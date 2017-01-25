Boeing: Excitement Ahead, But 2017 Earnings Stand Or Fall With Solid Margins

In an article submitted to Seeking Alpha earlier, I had a look at Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Q4 results. With the year coming to an end I could as well look to the full-year earnings in a separate piece. However, to me this seems a bit repetitive and investors pay much more attention to the guidance provided at the start of the year.

Therefore, I will be dedicating the first part of this article to have a look at the full-year results and how they stack against the guidance provided in Q3 2016. The remainder of this article will be dedicated to Boeing's 2017 guidance, which will be used by investors as a standard in 2017 to assess the company's execution in 2017.

Full Year Results

Table 1: Results versus guidance

Compared to its Q3 guidance there were no big surprises in Boeing's full-year earnings. Boeing realized a strong beat on GAAP EPS and a beat on operating cash flow. Results for the Commercial Airplanes units were in line with the guidance provided in Q3. On Boeing's Defense, Space & Security arm revenue from the Global Services & Support segment exceeded expectations, while the operating margin for NS&S could not live up to expectations. All with all, there were no big surprises, Boeing matched its guidance on top line operating margins with margins of Global Services & Support (higher margin) and Network Space & Systems (lower margin) offsetting each other.

Compared to the guidance provided at the start of 2016, it can be seen that Boeing missed out quite a bit. Charges on the Boeing 747 program, Boeing 787 program and KC-46 Tanker program eroded margins on the Boeing Commercial Airplanes segment and overall EPS. The NS&S unit also could not live up expectations and missed on revenue while recognizing a charge related to the Commercial Crew development program eroding is operating margin.

On the other hand, Boeing beat on deliveries and revenues while keeping the BDS revenue in line with expectations and increasing its Global Services & Support margins. The Beat/Miss/Match column that compares the guidance provided in January 2016 with the realized results quite clearly shows that Boeing has outdone itself in an effort to mute the negative impact of charges. On operating cash flow it recorded a solid performance. One could say that Boeing delivered where it mattered.

Guidance

The guidance, after execution, is what matters most to investors. Last year, Boeing shares went in a tail spin as it guided lower on aircraft deliveries for 2016. Boeing guided on delivering between 740 and 745 during the year, while it had delivered 762 aircraft in the year prior.

Revenues

About the revenues, we can be brief. Boeing is guiding down compared to its 2016 performance. Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenue is expected to fall by as much as $2.5B, while a $1B-$2.5 decline is expected for Boeing's Defense, Space & Security unit. The decline for the BDS department can be solely attributed to the Military Aircraft segment. Lower revenue on the Commercial Airplanes arm can be attributed to a change in delivery mix in 2017.

At its midpoint, the company expects revenues of $91.5B, which is a 3.3% decline year over year.

Margins and earnings

This leaves overall earnings growth to margin expansion. Boeing currently is aiming for margins of up to 10% for its BCA unit, while it is targeting a 11.5% margin for its BDS unit. While this is a good thing, any charge Boeing have to recognize immediately impacts the margins. Except for the KC-46 Tanker program, which has a challenging delivery schedule ahead, I am currently not anticipating further charges.

With a guided operating margin, north of 10%, something that Boeing in recent years has shown to be aspirational only, it is important that there will be no charges or hick-ups in cost cutting execution.

The company expects earnings from operations of roughly $9.5B, a 62% increase compared to 2016 earnings and roughly 27.5% higher compared to the earnings levels of 2015 and 2014.

Cash flow

Boeing has guided for a cash flow of $10.75B this year, a modest growth in operating cash flow year-over-year.

Free cash flow is expected to reach $8.45B, a strong 7% increase compared to last year.

Deliveries

Boeing guided for 760-765 deliveries and this somewhat surprised me. I expected that deliveries would be closer to 800 aircraft as I outlined in a previous piece. We can easily correct here for the KC-46 in the Boeing 767 program, which are not commercial deliveries. This would bring the number of deliveries to 789. This is still 24 units above the guidance provided by Boeing, which leaves me to think that there will be some minor adjustments to meet preferred delivery schedules for airlines.

Conclusion

Despite lower than anticipated deliveries, Boeing has guided for a record-breaking 2017 which might be somewhat surprising given that there has been a trend of delivery deferrals around the globe. While the guidance does justify higher stock prices, it ultimately comes down to solid execution to achieve desired operating margins.

In 2017, Boeing's growth will primarily be coming from its effort to increase margins and that is something that I pointed out earlier:

Economic and geopolitical instability has led to increased focus on cutting costs rather than increasing the number of deliveries. Increasing operating margins also gives some reassurance that Boeing's earnings growth does not solely come from increased production rates.

The only risk that could affect Boeing are additional charges, but other than possible charges for the KC-46, related to compensation for late deliveries. I do not see any other substantial charges. This is a whole lot different from a year ago when investors were anticipating a Dreamliner charge and a charge related to termination of the Boeing 747 program.

After a year filled with charges, 2017 seems to be the year in which Boeing wants to turn things around again.

