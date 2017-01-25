Reports Of Oil Stocks Being Drained: Fake News

Some in the media are reporting fake news in support of OPEC's story line, "Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks," but the reality is just the opposite. In statistics released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total petroleum inventories have risen by about 20 million barrels in the U.S. since OPEC began its cut.

U.S. Inventory Changes, Dec 30- Jan 20 Crude Products Total 9 11 20

As a result, total U.S. inventories (ex-SPR) stand at 1.342 billion barrels, 189 million higher than the five-year average. Last week, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih suggested that global inventories may sink to their five-year average by June, rendering a continuation of the cuts unnecessary beyond June. But data from OPEC itself and the EIA imply a different outcome, that inventories will rise, and data above proves this has been happening thus far in the first quarter of the year in the U.S.

Robust Demand

Mr. al-Falih also said that global demand proves "unexpectedly robust." But in the largest oil consuming country on earth, demand trends have been unexpectedly slack. In the Energy Department monthly data through October, 2016 petroleum product demand rose by just 0.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In the EIA weekly statistics, demand over the past four weeks is down by 2.6% from a year ago and is lower than in both 2016 and 2015. Gasoline demand is down by 4.7%. In the year-to-date, gas demand is down by 7.7%.

One possible explanation is that the EIA admitted it had overestimated demand last year. Before improving is exports estimates methodology, it had underestimated exports, which led to an overestimation of domestic demand.

Imports

Net crude oil imports over the past four weeks averaged 7.427 million barrels per day (mmbd), up 1.8% vs. a year ago. And preliminary estimates for imports from OPEC members reveal an increase in the four-week trend of 77,000 b/d thus far in January from end-December. The largest increase, 148,000 b/d, was from Saudi Arabia.

Mr. al-Falih had said that Saudi production was reduced below 10.0 mmbd starting in January. But changes in exports may not exactly track changes in production, and the 35-50 day normal transportation time from KSA to the U.S. Gulf Coast implies that the impact on imports and inventories on any reduction may not begin to be felt until February-March.

Conclusions

As Mark Twain might say today, "reports of inventories being drained are greatly exaggerated." U.S. stocks are building and demand is less than "robust." Saudi Arabia decided to increase exports to the U.S. before it decided to decrease them (if they have).

