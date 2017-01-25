Storage REITs For Reliable Income: A Cash Flow Trend Analysis

As one who invests for long-term reliable dividends that will collectively meet our household retirement income need, I am constantly on the prowl for stocks that will provide this. Bill Stoller recently ran an article on storage REITs, recognizing how the price/share on the members of this REIT sector has dropped over the past several months, to the point that yields have become attractive to most income investors. Now, I do truly appreciate Bill's writings, as I read and benefit from most of his articles. With this recent article, he provided excellent information on the state of storage REITs, future prospects and headwinds and current valuation. However, I have a slightly different investment goal. I am not concerned with the stock being under/over/fairly valued. My interest begins and ends with a company's ability to sustain and grow their dividend over the quarters and years ahead. I treat prospective income stocks as though I were their creditor (which of course I am not), so my interest is only in their ability to pay me, not in what their share price has done or what others think it might do. Put another way, our household lives on the dividends these stocks distribute; we do not live on how others think the price might change.

Before subjecting a prospective stock to analysis, I run it through 3 screens:

My first screen is for current yield. Income portfolio yield must provide sufficient income to meet household income need. My typical target is 3.5% to 5%, where those yielding less will likely not provide sufficient income and those providing more than this will typically carry more income risk than I'm willing to take. (Fixed income preferred stock are the exception to this, but that's another discussion.)

My second screen is for those companies with sufficient dividend growth to provide portfolio income growth sufficient to sustain purchasing power (inflation). I combine dividend growth with fixed income (primarily preferred stock) such that the final portfolio yield and projected portfolio income growth will meet the current and future household income requirement.

My third screen is to select only those income stocks with at least 10 years of paying a dividend. I do this primarily to see how dividend payers fared through an economic recession. The longer the dividend history, the better one can see how management does during both economic recessions and industry recessions.

ANALYSIS of STORAGE REITS

From the stocks screened, I then analyze for:

1. Dividend History: The WILLINGNESS of the company to pay and grow the dividend, even during economic recession.

2. Recent (10-16 quarters) of cash flow trends: The ABILITY to sustain and grow the dividend.

3. The future of the company's industry and its place in it, to include its moat. (This is discussed well in Bill Stoller's article so I will not revisit it here.)

Per NAREIT, there are 6 equity REITs that "own and manage storage facilities and collect rent from tenants. Self-storage REITs rent space to both individuals and businesses." They are Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF), Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Their relative current yields are as follows (as of 1/20/2016):

With the exception of PSA, all are currently yielding in excess of 4%, which will meet the minimum required income of a dividend growth stock for most true income investor households. As long-term dividend-paying equity REITs, storage REITs are small. The following compares relative sizes of this REIT sector by annualizing the most recent quarter's revenues. ($Thousands)

In considering how long a company has been paying a dividend, NSA does not meet my requirement of at least 10 years of dividends, so I am excluding it from consideration. Also, SELF has been paying a dividend as a REIT only since January 2016 and prior to this beginning in 1997 was organized as a closed end fund. But because it was a real estate closed end fund and it paid a quarterly dividend each quarter from then through today, I am including it in the dividend history part of this analysis even though it had a different organization prior to 2016, as it is dividend continuity, growth and trends in ability to pay that I am concerned with.

DIVIDEND GROWTH

The following shows the dividend growth of each of the 5 storage REITs over the past 10 years:

A graphic of dividend/share growth rate progression is as follows:

As relates to dividend growth, there are a couple of takeaways from these tables and charts. As is the case with about 80% of all other equity REITs, all storage REITs took a dividend cut in 2009, with LSI and SELF taking another cut in 2010 while LSI showed no dividend growth in the following two years and CUBE had two large negative dividend growth years in 2008 and 2009 with no growth in 2010. This kind of dividend behavior may well make storage REITs non-starters for the more conservative income investor who will require a sustained dividend even through an economic recession.

The second concern many income investors may have with the 10 year dividend history chart of storage REITs is the wide swings in annual dividends. Of the 45 dividend growth/decline years shown in the above table, only 11 years' changes are single digits, including 0s (no change). I have not looked up any of these REITs' 1099Div data at NAREIT, so some of these large distribution swings may indeed be caused by realized capital gains. But this is a REIT sector with wide dividend fluctuations: a sort of high dividend beta.

