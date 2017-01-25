Nokian, The Master Of White Hell

In my first article regarding Nokian Tyres (OTC:NKRKF) I was concentrating on the company's business segments as well as on the factories located in Nokia and in Vsevolozhsk. This article outlined in general why an investor should consider investing in Nokian Tyres over other tire manufacturers. The main reason for this was that Nokian Tyres is the most profitable tire manufacturer in the world. In the second article I was digging deeper into the different market areas where Nokian Tyres is operating as well as on current business environment. I especially emphasized the importance of the Russian market and how that will be the key driver for robust share price performance. In the final part of this series, I will be digging deeper into the near-term trends from customer behavior point of view. In addition, I will explain the reasons behind the dreaded test scandal which tormented the company a year ago. Lastly, we will go through the near-term financial targets given by management. This article should therefore provide the fundamentals behind further growth in Central Europe and the strong brand power. Both of which are essential for the success of the company.

(Source: Nokian Tyres)

Brand Awareness Wanted in Growth Markets

What can be expected from the near-future trends driving tire demand? Below I have listed some of the most important trends affecting Nokian Tyres.

The share of electric/hybrid cars is expected to rapidly increase. Digitalization will increase the intelligence and connectivity of vehicles and tires will be part of this. In addition, every five in six consumer is using digital sources during their tire purchase decision. Winter tire legislation is expected to continue expanding in the most important growth market, Central Europe. This is in general very good news for Nokian Tyres. All-season segment is as well expected to keep growing gradually. This segment is currently generating only a small portion of total revenues, so this is not expected to make a major difference for the company. The share of low-cost Asian competitors will be growing and Asian investors are expected to keep purchasing Western manufacturers, just like how Pirelli was recently purchased. Nokian Tyres is actively trying to fend off all hostile takeover bids by trying to maximize market value. This strategy was several times outlined by previous CEO, Ari Lehtoranta. In general, this kind of a strategy is positive for all shareholders. In other trends, disruption in distribution will continue as wholesalers will experience difficulties and e-commerce will grow its importance among consumers. This means that warehousing needs in the distribution chain will decrease as inventories are becoming smaller and smaller. However, even though e-commerce itself will grow, physical stores are still expected to maintain their importance. This is due to required tire services, such as installation and storage - especially in areas with high seasonal sales. Pricing will, on the other hand, become more transparent due to possibility to quickly compare prices online.

Alternative new technologies and materials are not expected to have a major impact on tire development. This outlines the slow pace of technological change in the tire business, which is only a good thing for an investor. Fast technological change is one of the biggest risks an investor carries when investing in a company.

When looking at the actual customer purchase process, interestingly, majority of customers already know where they are planning to purchase their tires from. However, still more than half of all customers have not pre-decided the brand before the purchase. Around every fourth customer has not decided the purchase location or the brand which is a significant number. 30% of the customers knew where to buy but not what brand to buy. One in four recommends their retailer or tire to others after the purchase (source: Nokian Tyres CMD).

If we sum the previous information, e-commerce is a real possibility for a challenger like Nokian Tyres to capture market share in regions where the market share is still small, such as in the important Central European and North American markets. This possibility can be seen from the fact that most Nokian Tyres' brand metrics are clearly behind competition in these two regions. Hence, the biggest obstacle for growth in Central Europe and North America has been the lack of brand awareness. As a result, management has made a strategic decision that by 2018 online services and sales should be a key competitive factor for Nokian Tyres. In order to put things in motion, the company has already started increasing media investments in consumer advertising in the growth areas. Especially in the era of strong social media interest, it's important to have sharable content. These sources will be social media, traditional PR and dynamic online content. This kind of a marketing behavior can already be seen from the company. A good example is the recent (at least in my mind quite stupid) male-bunny commercial set in Europe. It might be stupid, but at least it is sharable and there is no such thing as bad publicity. One other example constitutes Nokian Tyres' attempts towards various world records using their products: the fastest winter tractor, fastest car on ice and fastest side wheelie all exemplify these efforts. They are sharable which should increase brand awareness.

