How Bad Were Johnson & Johnson's Results?

After Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported fourth quarter and full year results on Tuesday, the company's shares declined by a couple of points. I'll take a look at whether the results were indeed bad, or whether the market has overreacted.

Johnson & Johnson's shares are down four percent over the last two weeks, whilst the market has reached a new all time high today, as the Dow Jones index broke through 20,000 for the first time ever.

During the fourth quarter Johnson & Johnson has grossed revenues of $18.1 billion, up 2% over the prior year's quarter. That revenue growth rate does not sound great, but the company's underlying operational growth was masked by two factors: First, currency rates once again changed for the worse during the last year, which had a negative impact of roughly one percentage point, and at the same time the number of shipping days during the last year's fourth quarter was not equal to the number of shipping days in 2015. According to Johnson & Johnson this meant a 480 base point impact, which means that, if we adjust for those two factors, revenues would have been up by roughly 7% year on year.

Johnson & Johnson's rather low growth rate during the fourth quarter was thus likely a one time thing, growth should be higher in coming quarters (as long as the dollar does not strengthen further).

When we take a closer look at some of the sales results, we see a couple of positives: US consumer sales were up by 12.7%, which was a very strong showing versus the rest of the year, where US consumer sales had been up by less than one percentage point. The rebound in US consumer sales (despite less shipping days during the quarter) is very welcome in times when sales from other countries are contributing less to the company's top line due to unfavorable currency rates, and helped more than offset a small decrease in International consumer sales. The pharmaceutical business saw growth in the US as well as in International markets, but growth rates in the US were lower than they were in the previous quarters. The devices division reported positive sales growth as well, whereas the growth rate was negative in the first three quarters -- another big plus for the company.

With pharmaceuticals sales continuing to increase, whilst US consumer sales have increased sharply and devices sales have turned around, the coming quarters could see some encouraging top line data.

When we look at the other lines in Johnson & Johnson's income statement, we see that the company was able to lower its costs of goods sold by 2.5% whilst increasing revenues by 1.7% -- this discrepancy means $500 million in additional gross profit for the company in just one quarter. With SG&A expenses dropping by almost ten percent and R&D spending slightly lower as well, the company managed to increase its operating profit by $1.4 billion (from $3.1 billion to $4.4 billion). One time effects narrowed that difference down, such as Q4's very huge other income of $1.2 billion as well as restructuring charges in both quarters, but even when we include those, Johnson & Johnson's pre-tax profit was still up by 15%, whilst (GAAP) net income grew by an even bigger 20% to $3.8 billion (or $1.38 per share). Adjusted net earnings, which exclude the impact of restructuring and other charges, totaled $4.4 billion, up 10% yoy (or $1.58 per share).

The reason for the company's share price decline after JNJ announced its quarterly results can likely be found in the company's guidance for the current year: Johnson & Johnson's management is guiding for sales growth of 4% to 5% (which would be good results for a company of Johnson & Johnson's size), but earnings per share guidance is seen at just $6.93 to $7.08. This would equal a 3% to 5% increase over 2016's numbers, which is not really a lot relative to the revenue growth rate of 4% to 5%.

When we factor in Johnson & Johnson's share repurchases, which average about 2% of the float each year, an EPS growth rate of 3% to 5% translates to a net income growth rate of just 1%-3%. If revenues grow by mid single digits but the company's net income is just growing by low single digits, the company's margins will have to decline -- this is the reason the market did not enjoy the company's forward guidance.

Since Johnson & Johnson's margins have expanded a lot over the last quarters, I believe the EPS guidance could be conservative -- if Johnson & Johnson beats its own guidance, margins would not have to decline to match the numbers. Since Johnson & Johnson regularly guides on the conservative side (2016 guidance was for EPS of $6.43 to $6.58, the actual result was $6.73), I believe it is very much possible that Johnson & Johnson's actual results will be better than the current guidance. If Johnson & Johnson would beat the higher end of its own guidance by $0.15 again (as last year), this would mean EPS of $7.23 for 2017, which would equal an earnings per share growth rate of 7.5% -- quite a bit better than the guidance is calling for right now.

In any case, Johnson & Johnson looks relatively inexpensive right now, trading at just 15.9 times forward earnings, which is a lot less than the company's peak valuation over the last year (19 times forward earnings). The company's dividend yield of 2.8% is attractive as well, especially since the broad market is yielding just 2.0% right now. A dividend increase is due with the next dividend announcement, and if Johnson & Johnson increases the dividend by 6.7% again (as the company did last year), investors get a 3.0% yield from this AAA rated giant -- a compelling investment.

Takeaway

Johnson & Johnson's devices sales are turning around, US consumer sales are rebounding and the company's margins are growing substantially (when we exclude one time effects).

Guidance did not stoke the market, but in Johnson & Johnson's case we can almost expect that they will beat their own guidance, thus the actual growth rates could be a lot better than what management is guiding for right now.

With a rather low valuation and a strong dividend yield Johnson & Johnson looks attractive right now, as the next dividend hike is around the corner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JNJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.