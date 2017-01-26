Verizon: The Only Thing We Have To Fear Is Fear Itself

"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

What Happened?

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 missed consensus by $0.03 and came in below the street's range of $0.87-$0.93. Postpaid net adds of 591,000 came in substantially below consensus of 744,000. Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 billion was at the low end of analysts' expectations of $10.4 to $11.1 billion. Margins took a hit as well. Wireless EBITDA margin came in at 36.9% versus estimates of 55.3%. This caused the stock to take a steep dive selling off nearly 5% the day after earnings.

These less than stellar results have caused the stock to hit its lowest point in six weeks. Analysts piled on with a rash of downgrades based on the results. You can read about the downgrades here. What's more, several bearish articles have come out regarding the company's perceived issues. Anthony Ruben wrote an interesting piece regarding his thought that the company's primary product is increasingly becoming commoditized. Ruben states:

"What the market has perhaps been late to realize is that wireless is quickly becoming a commodity. As Sprint (NYE: SS) touts in its commercials, there is only a 1% difference in reliability between S and VZ (and AT&T (NYSE: T)."

I have much respect for Anthony's analysis and always read his posts, yet I am not so sure his commoditized wireless argument holds water on a go-forward basis. Let me explain.

Verizon positioning for the future

The one constant with technology is the fact that things are always changing. While it may appear that wireless technology is standing still and becoming commoditized, the next thing you know, the game has completely changed. Such is the case with 5G technology. Verizon states regarding its 5G efforts:

"5G will open up a huge new set of products and mobile trends for our customers. A few of the benefits are high-speed data - connection speeds that are 30 to 50 times faster than 4G - responsiveness and unparalleled video quality. We're working with our 5G Technology Forum partners to accelerate 5G for our customers. We believe that 5G will be the foundation for creating more internet-connected devices, making cities smarter, energy grids more efficient, and transportation safer."

I feel those who are down on the stock are focused on the past, not the future. The future for Verizon looks bright to me. The following is a key slide from the earnings call regarding the company's vision for future growth.

So while it may be true many have caught up to Verizon in regards to current 4G technology, the entire game is potentially about to change in my opinion. Furthermore, on the company's earnings call, CFO Matt Ellis said the company should be able to keep premium pricing in its wireless business going forward. Furthermore, he added that the company sees its landline business margin increasing to 20% from 19%. The fact that so many are down on the stock based on past and short term issues, I believe a major dividend growth and income buying opportunity has come to fruition. Let me explain.

Bad news equals buying opportunities

Many of the most famous quotes from the greatest investment icons throughout history have been in regards to buying when stocks are out of favor.

"Buy when there is blood in the streets." - Baron Rothschild "Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett "Buy at the point of maximum pessimism." - Sir John Templeton

There may not be blood in the streets just yet. Nevertheless, many seem to be extremely fearful at present. What's more, I do not see many bargains laying around at present. Here is why.

Verizon is currently trading at bargain basement prices

Verizon is currently trading at bargain basement prices on a historical and relative basis. Verizon's primary business may seem to be heading for commoditized status, yet they still came through with strong cash flow for the quarter and the year.

This is where the rubber hits the road for me. As a dividend growth and income investor, I love getting a stock with such predictable cash flow for bargain basement prices. It my eyes, the lower the valuation the higher the potential for greater returns. The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 12.50. Other stocks with comparably predictable cash flows and the entire market for that matter are trading at much higher valuations. Now is exactly the time to buy, not sell.

The Last Word

Fear creates opportunity for savvy income and dividend growth investors. Think of stocks just as you would when going to the supermarket. You want to buy groceries and stocks when they are on sale, not when they are in demand and priced at a premium.

The market is current trading at all-time highs and most stocks seem overvalued at present. This makes finding buying opportunities akin to finding a needle in a haystack. I say never look a gift horse in the mouth. Verizon's stock currently presents a golden dividend growth and income investment opportunity.

Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence. I did buy some Verizon on the dip myself. If you do choose to start a position I would layer in overtime to reduce risk. We are living a new Wall Tweet paradigm with Trump at the helm. Anything can happen.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Do you think Verizon currently presents a buying opportunity? Do you believe wireless services are becoming commoditized? Will 5G be a game changer? Thank you for your participation. If you found this article interesting please hit the follow button by my name above. It would be greatly appreciated.