Early 2016 there were rumors about a possible collaboration between Nokian Tyres and a two time Finnish F1 world champion, Mika Häkkinen. The rumors were finally confirmed last February when the parties disclosed a multi-year collaboration agreement. The share price soared almost 6% higher after the news became public. As Nokian Tyres has limited brand awareness in Central Europe and since that is the key growth market for them at the moment and as Mika Häkkinen has significant market value inside European borders, this should provide a possibility to increase the badly needed brand awareness of their products. After all, a single TV campaign in Germany with Häkkinen and Nokian Tyres would easily boost sales by a clear margin. My expectations were partly filled when Nokian Tyres finally launched a TV campaign starring Häkkinen titling "Have you seen my bear?". What was strange for me is that this ad campaign was most likely only broadcasted in the Nordic where the brand awareness is already exceptionally strong. As we do not know all the legal stuff between Häkkinen and Nokian Tyres, there might be reasons why this was not done. However, the launch of the new Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9 later this year combined with Mika Häkkinen throughout Europe could be something worth waiting. A successful launch could provide support for the 60€ level mentioned in my previous article (recall that the 60€ level required as well the improvement in Russian market).

In the Nordic and Russia, the brand awareness is nevertheless in good position among customers and tire dealers where 93% of existing customers would already recommend Nokian Tyres.

The Dreaded Test Scandal - Somebody Release the Hounds!

One of the ways to boost sales during new tire product launches is to perform well during tire magazine tests. At least in European countries various magazines focusing on cars have tons of different types of tests tailored for finding the best summer or winter tire for consumers. There are lots of people who base their purchase decisions on these magazine results. Or then the sales staff can just refer to these results if a customer has not yet made a brand decision. In America this is not a common practice as there magazines are afraid that a manufacturer might sue them in case of a bad review. Nokian Tyres has for a long time emphasized test success in its financial reports and earnings calls as well as in advertisements. I have for a long time been very skeptical around these magazine results. My skepticism has been mainly caused by the question of whether these results are really reliable, and whether the manufacturers even pay for better results.

On a cold and dark February winter day in 2016 I was quite shocked when Finnish Kauppalehti published an article (only in Finnish) describing how Nokian Tyres had manipulated tire magazine results for several years by sending modified tires to the magazine authors. The content of the news was not surprising for me but the way Finnish media and especially Kauppalehti kept on publishing more and more articles regarding this same subject. Especially Kauppalehti seemed to be on a real manhunt against the company. The content and quality of the news during that day were exceptionally of low quality and one-sided. I felt that someone should have tried to defend the company during that day. Shares tumbled more than 10% after the news came out. This was no surprise as brand value is one of the most important assets for Nokian Tyres. There is a saying that it takes decades to build a reputation but only seconds to destroy it. The brand of Nokian Tyres was now severely damaged.

Kauppalehti was accusing Nokian Tyres of providing specially tuned tires for tire magazine testers in order to fare better against peer products. Nokian Tyres CEO, Ari Lehtoranta, quickly after the first news release admitted the tuning. The company as well quickly published a press release, held a press conference regarding the subject and immediately apologized this from all consumers. I was especially impressed by the way CEO, Ari Lehtoranta handled the scandal. He was being as open as possible and quickly shared the history behind the situation. I'm more than sure that by being as open as possible, Nokian Tyres managed to minimize the damage caused by the news. Denial and withdrawal would have hurt it even more so this was almost a textbook-like example how to handle bad press. Even though Nokian Tyres had behaved in a questionable manner, the fact is that there has been similar suspicions against Continental and Pirelli as well. Hadn't Nokian Tyres adopted similar behavior long time ago, it would not have been as successful as it currently is. If nothing else, only their advertisement was slightly extravagant. I personally think that management did what they had to do at that time. Nice guys finish last and you need to be ready to use your shoulders to get ahead.

What was then the story behind the scandal? It all dates back to 1990s when Lasse Kurkilahti was still the CEO. The company was back then wondering how come it did not stack up against competitors in various tire magazine tests. The company decided to inspect this further by doing similar tests itself. So, they took one test as a reference, purchased all the same tires from publicly available stores and performed the same tests as the reference magazine did. The results were shocking. They did not at all confirm with the results presented by magazines but their products were even back then among the best performing tires. The reason behind this mismatch was that back then many tire manufacturers offered specifically tuned tires for magazines for doing their tests. It was not even unheard of that major players even agreed to cover all expenses and offer all the equipment needed to handle the tests. Of course in their own test centers. This kind of behaviour produces naturally biased results. Even though it is possible to only improve certain characteristics in a tire at the expense of another, it is still possible to improve the overall performance by special fresh compounds. Normal consumer purchased tires are mainly maid of recycled material which have been standing months in a warehouse. All of this erodes tire performance but this is the only way to manufacture tires affordably for consumers.