Looking at the storage REITs individually, from highest to lowest current yields:

SELF

Because SELF has existed as a REIT only since 1Q2016, its history data relates to a fund and not the cash flow data of a REIT, so I cannot analyze its cash flow. This is a tiny REIT that for the 3Q2016 collected a grand total of about $1.5MM in sales, had cash flow from operations of $1.1MM and paid out $1.4MM in dividends. Its dividend growth is the worst of the group, although this is an apples-to-oranges comparison here as prior to 2016 this was organized as a closed end mutual fund. Due to its size and short period as an equity REIT, I would not consider this stock any further.

LSI

Over the past 10 years, the first 5 years show negative dividend growth with the past 4 years showing rapid dividend growth ranging from 12% to 35% per year. This gives this stock a sort of manic-depressive dividend character that will be unattractive to most income investors whose primary investment objectives include reliability.

(note: all cash flow (CF) tables and graphs use rolling 4-quarter/share data to even out peaks and troughs that tend to occur quarterly and give a full 12 month value)

As can be seen, revenue/share has been steadily improving over the past 10 quarters. But it's not revenue that really matters - it's the ability of management to convert revenue to net operational cash or cash flow from operations (CFFO) that really matters. The recent downward trend in CFFO/share and the recent climb in dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio (POR) are warning signs. From the statement of cash flows, over 2.5B has been spent on all investing activities over the past 10 quarters. This has been approximately 95% funded through the issuance of debt and company stock. The downturn in CFFO/share may well be due to the dilutive effect of issuing about $1.2B in new stock to fund property acquisitions that are not fully accretive to company cash flows. This effect can also be seen in the jump up in dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio since the 4Q ending 2Q2016, from 61% to 72%, although this is certainly an acceptable POR for an equity REIT. Interest expense has been consistent at 17% to 20% of [CFFO + Interest], and this too is a good range for an equity REIT.

EXR

EXR is an interesting study in dividend variation, with a deep dividend cut following the recession of 2008/09 followed by successive years of explosive dividend growth ranging from 24% to 71%/yr. Also spending about $2.2B, primarily through debt issuance, the above graphic of the jump in revenue/share with CFFO and dividends per share following revenue/share growth as acquired properties mature. This has translated into a recent decline in the payout ratio: a good sign. Interest as a % of [Interest +CFFO] has ranged from 19% to 22% and so is well controlled.

CUBE

The dividend cut of 2008/09 was the deepest of this group, and this is the only storage REIT that has not been able to build the dividend back to its pre-cut level. The revenue and CFFO/share growth has been consistent, with interest expense declining to 19% over the trailing 12 months. Although the POR has grown from 51% to 57%, it is the lowest of the group. Unlike its storage sector siblings above, CUBE's per share growth of revenues and CFFO have been even and proportional.

PSA

At first glance, PSA shows the strongest per share growth of revenues, CFFO and dividends of the group. It had the smallest percent dividend cut in 2009, which was fully restored in early 2010. But PSA is unique. The company uses preferred stock rather than debt for its capital acquisitions, which gives it an almost non-existent interest to CFFO expense ratio. So if I combined its preferred stock dividends with interest payments and recalculated the ratio, bumping it up to only the 11% - 12% range, which is very low for an equity REIT. (Actually, I did this with CUBE as the only other REIT using preferreds, but its percent of preferred dividends to interest expense is very small.) However, if preferred dividends are subtracted from CFFO and then recalculate the common dividend to CFFO POR, things get a bit more interesting. Here, the POR has run between 87% and 93% over the past 10 quarters. This may seem alarming, but keep in mind that PSA has virtually no interest expense, and so can tolerate much higher dividend payout ratios. And because preferreds have no maturity date, unlike maturing bonds, an increase in interest rates will have minimal effect on CFFO.

CONCLUSION

The good news is that with the exception of SELF, all of the REITs have favorable cash flow trends over the past several quarters and great dividend growth rates over the past several years. It is also noteworthy that unlike other equity REIT sectors, none of the storage REITs cut their dividends to zero or close to zero during the economic recession, and all, with one exception, have been able to build their dividends back above their pre-cut dividend. The bad news is that this REIT sector has shown itself to have volatile cash flows, resulting in highly volatile dividends with a rising or falling economy. Of this group, PSA clearly stands out as having the most consistent cash flows and dividend growth. For the others, is the 4+ percent dividend worth the income risk of dramatically reduced dividends during an economic recession? That, of course, depends on the retired household and the need for steady income and income risk tolerance. Personally, I need for all of my income stocks to be able to at least sustain their dividends through recessions, as virtually all of my holdings - sans pure financials - have been able to do over the past 16 years I've been employing a pure income approach to providing consistent and reliable portfolio income growth. So with the exception of PSA, I think I'll continue to look elsewhere for long-term reliable and growing income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.