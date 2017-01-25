US Bancorp: Know Why You Own It

And this makes it hard for peers to close the gap, despite the improvements in operating leverage made so far in Q4 results.

After the wash of results we've had from U.S. banks over the last couple of weeks, I've had a couple of inquiries about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) that can be summarized as asking whether its valuation premium can be justified.

It's an interesting question, but not because it calls for a weighing of qualitative issues to do with the business, but because U.S. Bancorp isn't trading at a valuation premium.

Here is the stock vs a selection of U.S. Banks. This uses Bloomberg consensus and trailing data so as not to confuse the issue with my own forecasts. I've drawn a line across the table under Fifth Third as a demarcation of the market cap of these banks with those below being much smaller than the ones above the line.

The smaller stocks tend to trade on higher PE ratios because they are growing faster than the larger peers., whether by organic means or M&A. They are also likely to benefit more from a relaxation of Dodd-Frank under Trump.

So let's all agree there's no valuation premium of any kind in U.S. Bancorp. Why the belief there is? This probably derives from USB trading on a higher price/book value than its peers. However, on its own, the P/BV doesn't mean anything. The high P/B in the case of USB just reflects its high ROE, so it isn't any kind of a premium. What the market does is pay a multiple of earnings and the P/B derives from that. If a bank produces more earnings per book value than peers (ROE), and the market pays a par multiple of earnings, then the P/BV is automatically going to be higher. However, since this is a product of a "normal" PE, the impression that investors pay a premium for this stock is completely illusory.

A lot of the discussion around ROE and P/BV gets swamped in superficially sophisticated adjustments - such as the distinction between tangible and stated book - that do not serve the cause of banks analysis in the slightest. Full disclosure: I used to do them a long time ago when I was on the sell side in an attempt to blind clients with science. They kindly tolerated my mumbo jumbo. However, my move to the buy side in 2001 showed me that earnings are the driver in bank stocks. The market awards a PE ratio based on quality of earnings and expected growth. Investors should focus there.

So that's good news. Investors don't need to sweat the USB Premium.

While we are here, let's look at how USB gets to have a higher ROE as this will tells us much about its earnings. As everyone knows the bank has a leading efficiency ratio, which is in the mid 50s and is way ahead of peers, most of which are in the mid or even high 60% area. This is more a function of productivity than it is of "low" costs.

To see this, have a look at USB's cost/assets ratio over the last couple of years vs. some comparable peers:

Nothing special there. The average in both years is 2.8%, so USB is marginally lower. However this doesn't explain why it generates an ROE of ~14% when peers are down at 10% or less.

The real answer is that USB generates high levels of income vs. those assets. Since NIM isn't anything special, USB's excellence lies in its generation of non interest income. Wells Fargo is similar in that respect.

Now, let's put those metrics together and see where pre provision profit comes out as a percentage of average assets.

The average here is 1.6%, so USB is more than 35% more profitable vs. its assets than its average peers. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), BB&T (NYSE:BBT) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are also at the high end here.

Finally, good old leverage has a hand to play as well. On Equity/Assets USB is the joint second lowest in the sample. All you need to check there is that its CET1 capital adequacy ratio is OK. It's fine at 9.1. that's lower than peers but still on the side of the angels from a prudency perspective.

The question of operating leverage.

All this sheds some light on one of the main themes in U.S. Banks, which is improving operating leverage. Right through the last two weeks we've seen banks of all sizes reporting a positive differential between their rates of revenue and cost growth. USB went the other way in Q4 with costs growing a little more, driven by performance rewards and marketing. Do not worry about this!

The second that USB feels it is not getting the purchase on an expanded marketing spend and more duly rewarded and thus motivated staff, it will adjust. There is in my view no chance of this bank driving itself into a significantly worse efficiency position to boost revenue. But it cut costs, as some peers are doing, it would not be able to maintain its larger and more diverse revenue base. Rather it's got to grow costs some if it wants to achieve faster revenue growth than its market will provide organically.

While it's true that USB's peers an achieve better operating leverage and so grow PPP ahead of USB this isn't quite as easy as it sounds. When people see a high efficiency ratio (say 65% vs USB 54%) they naturally imagine costs coming down. What we've looked at today shows that in most cases cost/assets is the same in these other banks and the issue really is lower income/assets. So while operating leverage will see some gains in those banks that it won't in USB, the real mystery of its much higher profitability lies in the income side of that equation and not the costs.

Conclusion:

Par valuation and more resilient income are the reasons, in combination, to be long and add to USB. It will give you growth over time, and be more resilient in a downturn because it's got more revenue sources to lean on.