As a result to match with the competition, Nokian Tyres started to mimic the behavior of other tire manufacturers by sending tuned tires to magazine tests. This resulted in a much better test success and sales started getting a further boost. When Kim Gran was the CEO during 2000s, it was reported that company culture demanded a major success in magazine tests where a failure to do so would result in management yelling at you. Whether this is true or not, I have read one article about a Nokian factory worker who narrated stories about long days where engineers came down to factory level asking to manufacture a prototype tire with special material and characteristics specifically for test purposes. When Ari Lehtoranta became a CEO in 2014, this had all stopped. In 2015, Lehtoranta had decided to commence an internal audit about similar issues which Volkswagen had encountered with its Diesel-gate. Lehtoranta had asked from his management team that do we have similar skeletons in our closet. And yes they apparently had. However, the way Lehtoranta handled the matter was extremely impressive as he was able to make the company from looking like a villain to a victim. Kudos to him.

As Nokian Hakkapeliitta 8 was at that time their most important product which had won several magazine tests and proclaimed to be the best winter tire, people started questioning whether this was real success or not. The company quickly replied promptly that this is really the case as fundamentals behind the tire tests in magazines have for a long time ago dramatically changed. This is because the magazines no longer accept factory offered tires but everything is purchased from retailers making tuning impossible. In addition, the magazines are as well doing control checks that if the results differ substantially between tests made within a few months, the mismatch is quickly published. In addition, as a result of the scandal, Nokian Tyres has been pushing EU regulation towards a situation where tire characteristics would be standardized and that consumers would be able to directly see from tire labels the characteristics of the tire. This would make it easier to compare different products. E.g. fuel consumption, tire noise and handling on wet could be such labels. If these types of regulations would take effect, they would be positive for Nokian Tyres as their premium products are already top notch making it easier for the company to justify their higher prices for consumers.

But from where was Kauppalehti able to get the material to back their story? It is not quite clear, but my guess goes to lawsuit against Nokian Tyres and Black Donuts Engineering (BDE). BDE was founded by several ex-Nokian Tyres employees after the financial crisis. Rumors say that they got fed up with the tense corporate culture under the stringent grasp of Kim Gran and as a result founded their own company. Currently Nokian Tyres is accusing BDE for holding tens of thousand of pages of documents of secret business material originally belonging to Nokian Tyres. These material included e.g. detailed information about the factory in Vsevolozhsk. My guess goes that BDE could have even extorted Nokian Tyres to drop the lawsuit or they would published the questionable tire policy to the press. As Nokian Tyres did not wield, the material leaked to the press. Again, this is only me guessing.

Irrespective of the negative press, I was really surprised that it had only a very minor effect to Q2 results in Finnish operations. Only a Finland issue, said Lehtoranta during a Q2 earnings call to a Kauppalehti analyst. Personally I found it amusing that Kauppalehti - which published the scoop - attended the earnings call which is originally meant for investment bank analysts. During Q3 there were no signs of the test scandal affecting sales anymore and I doubt Q4 will have none either. The positive thing about the harmful news was that it was released during Q1 in 2016. As Q4 has always been the most important quarter, consumers had plenty of time to forget it. Recently everyone has been talking only about Trump administration and asking what test scandal.

When I was listening to Ari Lehtoranta in the first public appearance to retail investors in a seminar, I recall him saying that Nokian Tyres will only emerge from this crisis as a stronger company and that seems to be the case. In that same seminar I remember as well him talking about the impact of the test scandal to sales in Russia where he quite vividly said that: "I just called to one of our biggest distribution channel managers in Russia where I was explaining the situation to him and the manager quickly just replied to me that Ari, Ari, don't you worry! No one in Russia reads the magazines. They are a total scam."

The Sun Is About To Rise

Currently the main investment focus in the near-term will still be the factory in Vsevolozhsk but a third factory is currently under plans. This decision should come during Q4/2016. The third factory is estimated to have a capacity of 4 million tires and be ready for production in 2019/2020 with a price tag of 250 m€. Although the company will be investing several hundred million euros over the next few years in building the third factory, a new test center in Spain and increasing capacity in the Vsevolozhsk factory, these should not hamper balance sheet or affect future dividends. Therefore, an investor could assume that the current level of dividend, 1.5€, should be safe - if not even increased.

