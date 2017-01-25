Plains All American: Great Deal

Plains All American's (NYSE:PAA) expansion in the Permian will prove to be one of the key growth drivers in the future. It is in line with the recent simplification and growth strategies the partnership has been following in order to strengthen the distributable cash flows and common distributions. In my previous article, I explained the fundamentals, simplification transactions and the credit profile of the partnership. Here, I will focus on how this acquisition can have an impact on the cash flows and growth in common distributions. Financing of the deal will also be discussed with an impact for the shareholders as well as the debt profile.

The partnership is buying a joint venture (Alpha Holding Company) set up by Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Frontier Midstream for a total consideration of $1.215 billion. It is an all crude gathering system and will complement the strong business profile of the partnership. The acquisition will enhance PAA's position in the Northern Delaware Basin. The partnership plans to add three interconnects to its own Northern Delaware system which will take the system capacity to around 350,000 barrels per day. Permian is seeing a lot of interest from oil majors as well as smaller upstream companies. The economics of drilling in this basin remain attractive and the E&P companies are looking towards value along with increased production. More than $12 billion worth of acquisitions have taken place in the area from the upstream companies. This is a strong signal that the output from the Permian is going to rise in the next few quarters.

Concho Resources has its own commitments and plans to raise output. The remarks from Concho CEO, Tim Leach, point towards further investments in the area and volume commitment to Plains All American. One of the things highlighted by him was the infrastructural support for the growing production from their Northern Delaware Basin. Concho still needs that support but they are seeing more value in drilling as the oil prices are on the path to recovery. As a result, this deal becomes mutually beneficial for both companies. Concho Resources gets funds that can be diverted towards drilling and deleveraging, and Plains All American gets the assets to operate with commitment from Concho and other producers in the area.

A negative for the shareholders might be that this deal will be funded through a combination of equity and non-core asset sales. This is the main reason behind a small pull back in the unit price as the news of the acquisition came out. With the recent simplification transactions and the addition of common units, shareholders might be a little underwhelmed with further dilution. However, this round of dilution will be smaller and the company will get considerable amount of cash from asset sales. It makes sense that the management is looking to fund this growth project with a combination of asset sales and equity. PAA's share price movement in the last year had made it an attractive source of financing.

Additionally, the management is focused on bringing leverage down which means that we are not likely to see debt financing for growth projects. PAA's leverage ratio (Long-term Debt/EBITDA) is already north of 5.7x which is quite high. It would not make sense for the partnership to borrow more and further deteriorate its credit profile. Equity presents the best option at the moment. By year end 2017, I am expecting this ratio to come down considerably. First, the management plans to accelerate its assets sale plan in 2017 and we might see some debt repayment. Secondly, the cash flows and EBITDA figures are going to be robust for a number of reasons. Volumetric growth, higher crude prices and capacity building will play a vital role in growing EBITDA and bringing down the leverage ratio to a more acceptable level. At that time, we might see a favorable opinion or a ratings upgrade from the credit ratings agencies.

Moody's is considering it a credit negative event in the short-term and they believe the company will have to borrow initially. As a result, they are reviewing it for a ratings downgrade. It should be a short-term issue as the partnership will eventually finance this transaction through other sources and this should bring back the credit metrics to pre-acquisition levels.

In addition to this acquisition, PAA is also expanding its cactus pipeline to 390,000 barrels per day in order to further enhance its volume potential from Permian. The push in Permian is understandable it is seeing the most drilling activity and there is going to be demand for additional volume transport. The properties in this area have multiple layers of stacked oil-saturated rock which can be developed at a reasonable cost with a short turnaround. New government is already showing intent to make good on the promise develop the U.S energy assets. President Trump has already signed executive actions for the approval of Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. This signals towards a favorable environment for midstream businesses under the new president. In my opinion, Plains All American is positioning itself nicely for growth in the next 2-3 years. With this acquisition and capacity building, the partnership is going to earn more from the increased volumes. This should directly translate into higher cash flows and better distribution coverage. In addition, asset sales and debt repayments will strengthen the credit profile in the next 12 months. I am expecting the partnership to have another solid year and handsome returns for the shareholders.

