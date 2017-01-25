What To Expect From Barrick Gold's Q4 Results

ABX, however, might report higher earnings as it has reduced its cost forecasts twice in fiscal year 2016, which leaves the possibility of an earnings beat intact.

After deducting the potential capital expenses in the final quarter of the year, ABX will be left with earnings of $219 million, or $0.19 per share.

Given ABX’s all-in sustaining cost profile, the company’s EBITDA in the final quarter of the year should be $1.23 billion.

Driven by gold and copper sales, ABX should be able to report revenue of at least $1.9 billion in Q4 2016 at the prevailing gold and copper prices in Q4.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) completed its fourth and final quarter of 2016 on December 31, 2016. Though the company will release its third quarter results after three weeks, I think that I will be able to picture how Barrick's Q4 will look like. This will give investors an early advantage going into Barrick's earnings as they can get an idea of how the company might perform in the final quarter of the year.

Picturing Barrick's revenue performance in the fourth quarter

I had correctly called Barrick's third-quarter performance as the stock regained its lost momentum once the results were out. Now, for the fourth quarter, I believe that there will be further improvements in the company's performance.

In the final quarter of the year, Barrick should have produced around 1.4 million ounces of gold. I'm saying this because in the first three quarters of the year, the company's gold production stood at approximately 4 million ounces, and its gold production guidance for the full year stands at a mid-point of 5.4 million ounces.

However, investors should note that Barrick does not sell all of the gold that it produces. So, its production cannot be equaled to sales. As a result, I will take the average of Barrick's gold sales as a percentage of production in the first nine months of 2016 and project its potential gold sales for the final quarter.

Now, in the first three quarters of fiscal year 2016, Barrick sold 3.98 million ounces of gold, which is around 99.5% of its total production. So, for the final quarter of the year, Barrick's gold sales should be 1.39 million ounces based on the sales to production ratio arrived above. After arriving at the potential production, I will now need to calculate the average realized price of each ounce of gold that Barrick could witness in the fourth quarter.

In the first three quarters of 2016, Barrick's average realized gold price mirrored the spot price of the yellow metal. So, it can be assumed that for the final quarter of the year, the spot gold price will be equal to Barrick's realized price. According to gold spot pricing data, the commodity's average price in the last quarter of the year stood at $1,218 an ounce approximately.

Therefore, at this gold price and the projected production for the final quarter, Barrick Gold's revenue should come in at $1.69 billion. But, apart from gold, Barrick also sells copper. Now, for 2016, Barrick forecasts copper production of 405 million pounds at the mid-point and it has already achieved 314 million pounds of copper production, which means that in the reported quarter, its copper production will be 91 million pounds.

In 2016, Barrick has sold 95% of the copper that it has produced, so its copper sales in the final quarter will be 86 million pounds. Using the spot price of copper of $2.44 per pound that prevailed in the fourth quarter, Barrick's copper revenue for the final quarter should be $210 million approximately. This means that Barrick's total top line in the final quarter should be $1.9 billion according to my estimates, which is within 5% of Wall Street's forecast.

How the costs will look like

In order to arrive at the earnings performance of Barrick Gold, investors will need to take a look at the company's all-in sustaining costs. This is because according to the standards laid out by the World Gold Council, the all-in sustaining cost figure captures royalties, G&A expenses, hedging gains/losses, depreciation, etc., apart from the cost of goods sold/cash cost of production.

Therefore, by reducing the all-in sustaining cost from the revenue of both gold and copper will lead to potential earnings of Barrick Gold for the fourth quarter. Now, for 2016, Barrick Gold has forecasted that its all-in sustaining cost of gold will be $757 an ounce at the mid-point, while the same for copper will be $2.10 per pound. I will use these cost figures to calculate Barrick's potential costs for the final quarter.

Given Barrick's potential gold and copper production for Q4 2016, its total all-in sustaining costs are outlined in the following table:

Q4 Sales (million ounces) AISC Total AISC ($ millions) Gold 1.39 $757 per ounce $1,052 Copper 86 $2.10 per pound $180.60 EBITDA $1,232.60

Source: Author's calculations based on projected data provided by ABX and the author's projections.

Therefore, Barrick's total costs in the final quarter of the year will be $1.23 billion. Reducing this cost from the revenue, an earnings figure of $649 million, approximately, can be expected for the final quarter. From this earnings figure, the company's capital expenditures need to be deducted as under the company's accounting policy, Barrick does not include capex while calculating all-in sustaining costs.

For the full year, Barrick will spend $1.20 billion as capex at the lower end of its guidance, of which it has spent $770 million in the first three quarters. So, in the final quarter, Barrick's capex should be $430 million, which leaves the company with earnings of $219 million ($649-$430).

Since Barrick currently has 1.17 billion shares outstanding, its earnings per share this year will be $0.19, approximately, according to my forecasts, which is identical to Wall Street estimates. However, investors should not forget the fact Barrick has reduced its cost forecasts twice during 2016, so if it manages to achieve a lower cost base than forecasted in the final quarter, it will be able to deliver an earnings beat.

Conclusion

Therefore, Barrick Gold should satisfy investors' expectations for the fourth quarter of 2016 as the calculations above indicate. The company will at least match estimates, but the potential of a beat cannot be ruled out. So, it will be a good idea for investors to continue holding Barrick shares going into the next earnings report as it is well-placed to deliver a strong performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.