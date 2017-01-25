Dow Jones Hits 20,000: Signal Or Noise?

Historically cheap value stocks in emerging markets made a comeback in 2016 and has a lot of room left to run.

Widespread and continuous coverage of this arbitrary number increases likelihood of a correction for U.S. stocks.

I. Selective hearing and tunnel vision

When so much of successful investing is about out-thinking the average investor, there is no better barometer for conventional, already-fully-priced-in thinking than the front page of a financial newspaper:



A few more examples to highlight this rapid onset of groupthink:

From Bloomberg's Dow 20,000: Your Gift for Living Through Brexit and the Election:

Thinking too hard about investing doesn't get you anywhere, wrote Jesse Livermore, legendary trader of the Roaring '20s. To make the really big money, you just need to "be right and sit tight."

Don't get me wrong, Jesse Livermore was legendary for making some of the ballsiest trades back in the day. For an entertaining read, I'd highly recommend Edwin Lefevre's Reminiscences of a Stock Operator based on Livermore's life. But perhaps it's also worth mentioning that Livermore lost 95% of his net worth by the time he shot himself in the Sherry Netherland Hotel in 1940.

And here's this gem by CNBC:

The Dow Jones industrial average has been hovering at all-time highs and just crossed 20,000 for the first time. If history is any guide, that psychological multizero barrier suggests more gains are to come.

Now that's a convenient little piece of armchair psychology. Four zeros = gains for days. In keeping with the CNBC ethos, this graphic below perfectly captures just how far they're willing to look ahead:

All of these articles seem to gloss over one glaringly obvious, Finance 101 fact:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index.

This means that IBM (NYSE:IBM) ($178.21/share) has a greater weighting within the index than JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) ($85.96/share), General Electric (NYSE:GE) ($30.34/share) and Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) ($42.16/share) combined. When by market cap, these companies together are 4.3x the size of Big Blue.

This begs the question:

Why should we care about the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

The simple answer is we shouldn't. The DJIA hasn't been a reliable indicator for the U.S. economy since at least the 90s. It's like daylight savings. Nobody knows why we still have it, we're all confused by it, and it gets trotted out at arbitrary times to support the two most common media narratives:

This thing is really high and bound for the furthest reaches of our galaxy This thing is really low and about plummet into the Earth's core

II. Spike in Irrational Behavior Means Fully Priced Stocks

The DJIA can be a useful barometer for irrational behavior. It's a signal that U.S. stocks are overinflated based on a formula I invented called Deep Thought:

Arbitrary milestone level x consecutive days of CNBC coverage x the Dennis Gartman constant ÷ the number 42 = Likelihood of correction.

All kidding aside, the gap between analysts' forward expectations for the S&P 500 and the more cautionary picture of trailing twelve month data has never been wider. All while the dividend yield of the S&P 500 has moved below the risk free 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield of 2.52%.

Question: Are the anticipated tax reforms and lower regulations really the silver bullet to everything that's been plaguing the American economy?

This gets at a more fundamental question:

Do the times make the President (and his administration) or does the President make the times?

Any cursory reading of U.S. history suggests that presidents are far more at the mercy of economic and political headwinds than people think. There's some truth to the Elon Musk quote: a president is like the captain of a large ship with a very small rudder.

When you consider that our President Trump has a long history of overpromising and underdelivering, this 180 degree turn from peak uncertainty to peak certainty in 2017 has all the makings of a potential correction.

III. Looking for Bargains Abroad

On the other hand, over the past 10 years since the Great Recession, two things have fallen out of favor relative to the superior returns of the domestic recovery: value investing and emerging markets.

On the value side, here's a chart by John Lunt that summarizes it perfectly:

Value investing has underperformed the index and all other strategies for the past 15 years on an annualized basis. With the exception of 2006, 2012, and most recently 2016. If you believe that over time, performance will revert back to the mean, now is the time to consider shorting dividend growth and/or going long value and high beta strategies.

Similarly, emerging markets (MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM) have not experienced similar levels of recovery over the past 5 years:

Yet in 2016, EEM's returns have outperformed the S&P 500 (even post Trump rally):

Granted, the collapse of commodity prices had a lot to do with the underperformance and subsequent rebound from historic lows. Yet while the upside of commodity prices is uncertain moving into 2017, we've probably reached the floor back in Feb 2016. This opens up an attractive opportunity for investors looking for value plays in the emerging markets.

Essentially, with the 15 year underperformance of value strategies, investors have the opportunity pick up cheap stocks in beaten down emerging economies, with a free call option on rising commodity prices and the weakening dollar.

IV. Recommendation

For conservative investors who want to reduce the country risk of investing in emerging economies, I'd highly recommend Vanguard's Emerging Markets Stock Index (NYSEARCA:VWO). Vanguard's Admiral Shares (MUTF:VEMAX) is an even lower cost alternative (0.15% expense ratio vs. 0.33% for VWO) for those with a minimum of $10,000.

As an SA analyst, I like to eat my own cooking, and have picked up VEMAX shares at the beginning of the year.

I've also been on an international hunt for bargains in the financial sector over the past few weeks (my coverage on SA). Financials traditionally represent up to 25% of total earnings, but in some jurisdictions (notably Japan) trade at less than 15% of market cap.

When I find one, I'll be sure to let my readers know. Follow me to stay tuned!

