Buying Infosys Ltd. On The Pullback

The up-side could be higher (50%) if they trade at the upper end of the 5-year forward EV/EBITDA range of 14x (PT= INR 1433).

Shares could have about 20% upside if they trade at mean 11.2x forward EV/EBITDA.

Shares have seen a pullback amidst issues like corporate IT spending, immigration visas etc... which is presenting an attractive buying opportunity.

Infosys Ltd. is one of the 3 largest offshore tech services firms in India.

(Infosys Ltd: common stock price chart, from Bloomberg)

Relative valuation is attractive vs. peers:

Infosys' closest peer for comparison is Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ: CTSH). Infosys shares trade at a lower forward EV/EBITDA compared to Cognizant.

(click to enlarge)

(Infosys. Comparison of relative valuation measures vs. peers, data from Bloomberg)

Its efficiency measures like ROIC/WACC and operating margin are higher than Cognizant. It has no debt and offers a 2.6% dividend, unlike Cognizant.

(Infosys: Comparison of efficiency and profitability measures vs. peers, data from Bloomberg)

Infosys shares trade at a discount to historical 5-year average EV/EBITDA:

Shares trade closer to the lower end of the 5-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple range (current 9.3x vs. 5-year range= 8.3x to 14x, mean 11.2x). Shares traded as high as INR 1266.90 in mid-2016.

(Infosys: Comparison vs. 5-year historical forward EV/EBITDA)

Recent financial report (quarter ending December 31, 2016):

Q3 revenue increased 6% YoY, Q3 operating margin increased by 0.2% to 25.1%, and Q3 EPS increased 4.4% YoY (all in USD terms). The company increased its FY17 revenue guidance to a range from 8.4 to 8.8% (in constant currency). Net profit increased 5.1% YoY in USD terms. The company is well capitalized with $5.25 billion in cash reserves and investments. It has no debt.

The company has set long-term sales target of $20 billion and 30% operating margin by 2020.

(Infosys: expanding services footprint)

Infosys added 2 new clients (>$75M), increasing total number of such clients to 32. It also added 1 more client (>$100 million), increasing total number of such clients to 16.

(Infosys: growing client relationships and client base)

The company is investing in new technologies. For example, it invested in ideaForge, an Indian startup firm with focus on unmanned Aerial vehicle solutions. It also invested $316 million from its Innovation fund in Stellar's Venture Partners, an India-based early stage venture fund. It has also invested in Tidalscale, a pioneer in software-defined servers.

The company acquired several key clients recently, for example Kroger (the largest traditional supermarket), Evonik (a leader in specialty chemicals), and Lifetouch (a global photography company).

The company has launched several initiatives like Zero Distance, a grounds-up, grass-root approach to ensure that staff like developers, project managers, etc. are at 'zero distance' from the end user, i.e. they are personally invested in the end user (even if geographically thousands of miles away).

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths (internal):

Infosys has a footprint in >50 countries with 1,99,829 employees and is able to scale new projects effectively.

It is able to achieve cost savings and efficient time to market through offshore outsourcing.

It has won several awards and client satisfaction remains high.

It is investing in innovative technologies like AI, cloud computing, design thinking, data analytics, etc...

It is also investing in innovative startups through its innovation arm.

Weaknesses (internal):

Revenue declined QOQ in Q3 (though increased YoY).

Opportunities (external):

Offshore outsourcing is a growing global trend. Indian IT-BPM sector is expected to grow 10-12% in FY2017.

It has access to a huge pool of trained professionals in India. There are over 3,000 engineering colleges in India and more than 1 million engineering students graduate each year in India.

With increased forecasts for economic growth in the U.S. and increased corporate earnings, corporate capital expenditure spending is expected to grow. Infosys stands to benefit from increased corporate IT spending.

Threats (external):

The biggest threat to Infosys and other Indian IT service firms is the push to create more U.S. jobs by the incoming Trump administration. Trump has still not directly attacked Indian tech outsourcing industry, however, Infosys is already hiring local U.S. people in order to curb potential adverse immigration policies. A proposed bill may increase the minimum annual salary of H1B visa workers to $100,000. Rising personnel costs may increase operating expenses and put pressure on the company's operating margin.

Potential upside to stock price:

Shares could have about 20% upside if they trade at mean 11.2x forward EV/EBITDA (5-year average) or INR 1146. The up-side could be higher (50%) if they trade at upper end of the 5-year forward EV/EBITDA range of 14x (PT= INR 1433). The 52-week high is 1266.90. We consider the reward/risk ratio as favorable at the current level to initiate a long position with 1-2 year time-frame. Revenue growth could compensate for increase in operating expenses due to immigration issues discussed above. Investors are also being paid a dividend yield more than the 10-year treasury bond yield while they wait.

Disclosure:

This article was first made available to the subscribers of Trident Asian Research (tridentasia.com). This article represents our own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial advisor before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.