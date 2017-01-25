The Brazilian Iron-Ore Boom: Buy Vale SA

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is setting up for a global commodities turnaround in 2017. Rising up from the economic contraction which plagued Brazil from early 2014 through 2016, the iron-ore industry continues to grow promising a steady recovery for this emerging economy in 2017. While the rest of the country struggled to survive after spot oil prices across the globe capitulated in 2014, ensuring iron-ore production costs stay low in Brazil became critical during the recession for Vale SA as iron-ore prices sunk globally as well in lockstep with spot crude prices.

"According to BMI's report, Brazil's iron-ore output will experience solid growth, supported by low production costs and a strong project pipeline over the coming years." Contributing Editor Annie Kilian at The Mining Weekly is optimistic that iron-ore production is on the rise in Brazil citing "Production growth will largely be driven by Vale, which will remain the world's largest iron-ore producer by volume globally to 2020. Vale's low-cost production base will ensure that the firm remains competitive in a weak iron-ore price environment." Not to mention, the Carajas Mine is the largest iron-ore mine in the world which is also located in the Carajas Mountains in Northern Brazil.

Sinking global iron-ore prices never became a major headwind for the world's largest iron-ore producer, on account that the company's mainland iron-ore mines are primarily in Brazil. S11D is the largest iron ore project in the world at 90 million tonnes per year. The iron-ore giant was also just granted a 10-year operating license for its flagship project in S11D in December 2016, consolidating the company's position "as the producer with the lowest C1 cash cost in the industry". And according to the Vale Press Release on its website "The S11D mine and plant achieved physical progress of 96% as of October 30, 2016 as S11D start-up is expected for the end of 2016 with the first commercial shipment in January 2017."

All these positive outliers for Vale and the Brazilian iron-ore industry, continue to solidify positive investor conviction that Vale SA has a domestic stronghold on iron-ore production in Brazil for 2017. This iron-ore giant is vastly undervalued on an international scale, reconsidering it is the largest iron-ore producer in the world. As 2017 is setting up to be a great year for Brazil and Vale, I am wholeheartedly convinced that Vale SA is a longer term buy. Exports to China have surged "by nearly 37% over the year from $900.816 million in November last year to $1.234 billion in November 2016", according to the Shanghai Metals Market. Last year Vale also told investors S11D would push the company's cash costs per tonne to below $10 from the current $12.30. Many analysts on Vale anticipate that cash costs at S11D will drop substantially from current levels once the mine is operating at full capacity. This will allow the company to bring down its current cash costs from $13 per ton to $10 per ton.

And of course, future projected earnings growth and the impact on its stock price is important. Many analysts on Wall Street who already cover Vale SA are predicting revenue growth estimates for the next quarter for Vale to come in 110.8% above estimates. According to News Oracle, "For the next 5 years, Vale S.A. is expecting growth of 77.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.95% per annum." 25 analysts covering the stock have also rallied around Vale in a positive light and have issued upgrades to the current stock price, indicating a steady Forward PE multiple would allow Vale SA stock to appreciate to a fresh 52 week high.

So just remember to be honest to yourselves and understand completely if you're personally ready to day-trade a stock like Vale through its 52 week high? Or do you personally believe in the longer-term story behind Vale five years from today? I always believe the trend is your friend. I would buy and hold Vale SA for the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VALE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.