Capital One: Moving Parts Increase The Appeal Of DFS

Buybacks will remain strong and will help, but DFS has better visibility just now.

Capital one 4Q numbers showed, on the one hand strong operating income growth and, on the other, higher than expected loan loss provisions that nullified pre tax gains from the strong top line.

Perhaps the best way to looking at this is via the prism of the company's net interest margin in interaction with its loan loss provisions.

This is marked. In the gross net interest margin line you see that the company has gained around 30bps of NIM over the period depicted in the chart, yet when we consider the impact of Loan loss provisions (LLP), the adjusted NI has fallen through the period by 50bps, which is nearly 11% lower. Now look at volume growth:

Loans have grown ~17% through the period shown in the chart, which means interest revenue is managing to grow, but the incremental gains are not matching volume growth.

Here is gross revenue over the same period:

The chart below shows the hit to the top line described in the preceding chart as those provisions (the dark red bar) rise, it counteracts the top line growth and holds back Pre-tax profit. The discount fee environment is also pressured, which is holding down non interest income growth, as we saw in Discover Financial Services (DFS), which released on the same day.

The company's discussion of the higher LLP falls under the umbrella of what its management terms "growth math". This refers to the time lag between when credit problems emerge and when the credit is extended. Obviously, the problems take time to come through. So as recent vintages of credit risk bed down and mature, they experience a certain level of "structurally normal " credit loss, which typically slows down after (hopefully, at least) the loss rate conforms to what the company would expect from its risk models. Of course, if new credit volumes have been extended in the meantime, then the process will be ongoing.

One way to look at this is to measure the last four quarters of LLP charges rolled up into a trailing annual number against the new loan volumes embedded in the same period.

So that's going up. As you can see, the early quarters when annual new loans were around $10bn were followed by several quarters were the rolled LLP charges against new loans was 20%. E then had period of twice the level of new lending and we've just tasted >40% LLP charges vs the increased volume.

It's important to recognize that COF management are relaxed and say they are happy with the risk parameters of the recently extended loan volumes. So while we will see stepped up provision charges, it seems unlikely there will be any kind of serious setback especially given the position of the macro with household income in good shape.

The question for investors is just what the outlook is given this new seasoning cost and whether you want to be in something where visibility isn't that great due to the fluidity of the moving parts in the P&L.

Conclusion

The above model builds in higher credit charges through 2018 and we have an attractive PE out there. The company bought back 9% of shares in 2016 and will continue in that vein. However, vs DFS the stock is lower visibility and DFS is only a tad less inexpensive out in 2018. I don't see any reason to pile into COF unless you are super comfortable with where the LLP costs will settle, which I'm not as yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

