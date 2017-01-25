Royal Bank Of Canada Could Dip In The Short-Term

I am staying long for the time being - but will not be adding more shares.

However, an overheating housing market in Canada along with rising 10-year Treasury yields could signal a lack of investor interest in the bank in 2017.

OVERALL RATING: HOLD

I had initially opened a position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) in October, at a price of $62. In the last three months, we have seen the stock rise by roughly 15% to a price of $71.

However, it is notable that through 2016, we have seen the company's PE ratio rise to 13.9 at the time of writing, while EPS on a normalized diluted basis has continued to drop:

While earnings themselves have been falling - which has invariably been influenced by macroeconomic factors such as high Canadian household debt and lower O&G prices- the bank has continued to perform well on a long-term basis. For instance, when looking at the past ten years, profit margins remain near an all time high at 27%, while earnings (although having dipped since 2015), still remain far higher than pre-2012 levels:

In this regard, there is a case for saying that Royal Bank of Canada remains quite significantly undervalued on a long-term basis, even with a 15% appreciation in the past three months.

One of the "fears" surrounding Royal Bank of Canada - compared to other Canadian financial institutions - is that the bank is overexposed to the domestic mortgage market, with 85% of the bank's market based in Canada along with 48% of the bank's total loans dedicated to residential mortgages.

This does remain a risk factor for the bank, with house prices in many parts of Canada continuing to reach unsustainable levels. For instance, Vancouver has recently been rated by Demographia as one of the least affordable housing markets worldwide. It is estimated that domestic house prices would need to fall by roughly 30% to return to mean levels. In this regard, should residential mortgage demand slow, then the bank stands to take a hit.

Moreover, with a U.S. 10-Year Bond Yield standing at 2.47% at the time of writing, we could see less interest in Canadian banking stocks more generally. With a possibility of a reversal in price, a current dividend yield of 3.53% will become less enticing to investors given the endemic risks in the housing market.

To conclude, I still see Royal Bank of Canada as having value on a long-term basis, but the stock is not without its concerns. Overall, as a prospective long-term investor in Royal Bank of Canada, I do not intend selling - but won't be adding any more shares for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.