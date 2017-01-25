Why We Are Bullish Painted Pony

(Note: This write-up was first published on Jan 15th. If you are interested in our energy company analysis, you can sign up here.)

Painted Pony's (PPY.TO, OTCPK:PDPYF) staggering growth in 2016 came largely on the back of debt-fueled production growth. PPY was fortunate to enter the 2014 down cycle with relatively very little debt. Its vast reserve base also gave it the inventory it needed to ramp up production from less than 13k boe/d to over 40k boe/d today. PPY also was smart enough to "lease" a third party gas plant versus building its own, but the concern has always been PPY meeting its takeaway capacity contracts.

In this section, we will update our thoughts on this name. If you want a good primer on this, please read our first write-up on Painted Pony here.

Since our first write-up on PPY, the stock has more than doubled. What's more important however is that the production growth per share has more than doubled.

We all know from past experiences that growing production at any cost usually ends up with ruin in the end. Some companies remind us of the Turkey life chart:

So when we look at E&P companies now, we take a much more careful approach to analyzing management incentives and the downside risk of growing production so rapidly.

Now in order for Painted Pony to grow to 48k boe/d exit production, PPY needs the AltaGas Townsend facilities to come online.

It's also important to remember that PPY's gas pricing when the facilities first come online will be at a slight disadvantage to the station 2 pricing. Historically speaking, station 2 AECO gas prices have always traded at a discount to AECO gas because of the Montney takeaway capacity constraints.

Another thing to note is that PPY is taking on quite a bit of debt to grow this production. Most of the time, you won't get 100%+ growth in production organically, it's just not possible. As a result, PPY's current growth plan is extremely ambitious and very much debt funded.

This leads us to another issue. PPY is funding all of its growth through a credit line facility of C$325 million. In theory, if a company is growing production with debt, you would think the banks put a brake on you and force some debt repayment first before borrowing more, but that's not the reality. According to the pro-forma the company has provided, PPY is expected to increase its current debt balance of C$209 million to the C$325 million cap, and the management team currently expects another increase in credit line facility.

The current plan also does not assume 2018 to be free cash flow positive either, and we think there's a high likelihood of the C$100 million in funding gap to be filled via an equity issuance. The risk to the shareholder buying at today's price is the potential equity dilution that results in both paying down the bank debt and staying more conservative on balance sheet management. As we have seen many times throughout this cycle, utilizing a credit line to fuel growth usually results in the banks having a stranglehold over you. In the case of PPY, because it's growing production so rapidly, any hiccup during the process (e.g. one year of not able to grow), the massive decline rates from the first year wells will kick in, and the pain could be substantial if PPY has no access to liquidity.

As a result of this simple yet overlooked analysis, we must ask ourselves, what is the appropriate valuation for PPY?

In this Random Thought, Wilson shared his analysis of PPY. Although it was more of a cursory look, it shows how undervalued PPY is on a forward basis. We think somewhere along the lines between now and 2018, PPY will have to do a sizable share issuance to level off some of the bank debt. Management shouldn't push the bank debt to 100% full, and it would be very foolish to do so. As a result, bank debt needs to be C$200 million or so lower by next year to fund the budget gap. If that is the case, then we see PPY shares having much more security around it.

Another topic that wasn't addressed in Wilson's write-up, but was addressed in his first write-up was the issue surrounding Canadian LNG facilities.

PPY's gas takeaway capacity will rely heavily on LNG demand in the years ahead. Although there have been two projects approved up to this point, none of them have started work and both have not set a date for when the project is supposed to begin. Other LNG projects remain on hold, and government regulatory risks could continue to hamper progress on the LNG front.

As a result, we must all be aware of the risks imposed to PPY. Without additional LNG capacity, PPY according to our analysis will only be able to hold production at 68k boe/d. Additional capacity above that requires more demand centers, and if PPY does follow through on growing production to over 80k boe/d, we estimate that it will be doing so at the cost of suffering massive price cuts.

Because we are uncertain of the LNG situation, we will use 68k boe/d as our base case analysis.

Putting it all together, we arrive at three price target scenarios:

It appears to us that despite the potential risks in PPY and the management's aggressive use of bank debt, if PPY issued 20 million shares at an average price of C$10, it could drastically pay down the bank debt and eliminate the credit line concerns down the road. However, because of the LNG concerns and lower station 2 pricing, we are using a more conservative per flowing boe/d metric. The low case seems to imply upside of just under 100%, but the risk/reward looks very favorable at the moment.

We are aware of the risk factors in PPY, but we also see the upside potential compensating us for taking on the risk. We will be allocating more capital in PPY, so stay tuned for trade alerts.