Private Company Takeovers Buck Bearish Sector Trend

With the public markets for biotech turning distinctly sour over the past 18 months it is good to know that takeovers of private companies remain in rude health.

Over the past five years the absolute number of venture-backed businesses sold has held steady, while their combined value has soared from $2.2bn in 2012 to $10.4bn last year, EP Vantage’s first review of private biotech transactions reveals (see charts below). It seems that, whatever turmoil the markets are experiencing, bigger groups still see private biotech as a key source of R&D assets.

At its extreme this appetite is demonstrated by Abbvie’s (NYSE:ABBV) $5.8bn takeover last year of Stemcentrx, a group that had barely emerged from stealth mode. Subsequent underwhelming data on the private company’s key asset, the antibody-drug conjugate Rova-T, might have left Abbvie with a feeling of buyer’s remorse, however.

That said, even if Stemcentrx is excluded 2016 showed a healthy number of private company takeouts, with 35 transactions bringing in a total $4.6bn. The figures are derived from EvaluatePharma data, and where possible comprise just the up-front deal amount, though by and large private takeovers tend to disclose only the total deal amount.

A deeper analysis, attempting to reduce the influence of outlier transactions, reveals that the typical amount spent on a private biotech has consistently remained below $200m: looking across all the 2012-16 deals at just the middle two quartiles shows deal values clustering around the $10-150m mark.

Sweet spot

If this represents a sweet spot in valuations then so does another metric: stage of development.

It is often said that Phase II is the ideal point at which to buy an asset – representing a stage where there are already some early clinical data to back an efficacy and reasonable tolerability hypothesis, suggesting some reduction of risk, while not being so advanced that the price becomes prohibitive.

And this is precisely what the EvaluatePharma data show. Phase II has consistently accounted for the lion’s share of the stage of development of a private company’s lead asset at the point of acquisition. A key asset in Phase II accounted for nearly 50% of private companies acquired in 2012-16, with the share by deal value being even more stark – though this again is skewed by Stemcentrx.

Continued focus on these mid-stage assets suggests that a driving force of private as well as public biotech acquisitions is larger companies’ need to restock R&D pipelines at not too extortionate a price. However, private deals usually pick up when there is either a shortage of quality listed assets, or when their prices become unrealistic.

As such, it might come as a surprise that private company takeouts have continued rising even as the biotech markets headed south, though not too many venture capitalists will bemoan this trend.