As Central Europe and North America will be the key focus when it comes to growth, management is expecting that the sales from these regions will grow in the near-term from the current 30% to around 40% level. This requires that the company achieves an average annual growth that is higher than the target market growth. This means aiming at growing organically faster than the tire aftermarket. With the present market outlook this would result in a minimum 4% to 5% average annual sales growth for the 2016-2018 period. During the 2015 CMD, management pledged for above-market growth, which will be achieved without compromising the current 22% operating profit level. Even though management is expecting around 5% annual sales growth for this period, 2016 sales are still expected to be flat. The only way for the company to achieve its goals would be an economic improvement in Russia. At least during last Q3, the summer tire season in Russia was a positive surprise together with a strong growth in heavy tires. Russia and CIS sales even grew slightly, but the market remains at low level and there is no rapid growth yet in sight but at least the market seems to be stabilizing.

What makes Nokian Tyres apart from all the other tire manufacturers is that the company is the most profitable tire producer in the whole world. With annual sales of only 1.4 B€, the company is far from being the world's largest producer of tires. It is still in the global top 20 biggest tire manufacturers, but their intention is never to become the biggest one. Their goal is to stay as the world's most profitable and northern tire manufacturer.

I was quite surprised that Ari Lehtoranta had decided to resign from his current position as the CEO. When he started as the CEO I was a bit skeptical about his abilities but they quickly waned when good quarterly results kept on coming. I do not know what was the personal reason for the resignation but maybe he just couldn't handle the pressure what it takes to be the CEO of Nokian Tyres. The company creates a constant interest in Finland by the media so the company is always under a magnifying glass. In addition, the CEO requires expertise in Russian culture due to the importance of the Russian factory and market as well as expertise in European markets due to their growth importance. Recall that the reason why Russian markets are so essential to Nokian Tyres is that this market provides the greatest potential for net income growth in the near future. This was explained in my previous article. It will not be an easy task to find a suitable predecessor to replace Lehtoranta who did an exceptional job. It was a real shame to lose him and the market agreed with this when shares dropped a few percentage points after the press release. Andrei Pantioukhov is currently the acting vice president and he has already clearly stated that due to personal reasons, he will not be available for the CEO position. He has been with the company since 2004 and has been in charge of Russian operations ever since. I have always had a positive image of him and when Gran was retiring, media was fitting him already in the CEO position. Despite his clear competence to the position, I personally do not think that he would be the best candidate due to marketing reasons. I still think that the position should be filled by a Finnish candidate as a Russian CEO might have a minor negative impact on the brand power. Nokian Tyres markets itself as a northern tire manufacturer with Finnish roots. Therefore I am guessing yet again a Finnish CEO, maybe again from KONE but I would be more than happy for a replacement from Sampo.

Summary

Management is still extremely confident about the future as it expects Nokian Tyres' position to improve in all key markets with the help of stronger brand and product portfolio. I could not agree more with them. The almost non-existing impact from the test scandal outlines the extremely strong brand power Nokian Tyres possesses. In addition, the co-operation with Mika Häkkinen provides major potential for increased brand awareness in the key growth area, Central Europe. If this co-operation succeeds together with other e-commerce marketing strategies, the road for further market share improvements in Central Europe are set to open. Therefore, I see the future of Nokian Tyres bright.

Nokian Tyres differs in almost every factor from its competitors. It focuses on premium A segment winter tires and aftermarket sales. It is as well the most profitable tire manufacturer in the world and the inventor of the winter tire and studded winter tires. In addition, the Hakkapeliitta spirit is something that is very unique for Nokian Tyres (source of below quote: Nokian Tyres website):

Today, Nokian Tyres employs over 4,000 tyre industry professionals, each with their joys, sorrows, dreams, values and thoughts. They are joined together by a strong belief in their own abilities and trust in discovering things together, knowing, and rolling up their sleeves and doing. We call it the Hakkapeliitta spirit. It is the mental state of the company: tangible yet hard to define. Natural, genuine, real. Frighteningly simple. And impossible to imitate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.