a year that lost 12.9% and we all know where it went over the course of Hoover's full term.

Prior to this year's 7.62% gain, Eisenhower's post-election bump of 6.6% was second to Hoover's. At the end of the first year of Ike's term the gain was a meager 0.4%.

JFK's post-election market reaction came in next behind Eisenhower's (6.1%). At the end of his first year the DJIA was up another 10.5%. And the first George Bush's administration also produced a rare double-win in these categories: 5.1% pre-inauguration and another 19.8% for the first year.

The market was none too excited about Reagan's victory if the mid-pack 1.44% gain post-election is any indication. And it was much less pleased at the end of Reagan's first year as it had given up -11% by that point.

So, we see only two post-election periods where the DJIA moved up (JFK and GHWB) following pre-inauguration winning streaks, but the biggest first year wins followed the biggest post-election losing periods.

Here's a chart to illustrate the relationships.

What's clear from this chart is that the correlation between the post-election to inauguration market response and the subsequent year's response is negative. Weakly negative on the Republican side and strongly so for the Democrats. One could posit all sorts of explanations, but they would be nothing but guess work. One point that is hard to ignore is that the two presidents who were considered as being the most threatening to American business interests when elected ended their first years with the biggest gains of any new administration, while presidents coming into the White House with what seemed to be a strong business constituency saw the stock market falter in their first years.

The big point is that Bespoke's observation has almost no predictive value. Not that they remotely suggest it does, mind you; they're much too bright for that sort of nonsense. But for those looking to draw some rosy conclusion from the post-election upswing this time around, be aware that there's nothing in the historical record to support it.

