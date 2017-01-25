3 Big-Data Players On The Up?

Last week, in an article; 2017 Technology IPOs - 5 Contenders, one of the most potentially lucrative IPOs which may occur over the course of the year was argued to be Palantir, a data-mining company. In this article we'll take a look at three more potentially interesting investments in the data-mining sphere: Hortonworks, Splunk and Tableau.

Big Data Revenue Projections. Source: Wikibon

As far back as 2008, a report from the Aite Group noted that firms in the continuous pursuit of competitive advantage were turning to 'unstructured data, which offers an untapped reservoir of new ideas waiting to be discovered.' Seven years on, this data is by no means untapped, but there remains significant growth potential, both in terms of new developments and an ever-expanding pool of data to be used. From a long-term perspective, unless every single trend in technological development goes into reverse, this is a market that will grow substantially.

Source: Forbes/ IDC

Why Companies want to tap the Big-Data Market. Source: Accenture/GE/Forbes

3 Companies to Watch:

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP):

Hortonworks Share Price 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg.

Hortonworks , a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $546.86m, is up 8.3% in the year to date, though over the last year it has slumped from a 2016 high of $12.63 to lows of $6.57, stabilizing near the $9 mark. The company staged a successful (at least initially) IPO in 2014, with its shares rising 65%. Since then, worries of weakness, compounded by the dilution of stock holdings with a further stock flotation and continued losses (despite increasing revenues), have significantly impacted Hortonworks market value. None of this makes for an optimistic reading of the company's fortunes. However, there is cause to be optimistic.

Hortonworks Revenue Projections. Source: FT

Analysis suggests that, despite the significant multi-year slump of Hortonworks share price, it has bottomed out, recovering from an all-time low to Nasdaq analysis' predicted levels of support above the $8.75 mark. Furthermore, the Santa Clara based company with customers including T-Mobile, Bloomberg and Ebay, has a long-term focus. It signs multi-year subscription plans, which impairs initial earnings, but ought to continue contributing to sustained growth in cash flow and earnings. This suggests future profitability. Indeed, by 2020, Global data shows Hortonworks' revenue trebling to over $578 million.

Hortonworks Share Price Forecast. Source: FT

The company, which runs enterprise data solutions based on Apache Hadoop, providing it with significant processing power, essentially makes big data easier to adopt for companies. In fact, Forrestor reports that 100% of large enterprises will adopt the Hadoop platform, meaning Hortonworks is ideally placed to take advantage. This stock is a risk, but the upside for growth is significant.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Share Price 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

Splunk specializes in machine generated data, inclusive of home appliances, electrical meters and mobile devices. It makes its money through subscribers' access of data-sets and the amount of data they sift through. This process is generative, increasing the more times users access data. The company, with a market capitalization of $7.387bn, has seen its share price rise by 18.95% over the past year, and 13.12% year to date. Zacks industry rates the entire data-mining industry as one which is set to rise over the year and rates Splunk as a strong buy. The company's revenues are expected to continue to grow and forecasts suggest that its share price will grow during 2017.

Splunk Revenues till 2018. Source: FT

Whilst not yet profitable, Splunk is performing well in terms of its developing financials. It holds little debt and has posted continued year-on-year increases in terms of cash-flow and revenues. It has also been repeatedly linked with a buyout by the circling larger beasts, such as IBM, owing to its potential to boost their revenue streams and their analytics divisions. Furthermore, Drexel Hamilton argues that 'Splunk will continue to pull ahead of the competition with the benefit of scale, brand recognition and technological leadership.'

Splunk Share Price Forecast. Source: FT

Tableau (NYSE:DATA)

Tableau Share Price - 1 Year. Source: Bloomberg

Tableau , with a market capitalization of $3.5bn, has (like Hortonworks) had a disappointing year, slumping 38.83% from highs of $81.75 to lows of $37.92, and a current price of $47.56. The cause of this decline is arguably three fold: increased competition has lengthened the sales cycle, pushing Tableau's earnings back; nerves over operating losses against revenue; and a tax and assets setback further contributing to concerns. Additionally, the company blames a changed sales strategy, which it claims has now been remedied, as contributing to market jitters that led to its share price slump. With this said, Tableau's year to date performance now looking more promising at +12.93%, there are signs that the company's share price, in the medium term at least, is on an upward trend. With levels of support and resistance around $44 and $48, the company is also currently trading closer to its resistance valuation, meaning that should it begin to break this target. Continuing early year rises, the outlook could certainly be bullish for 2017. Furthermore, as a company with a solid reputation in its industry for delivering on its promises, and a track record of providing analysis tools to large players, the company has long been suggested as an M&A target for the likes of Salesforce. If you're willing to accept a degree of risk, and wish to take a position in an innovative big-data company, Tableau might prove interesting.

Tableau Share Price Forecast. Source: FT

Tableau Financials. Source: FT

The Big Data Landscape. Source: Firstmark Capital/Forbes

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.