Will BlackRock Soon Dominate Financial Markets?

It does the same things banks do, does these things better, then renames them.

Don't go changing to try and please me. I want you just the way you are.

-- Billy Joel

There's a thing I like about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). BlackRock specializes in pursuit of financial businesses outside banking. That's a prescription for success. Not because businesses avoided by banks are more profitable. On the contrary, since banks know finance better than the rest of us, businesses of no interest to banks are typically low-margin, and that's at least one reason why banks don't pursue them.

A Bet on BlackRock is a bet on market-driven competition.

But in the ever-approaching long run, which seems to be galloping in time toward the present, every business will be outside the banks. Why? Because the banks try to live by a different form of competitive economics - the laws of oligopoly control, which is a system doomed to collapse. Now, the dealer banks hide from the marketplace in London.

The dealer banks have survived beyond their use-by date due to sporadic bipartisan assistance from the governments of the U.S. and UK. But nothing short of Eurozone-style competitive suffocation will preserve the dealer bank oligopoly much longer. The dealer banks [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)] are doomed to be gobbled up as the oligopoly profits of OTC trading are squeezed. Only a return to investment banking - a strategy I expect Goldman to pursue, and one that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has already chosen, will save these government-created behemoths.

Without government backing, competition ultimately defeats an oligopoly strategy. With the growing importance of FinTec, the destruction of the banks' oligopoly position in global finance is rapidly advancing in time. But, due to governmental effort, the banks have been placed on their own legal and regulatory island, leaving firms like BlackRock to gradually redefine non-banking functions until the island of banking becomes deserted.

Conclusions.

Eventually, because of their terrific business strategy, BlackRock will rule the world; if BlackRock doesn't mess up. But BlackRock is managed by people, meaning that, like everything managed by people, as BlackRock succeeds, hubris will become a factor. Successful people always, it seems, get too big for their britches and then mess up. That's why banks don't rule the world today. BlackRock's strategy will work at first. But, after threatening to rule the world, BlackRock will find a way to mess up. It's a lamentable aspect of human nature.

The Secret to BlackRock's Short Run Success.

Banker hubris. Take the flagship business of BlackRock, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). You can see why bankers were, ultimately, not interested in that business. It's electronic. And banks lose interest in businesses like this, because they think to themselves: "Any idiot could do this business. You just plug in a computer, tell it what to do, turn it on, and explain it all to investors. But since an idiot can do it, where are my oligopoly profits?"

Worse yet, the banker knows that once that computer is turned on, it won't need advice. No fees. So a banker, glancing at her own reflection on the glass wall of the meeting room where electronic trading is being considered, passes up this business because, as she peers into the future, suddenly her reflection in the glass disappears. Can't have that.

Historical timing. A second secret to BlackRock's success is historical timing. BlackRock entered financial markets at exactly the right time. The business of finance was undergoing an identity crisis - developing a split personality.

The semi-simultaneous arrival into finance of electronic trading and London's version of old-boy aristocrat banking split trading into three pieces.

First, there's London old-boys trading - which migrated from market to market in the '70s - with the explosion of risk at that time.

Born from manipulation of the gold market, centuries ago, old-boy markets moved to all kinds of over-the-counter (OTC) trading such as Eurodollar deposits and LIBOR - creating a chasm between the fruits of information technology and the fruits of financial engineering.

Financial engineering, once fresh and original, has become an effort to explain why every bank's tier three valuation models (non-market-valued assets and OTC derivatives) value the same financial claims differently. As you can imagine, that yarn has a degree of difficulty akin to counting the number of angels on the head of a pin.

Financial engineering and deal-making are given regulatory support by the Bank of England that permits London's ubiquitous corrupting "fixings." (Fixings are prices of highly liquid instruments such as foreign exchange, which must be determined, so say the banks, by individual anonymous votes every day. Of course they must. Nothing manipulative about that.) Let the billions in legal settlements and trillions in oligopoly profits roll in.

The eventual self-destruction of the London old-boy system is inevitable, but with Congress' and the Bank of England's yeoman efforts to keep it going, the end will take time.

Electronic trading and BlackRock.

Then there's market value exchange trading. That part of trading is ripe for attack by non-banks. Non-banks such as BlackRock and Citadel, and the exchange, CME Group, lead that charge. Exchange trading has been overrun by computerized trading, and the new financial instruments computers enable.

And there is no question whatsoever that electronic trading has immeasurably improved the environment for traders in every exchange-traded market. Electronic trading squeezed bid-ask spreads, reduced errors, and commissions.

The National Market System block exchange advancement.

There has been an unfortunate pause in the inevitable march of exchange efficiency - the SEC's ill-considered National Market System. The SEC, probably trying to avoid domination of stock exchange trading by a single market - as the economics of clearing may dictate - created a false notion of fairness that creates incentives to add redundant, expensive, unnecessary exchanges, clones of those already extant.

The three faces of modern markets.

Financial market efficiency since the advent of the National Market System exists in three tiers:

futures trading in Chicago, National Market System trading in New York and at scattered options exchanges such as CBOE Group (NASDAQ:CBOE), and OTC trading in London.

Each market has its chosen regulator: futures, the CFTC; common stock and exchange-traded options, the SEC; London OTC markets, the Bank of England. There is an ordering of market efficiency here and an ordering of governmental subjugation to dominant market firms.

Futures. Chicago is the wild west of government regulation with the CFTC's light touch. New York is affected dramatically by the SEC's venture into the minutiae of electronic trading through the National Market System. London regulation is completely co-opted by the dealer banks - at least until now.

Exchange-traded common shares. The drama in New York stock market regulation this year has centered on the creation of IEX, the first of the thirteen SEC-approved exchanges that is not simply a clone of the others. The others, excluding the New York Stock Exchange, are there to suck SEC-mandated payments for unnecessary exchange-created data fees from traders, and to suck fees for early knowledge of these same data feeds from broker dealers. But the "innovation" that IEX creates is a clear indicator of just how perverse the National Market System has become. IEX helps its customers by reducing the speed of order arrival and departure from its trade execution engine.

IEX knows what it's doing. There is a class of traders that desires protection from high frequency traders - firms from the buy-side of markets - that are sponsoring IEX. But just how perverse can a system be, if it creates demand for an exchange to provide customers with slower execution?

OTC markets. London is the home of two centuries of markets dominated by a few clearing banks. The primary difference between today's London and the London of the gold standard is that the identity of the clearing banks has become, nominally, international; but in reality, American. London saw its fortunes decline in the years between the two World Wars. But when the U.S. stepped into the driver's seat after the fall of Bretton Woods, the Bank of England saw its main chance was to welcome the American banks into London's old-boys club - inspiring the onset of Eurodollar trading in London's nominally regulated, but actually self-regulated, banking market.

Effect on financial integrity.

The electronic trading revolution is a more interesting beast than old-boy trading, with positive implications for the reduction of market manipulation. The very existence of computerized trading produces records of every deal, a strong factor in reducing shenanigans. A much-to-be-desired byproduct of electronic trading is that it reduces the ease and profitability of market manipulation. In a later article, I will compare two recent prominent examples - Citibank's purported "spoofing" of futures markets; and an interesting OTC trade during the Financial Crisis between Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTC:BMDPD) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB). The contrast shows graphically how markets limit greed.

