3M Proves Once Again Its Stock Is Absurdly Overpriced

I've been a pretty outspoken critic of 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares for some time now and that effort has stepped up in the last couple of quarters as MMM has continued to rally. It continues to struggle with sales growth as well as forex translation but to its credit, margin growth has been a way of life as well. But the Q4 report was just more of the same and while MMM reaffirmed its guidance for this year, at 20.4 times earnings and an anemic EPS growth rate, it is simply way too expensive. And nothing about the company's Q4, reaffirmed guidance or the dividend changes that for me.

Q4 was largely in-line with expectations from a revenue and earnings perspective. Organic local-currency sales were up 1.6% with strength in the Industrial segment. That's roughly congruent to prior guidance and indeed, guidance for 2017 as well. MMM has always struggled to grow revenue meaningfully and nothing about that has changed. Keep in mind its organic local-currency growth rate as we go along because this is the core of the argument that MMM is overpriced.

Apart from its weak growth on an organic local-currency basis, it is also constantly dealing with acquisitions and divestitures, the latter of which reduced sales by 40bps in Q4. This is a nearly constant headwind for MMM's revenue number and while 40bps certainly isn't a lot in absolute terms, when your baseline for revenue growth starts at only 160bps, it becomes a lot. MMM has proven over and over again it cannot grow at any sort of meaningful rate and divestitures continue to weigh.

Further - and more troubling - is forex translation. MMM has a significant international business and while diversification is a good thing, when the dollar is strong - it has been if you've been living under a rock - MMM takes significant penalties against its revenue for it. That penalty was 80bps in Q4 and keep in mind that was fully half of its total organic local currency growth on the top line. This is a huge negative and while I've been pounding the table on this for a while now, it seems others are simply choosing to ignore it as transitory. But it isn't; MMM has struggled with this for many quarters and as the dollar continues to strengthen via more Fed hikes, economic growth or whatever else, MMM's revenue growth is at risk.

Operating margins were up 220bps in Q4 because, well, that's what MMM does. For all the criticism I've heaped upon MMM for being unable to grow, it has done a masterful job of boosting margins via prudent cost controls and efficiencies. Indeed, MMM is one of the best companies I've seen in recent years at doing more with less and that continued in Q4 as operating margins were up almost 10% despite virtually no revenue growth. MMM deserves a tremendous amount of credit for what it has been able to accomplish in this space.

MMM guided for 1% to 3% in organic local currency sales growth this year and once you subtract forex from that range, one can reasonably expect perhaps 1% revenue growth for 2017. That's where analysts are and I fully agree with this assessment; MMM is not a growth stock and its only real levers for earnings growth are margin expansion and the buyback. With revenue out of the way, let's take a look at the other two,

MMM has been a machine in terms of growth in margins and while I don't expect that will slow anytime soon, the pace of gains that we saw in 2016 seem to be rather difficult to replicate. MMM's own guidance of $8.45 to $8.80 implies additional margin growth as 2016 came in at $8.16. That leaves consensus EPS growth at about 6% for 2017 and if we assume the 1% in revenue growth, that leaves 5% for the buyback and margin growth. That implies roughly 100bps of operating margin expansion for 2017, which certainly seems plausible given MMM's track record on the matter.

The share count is down roughly 2% against last year's Q4 and given MMM's robust FCF conversion rate, that's likely what we'll see again this year. So if we put all of this together, 1% revenue growth and 2% share reduction gets us to 3% EPS growth, implying that current estimates are building in 3% of margin expansion. All of those things sound reasonable to me so it isn't that I think earnings estimates are at risk; I just think what people are paying for the stock is a little nuts.

The stock is going for roughly 3X its EPS growth rate for this year which is absurdly expensive. I get that MMM is a dividend king and people own it for that but the yield isn't even enticing any longer. If all you want is a dividend payer you can go a lot of other routes and not have to pay three times a stock's growth rate to get it. This is the problem with MMM; it isn't a broken company but the stock is broken. Investors are willing to pay way too much for a company that barely grows and I'm simply not willing to do that given its weak fundamentals.

There's also the matter of the chart, which shows a very clear top at the $180 level, at which the stock has been rebuffed a number of times in the past few months. The earnings report was a potential catalyst to get the stock moving through that level but it didn't happen and with a showdown against the 200DMA looming, it looks to my eye that the bias certainly is down for 2017. This is not a stock that is going to fall 10% or 20% right away but I do think a grind lower for 2017 is in the cards. There are simply too many headwinds for growth, the multiple is too high and the chart is telling you very clearly the stock isn't going over $180. When the 200DMA gets there and MMM falls through it, investors will bail and MMM will be a drag on portfolios. This stock simply isn't worth the risk here so I'm out.

